It was a big year on the PGA Tour Champions for Scott McCarron, a Vintage High School graduate and former Napa resident.
McCarron had two wins, 12 Top-10 finishes, and finished second in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
He tied for third in Sunday’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club. It was the third and final tournament of the Schwab Cup Playoffs.
“To look at the start of the year, if you would have said, ‘Hey, with nine holes to go, you had a chance to win the Schwab Cup,’ I’d say, ‘Let’s go. Let’s take it.’ Unfortunately, I’m a little disappointed in the way I performed (Sunday),” McCarron said on Tee-Scripts.com.
McCarron received a $500,000 bonus annuity for finishing second in the Schwab Cup standings.
He was second on the Schwab Cup money list ($2,008,618).
He was also fourth in scoring average (69.38), fourth in driving distance (295.2), fourth in the all-around ranking, sixth in birdie average, and seventh in total driving,
He played in 26 events this year.
McCarron has three wins on the PGA Tour and has eight wins on the PGA Tour Champions.
NVC’s Lowe, Ramos place at state
Jordan Lowe finished in 33rd place and Desiree Ramos placed 40th for the Napa Valley College women’s golf team at the California Community College Athletic Association state championship.
Lowe had rounds of 86 and 84 for a 170 total and Ramos shot 88-86 – 174.
The two-day, 36-hole event was played Sunday and Monday at the par-72, 5,378-yard Morro Bay Golf Course in San Luis Obispo County.
College of the Canyons won the team title. It’s the third state championship for College of the Canyons, which is located in Santa Clarita. It won state titles in 2001 and 2007.
College of the Desert, located in Palm Desert, was second in the team scoring.
Sierra-Rocklin was third, Santa Barbara City was fourth, Reedley was fifth, Saddleback-Mission Viejo was sixth, Modesto was seventh, and Fresno City was eighth.
Eunsoo Jeon of Fullerton College earned medalist honors, with rounds of 69 and 73 for a 142 total. Jeon was 11th at the state tournament last year.
Player$ Golf Tour
Dave Davison of American Canyon shot a 70 and finished second in Division II in a Player$ Golf Tour event at Diablo Creek Golf Course in Concord on Sunday.