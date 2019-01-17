Silverado Resort and Spa will host a Future Collegians World Tour event Feb. 9 and 10 on the North and South Courses.
The Future Collegians World Tour conducts nationally-ranked junior golf tournaments for players to showcase their talent in the hopes of earning a college golf scholarship, according to www.fcwtjuniorgolftour.com.
JGANC events in the Napa Valley
Silverado Resort and Spa and Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park will each host a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event later this year.
The “Champ” Junior Championship is scheduled for July 8-9 at Silverado.
The Napa Junior Championship is scheduled for Aug. 3 at Napa Golf Course.
The Junior Golf Association of Northern California, founded in 1970, offers over 60 tournaments during the year, for boys and girls, ages 7-18.
McCarron starts 2019 season
Scott McCarron, a Vintage High School graduate and former Napa resident, begins the PGA Tour Champions’ 2019 season at this week’s Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Golf Course, located at Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.
It’s a limited-field event, with 42 players.
McCarron is one of the top players on the PGA Tour Champions’ circuit, having finished fourth, third and second, respectively, in the Charles Schwab Cup during his first three full seasons. He has also finished second on the money list the last two years.
McCarron, who is in the Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame, has eight PGA Tour Champions’ wins, with victories at the American Family Insurance Championship and Shaw Charity Classic last year.
He was one of seven players that led the Charles Schwab Cup standings in 2018, the Tour said.
McCarron is in the field at Hualalai for the third time. He tied for sixth last year at the event.
PGA of America award for Ferguson
Associated Press golf writer Doug Ferguson has been named as the recipient of the 2019 PGA of America Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism, it was announced this week.
The award recognizes members of the media for their steadfast promotion of golf, both locally and nationally, according to a press release.
Ferguson is a past president of the Golf Writers Association of America.
“I think it’s one of the highest honors a golf writer could aspire to,” Ferguson said in a press release. “It’s very meaningful. I love what I do. If I didn’t love it, I couldn’t have done what I have done this long and at that rate of workload. It’s the nicest form of recognition I could get.”