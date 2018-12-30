Aaron Beverly said he was “ecstatic” with the way his round went Saturday on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.
There were plenty of highlights to Beverly’s 8-under-par 64 round, which he played from the white tees, a 6,302-yard layout.
Beverly, a Fairfield resident who was twice named as the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year for Sacramento State, had a hole-in-one on the par-3, 120-yard 11th hole. He hit pitching wedge.
He had seven birdies. He eagled the par-4, 17th hole.
“It’s nice to see shots come off the way you picture them, and then obviously to make putts,” said Beverly, who works in the golf department at Silverado.
Tim Long, Peter Stephens and Ken Marciano witnessed Beverly’s hole-in-one. There was a front left pin location on Saturday.
“I was thinking if I could land it past the flag and try to use a little slope that’s behind it, it would come back and also be close to the hole,” said Beverly, 24, who turned professional in 2017. “I tried to play it about 125. Hit just a perfect little draw and landed behind it, spun back and then it went in the hole. We saw it backing up and backing up and then finally just disappeared.
“It’s a pretty tough pin.”
It’s Beverly’s third career ace.
He made a 40-foot putt for eagle on the 332-yard No. 17 after reaching the green with a driver.
Beverly is entered in the first Napa Open, a 54-hole, three-day tournament that will be played on Silverado’s North and South courses Jan. 16-18. The tournament is open to all professionals, men and women, as well as amateurs with a U.S. Golf Association handicap index of 5 or less.
Beverly will also play in a qualifier for PGA Tour Latinoamerica Jan. 22-25 in Mazatlan, Mexico.
Beverly had a standout career in college. The Golf Coaches Association of America named Beverly, a 2012 graduate of Armijo High School, to the PING Division I All-West Region team.
He had three wins and was a four-time Big Sky All-Academic honoree.
PGA Tour season resumes
The PGA Tour’s 2018-2019 schedule resumes this week with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jan. 3-6 at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii.
The event has 34 players and is limited to just tournament champions in 2018.