Johnny Miller called his final golf telecast last week at the PGA Tour’s Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
Miller retired from NBC Sports as the network’s lead golf analyst. His last broadcast from the 18th tower with NBC was on Feb. 2, the third round of the tournament.
One of the owners of Silverado Resort and Spa and the tournament host of the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open, Miller announced his retirement last year. He has been with NBC Sports since 1990.
“I’m a big believer in there’s a time and a season in everybody’s life for different things,” Miller said in a transcript provided by ASAP Sports. “There’s different times for playing.
“Fifty years on the road, trying to raise six kids and be a good husband, it’s just been a great life. Thanks to my dad (Larry Otto Miller) – give him all the credit in the world for his dream of making me into a champion golfer, and how it segued into announcing I have no idea, to be honest with you. I had no inclination or any ambition or inkling that I would be going that direction. If somebody would have told me back in 1989 that I would not only be doing it but I would do it for almost 30 years, I would have said good luck on that one.”
Miller is a 25-time champion on the PGA Tour, with major victories at the 1973 U.S. Open and the 1976 Open Championship. He is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.
He played one of his first tournaments on the PGA Tour at Silverado in 1969 and won Kaiser International Open titles here in 1974 and 1975.
Miller was the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 1974 when he captured eight titles. He won four more times in 1975. He is an eight-time Emmy award nominee.
Souza wins Player$ Golf Tour event
Kyle Souza of Napa shot 72 and won Division I of a Player$ Golf Tour event at Peach Tree Country Club in Marysville on Jan. 27.
Rancho Solano Golf Course in Fairfield will host a Player$ Golf Tour event on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.
To enter, or for more information, call JW Means III at 775-852-GOLF (4653) or visit theplayersgolftour.com.
PGA Junior Golf Camps at Silverado
The Johnny Miller Golf Academy and the Competitive Edge Camp at the Johnny Miller Academy at Silverado Resort and Spa will host PGA Junior Golf Camps this summer.
The camps, led by PGA professionals, are for boys and girls ages 6 to 17.
Registration is available by visiting PGAJuniorGolfCamps.com or calling 888-PGA-PLAY (888-742-7529).
Lee places in JGANC event
Rocco Lee of Napa shot an 82 and finished tied for 21st in the boys 14-18 division of the Franklin Canyon Junior on Jan. 21.
It’s a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event and was played at Franklin Canyon Golf Club.