CourseCo, a golf course management company that operates Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park through a lease agreement with the City of Napa, has been selected to receive the 2019 President’s Award for Environmental Stewardship by the board of directors of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, the GCSAA announced.
CourseCo, which has properties in California, Oregon, Washington and Texas, will receive the award Feb. 6 at the 2019 Golf Industry Show in San Diego.
The GCSAA President’s Award for Environmental Stewardship recognizes “an exceptional environmental contribution to the game of golf; a contribution that further exemplifies the golf course superintendent’s image as a steward of the land,” the GCSAA said in a press release.
CourseCo manages 35 golf courses that are primarily owned by municipalities or counties, according to a press release.
“Winning the President’s Award is extremely rewarding, but it’s really our superintendents who have earned the award,” CourseCo President and CEO Michael Sharp said in a press release.
“They have done the work that reflects our core values. We know we are stewards of these large pieces of land, and it’s our duty and responsibility to consciously maintain them.”
The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America has its headquarters in Lawrence, Kansas.
CourseCo was founded in 1988.
Napa Golf Course opened in May of 1967. The daily fee course, a par-72, 6,681-yard layout, was designed by Jack Fleming and Bob Baldock.
Robinson places in JGANC event
Kathryn Robinson of American Canyon tied for 23rd place in the girls 12-18 age-group division of the Junior Golf Association of Northern California Winter Classic. It was played Dec. 1-2 at Franklin Canyon Golf Club in Hercules.
Robinson had rounds of 89 and 86.
Rogers named NCGA president
Gail Rogers, a member of the Northern California Golf Association’s Board of Directors since 2011, was named as the organization’s president at the NCGA’s annual meeting at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach earlier this month.
Rogers becomes the NCGA’s first female president.
“Golf has brought so many fantastic experiences into my life,” Rogers said in a report at ncga.org. “My role as a leader in this sport has always been to represent all golfers.”
The NCGA’s mission is to support and promote the game of golf in Northern California, according to ncga.org.
“The NCGA supports and promotes golf in the region as a way of helping golfers better enjoy the benefits of the game. This includes providing services such as handicap management, course ratings, tournament and event oversight for all levels of golfers, and member communication regarding regional news and events and special member discounts,” according to ncga.org.
“NCGA has long been an innovation leader among golf associations by expanding what we do to grow the game of golf.”