Scott McCarron, a Vintage High School graduate and former Napa resident, shot a final round 3-under-par 68 on Sunday and tied for third place at the PGA Tour Champions’ Hoag Classic at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.
McCarron earned $118,800 after completing the three-day, 54-hole event at 9-under-par 204.
Kirk Triplett made a 12-foot eagle putt to beat Woody Austin on the second playoff hole. It was Triplett’s seventh victory on PGA Tour Champions.
It was McCarron’s third Top-10 finish in five events this year.
He led the field in driving distance (278.2) on the two tracked holes, 15 and 16, according to PGA Tour Champions.
“My game’s feeling pretty good,” McCarron said on Tee-Scripts.com. “It’s off to a little bit of a slow start just because where I live in North Carolina, we haven’t had very good weather.
“I’m starting to play some good golf. I’ve been fortunate to put myself in position, but I also put myself in position coming down the stretch last year and didn’t get the job done, which cost me winning the Schwab Cup. So I’m still trying to do whatever I can to win that Schwab Cup.”
McCarron finished No. 2 on the Charles Schwab Cup money list last year. He had 13 Top-10 finishes and won the American Family Insurance Championship and the Shaw Charity Classic.
He is fifth in this year’s Charles Schwab Cup money list ($343,318).
He also ranks among the Tour leaders in other categories:
No. 3 in scoring average (68.67), No. 7 in driving distance (288.6), No. 9 in birdie average, and No. 9 in the all-around ranking.
Anthony off to super start
Jason Anthony, the defending champion, is off to a super start at the San Francisco City Golf Championship.
Anthony, a 2001 Justin-Siena graduate, has won three straight matches at TPC Harding Park.
He beat Gary Knight (19 holes), Aaron Chen (2 and 1), and Andrew Bernick (6 and 4) in the championship bracket.
Anthony was honored as the Player of the Year by the Northern California Golf Association at an awards ceremony in December of 2017 at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach.
He began his 2018 season in victorious fashion, winning the San Francisco City Championship – a three-week marathon that began with qualifying rounds, followed by match play.
Anthony is a resident of Fairfield and a member at Green Valley Country Club and The Olympic Club in San Francisco.
He played golf at Justin-Siena, Napa Valley College and Fresno State. He played on NVC’s 2003 team that won the California Community College Championship at Kings River Golf & Country Club in Kingsburg.
He turned professional after college and played the Canadian Professional Golf Tour and Golden State Tour. He got his amateur status back after playing four years as a pro.