If you play golf and are interested in taking a look at what is new in equipment for 2019 and perhaps even adding some clubs to your bag, Silverado Resort and Spa will be the place to be on April 13.
Silverado’s “Demo Day,” open to the club’s membership and the public, will take place on the driving range, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vendors representing 11 major manufacturers — Titleist, Callaway, TaylorMade, PXG, Mizuno, Nakashima Golf, Cleveland Golf, Srixon, XXIO, PING, Scotty Cameron — will be on hand, as the latest in golf club brand and product lines and technology will be available for golfers to check out and also try out on the driving range.
There will be drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, long irons, mid irons, short irons and wedges. Scotty Cameron putters will also be at the “Demo Day.”
There is no admission charge. Custom fitting time slots will be available. To reserve a spot, call the Silverado golf shop at (707) 257-5460.
Instructional sessions will be offered.
“We’re offering not only the technology, but also the teaching professionals alongside that to help them best get fit for that technology, the one that fits best for them,” said Erin Bowman, who works for Troon Golf’s corporate office as an area retail manager.
“We’re going to have all the vendors there, so you can compare the clubs against each other. At our day, you’re going to be able to compare right then and there.”
“Demo Day” is an opportunity for golfers to also get fitted for clubs and to purchase new clubs.
Golf representatives, tech reps and club fitters from the companies will introduce and talk about this year’s products and assist the golfers.
“It’s always exciting when the companies launch their new products,” said Cody Sherrill, the Director of Golf Operations at Silverado. Troon, a golf management company that is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, manages the golf department at Silverado.
“Our team has the opportunity to be educated on what those updates are and how we can help our members throughout the year with getting them into the right products. You really get to see which equipment performs the best this year.”
Silverado, a 36-hole complex, is the home of the Safeway Open, a PGA Tour event. The Safeway Open, presented by Chevron, is the first event of the PGA Tour’s 2018-19 wrap-around schedule that bridges two years. The tournament is part of the FedExCup schedule.
The Safeway Open is part of the PGA Tour’s 46-tournament schedule for 2018-19 that concludes with three FedExCup Playoff events.
Silverado’s “Demo Day” will also include men’s apparel from Donald Ross, ladies apparel from EP Pro, shoes from Under Armour, and accessory from Jones Golf & Travel Bags.
“To be able to offer them all the newest technology is pretty exciting,” said Bowman.
Silverado’s golf department staff will assist with “Demo Day.” The team includes Cody Sherrill, Director of Golf; Tom Sims, PGA head golf professional; David Karam, operations manager; Matt Dito, PGA teaching professional; and Michael Butler, first assistant golf professional.
Mat Dunmyer is Silverado’s Director of Agronomy.
The companies will each have TrackMan on the range, a training tool that tracks spin rate, launch angle, carry, ball speed, club speed, attack angle, club path and face angle, according to trackmangolf.com.
“It’s a day that we all look forward to,” said Karam. “It’s a day that really gets people that are passionate about the game excited about the season.
“It’s an opportunity to see the latest and greatest in the game.”
Food items from Silverado’s on-course concession stands will be available for purchase.