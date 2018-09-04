Scott McCarron began the final round of the Shaw Charity Classic on Sunday in fourth place, three shots off the lead.
McCarron, a Vintage High School graduate and former Napa resident, won the PGA Tour Champions event for the second year in a row by shooting a 7-under-par 63 at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He finished the three-day, 54-hole event at 15-under 195, one stroke in front of three players – Scott Parel, Joe Durant and Kirk Triplett, who tied for second.
Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club is a par-70, 7,086-yard layout.
He earned $352,500.
“I think I’m most proud that I kind of persevered through the rounds,” McCarron said on Tee-Scripts.com. “I kept my head up, I kept plugging away. I actually felt like this is a golf course that I can play well at. I drive the ball very well. Even though I don’t hit driver on a lot of these holes, I’m able to hit that hybrid out there pretty far where a lot of guys are hitting 3-wood. So I’ve got an advantage that I’m just hitting hybrid on a lot of these holes to start off with. But putting the ball in play here is really key and I do a very good job of putting the ball in play, so it’s a golf course that I like.”
The win, McCarron’s eighth on the PGA Tour Champions, moves him to No. 2 in the Charles Schwab Cup money list ($1,647,908). It’s his second victory of the year.
“You’ve got to go all 54 holes out here, and to do that, you’ve got to play some pretty good golf,” he said. “You’ve got to control your emotions at the end, so I was able to do that pretty well today.”
McCarron’s final round was highlighted by his hole-in-one on the par-3, 163-yard 14th hole. He hit a 9-iron.
“It was just a perfect 9-iron for me. As soon as I hit it I knew it was going to be good, but I didn’t know how good,” he said. “I guess someone told me that it hit once, one-hopped and went right in the hole. So that was a huge momentum change right there. At that point I’m like, ‘Oh, we’ve got a chance now.’ Before it was like, ‘Let’s just keep plugging away and see what happens.’”
McCarron, a member of the Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame, opened the tournament with a 67 and had a 65 in the second round.
It’s his fourth come-from-behind win in the final round on the PGA Tour Champions. Each time, McCarron has won by one shot.
He won the American Family Insurance Championship in comeback fashion this year. He was in a tie for sixth and trailed by two, and went on to shoot a final-round 64 and win by one.
“I feel very comfortable just a little bit behind or in the lead,” said McCarron, 53. “I’ve put myself in that position a lot and I’ve come through a lot. I’ve also failed a lot, too. The more times I’ve failed, the more times I’ve learned. Even if you’re in the lead or in the final group, you’ve still got to have a good attitude.”
McCarron’s final-round scoring average during his eight victories is 65.625.
“Controlling your emotions is a huge thing when you’re in the hunt, to be able to be calm, to be confident, to see the shots you’re going to hit, to go through the routine,” he said.
McCarron ranks in the top-10 in several statistical categories on the tour.
He is second for birdie average, second for eagles, fourth for scoring average (69.28), fifth in driving distance (296.0) and eighth in total driving.
He is also tied for second in the all-around ranking.
Robinson places in JGANC event
Kathryn Robinson of American Canyon shot a 7-over-par 79 and tied for 25th place in the girls 12-18 division of the Junior Golf Association of Northern California’s State Fair Junior last month at Mather Golf Course.
Napa City Championship
The Napa City Championship, a Northern California Golf Association event, is Nov. 3-4 at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park.