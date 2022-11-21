Napa Valley Golf Report: Napa grad Sims gets on PGA Tour Latinoamérica

Zack Sims of Napa earned conditional membership on PGA Tour Latinoamérica by finishing in a tie for 35th place at a qualifying tournament last week in Mazatlán, Mexico.

Sims, a 2012 Napa High School graduate, shot rounds of 71, 70, 72 and 73 for a 2-under-par 286 total at Estrella del Mar Country Club.

Those players finishing 13th through 40th (plus ties) earn conditional membership.

It was PGA Tour Latinoamérica’s third qualifying tournament for the 2022-23 season.

Eighty-four players entered the qualifying tournament and 81 completed the 72-hole, no-cut event.

The field consisted of players from nine countries or territories: Australia, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Hong Kong, Mexico, South Korea, Trinidad & Tobago and the United States.

“Everyone out there can play for sure,” Sims said on Sunday. “It’s nice having four days of guaranteed golf to kind of be patient and get after it. I hit it well.

“The weather was just so consistent, to where the wind was the same every day. It would come around hole 12 or 13, when it started to get a little windy and everything is kind of into the wind or a crosswind. When the wind came up, it just turned already hard holes into much harder holes. There weren’t many birdies on 15, 16 and 17. Those are really tough holes coming down the stretch, with the wind.”

PGA Tour Latinoamérica is a professional golf tour created in 2012 by the PGA Tour in collaboration with promoters, clubs and national golf federations in Latin America, according to PGA Tour Latinoamérica Communications. The inaugural season in 2012 featured 11 tournaments in seven countries in the Latin American region.

The Tour is playing 12 events in seven countries during the 2022-23 season. Players compete for the Totalplay Cup, with points accumulated each week. The points leader at the end of each season wins the Totalplay Cup and earns Korn Ferry Tour membership, PGA Tour Latinoamérica Communications said.

The season starts with 116 VISA Argentina Open presentado por Macro, Dec. 1-4 at Nordelta Golf Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Sims is not sure when he will play in his first event.

“I probably won’t go until I either have a spot in a tournament or maybe right before the reshuffle. That way if I get into the tournament, or any tournament, and I play well, then I’ll reshuffle into the tournaments for the rest of the year. Not for a while,” he said.

“I’m going to try to get into a couple events and play the best I can, just keep trying to be consistent with the amount of tournaments I’m playing in and give myself a shot at the next opportunity.”

Sims turned pro after playing his college golf for Holy Names University, a private school, in Oakland.

“This is the first time playing full-time in a while,” he said. “It’s a step in the right direction. I kind of decided I might as well give it a real run and see what we can make out it.

“It’s nice to play well. It’s probably the biggest event I have played in this year. It was fun.

“It’s good to always compete against guys that definitely are capable of making it to the next level for sure.”

Sims practices and plays at Silverado and Napa Valley Country Club.

He is very appreciative of the support of the Napa community.

“People are always checking in, which is really cool. I just appreciate all of that,” he said.

Sims has caddied in the past for Sahith Theegala in Korn Ferry Tour events and PGA Tour events.

The fourth and final PGA Tour Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament for the 2022-23 season begins Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Las Praderas de Luján Golf Club in Luján, Argentina.

Sims was named All-Monticello Empire League all four years at Napa High.

He played very well for Santa Rosa Junior College, as he was named to All-Big 8 Conference, All-Northern California and All-State teams.

He also played very well at Holy Names University, as he was named to the Division II PING All-West Regional team by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Sims, Beverly play golf marathon for Anderson

Zack Sims of Napa and Aaron Beverly of Sacramento played a marathon round of golf on Sept. 26 at Silverado Resort and Spa as a fund-raiser for Presley Anderson, a 2006 Napa High School graduate who in September was diagnosed with Stage IV (4) lung cancer.

Anderson was a 14-time NCAA All-American in college as a swimmer, competing for Indiana University and later USC.

Sims and Beverly played 121 holes. They had 53 birdies and raised around $500, said Sims.

“We had about seven scorecards and we were jumping around, playing whatever we could. It was really fun,” said Sims “We were just writing scores on different scorecards.”

Anderson took fifth place in the 100-meter back at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in 2008 in Omaha, Nebraska.

She was a four-time All-American at Napa High and set five school records.

She was named as the Most Valuable Swimmer at USC’s swimming and diving awards banquet in 2010.

Beverly is a 2012 Armijo High-Fairfield graduate who was twice named as the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year at Sacramento State. He graduated in 2017.

Beverly used to work in the golf department at Silverado. He is an assistant golf professional at Valley Hi Country Club in Elk Grove and also works as an assistant coach at Sacramento State.

In February, he made his PGA Tour debut at the 2022 Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

In a report at genesisinvitational.com, Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, announced Beverly as the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption into the 2022 Genesis Invitational.

Beverly was awarded the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption and was in the field at Genesis Invitational on the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption.

Beverly won the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour’s Farmers Insurance Fall Series finale at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles last year.

Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event at Silverado

The Silverado Junior Open, a Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event, was held Oct. 29-30 on the South Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.

Reid Piron of Boise, Idaho won the Boys 16-18 division, shooting 72-68 – 140.

Jack Keller of Napa won the Boys 14-15 division, shooting 82-78 – 160.

Niko Sato of Folsom won the Boys 11-13 division in a playoff on hole No. 1.

Sato and Connor Eichler of Burlingame tied after regulation play.

Sato shot 78-77 – 155. Eichler shot 79-76 – 155.

Julia Imai of Brookline, MA won the Girls 14-18 division, shooting 81-82 – 163.

The mission of the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, according to its website, www.hjgt.org, “is to accommodate the ladies and gentlemen of junior golf with an extraordinary experience in a competitive environment.”

The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour was founded in 2007 “with the intention of providing junior golfers between the ages of 8-18 an opportunity to play exceptional courses in a competitive environment. The tour’s vision is to provide superb hospitality and make every event a memorable one.”

The HJGT, based in Orlando, puts on events in California, Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Canada.

McCarron looking forward to 2023 season

Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, ended the 2022 PGA Tour Champions’ season with top-20 finishes in four events late in the season: tied for 15th at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in August, tied for 12th at the Ascension Charity Classic and tied for 16th at the Sanford International in September, and tied for 10th in October at the SAS Championship.

“I didn’t have the season I wanted to,” McCarron said in a PGA Tour Champions Insider report on Nov. 2 at pgatour.com. “I’m one of those guys who has very high expectations and looking back on it, I didn’t need to have such high expectations. I need to still be just happy I can play.”

McCarron, who is in the Crushers’ Athletic Hall of Fame, is one of the top players on the PGA Tour Champions. He has 11 wins since joining the Tour in 2015 and won the Charles Schwab Cup title in 2019.

He had his left ankle surgically repaired in August 2021 due to two torn tendons.

“The ankle is feeling pretty good now,” McCarron said at pgatour.com. “It has been a long road. When I look back on this year, for me it was actually a great year because I got to start playing again. You never know if you can play again. For six or seven months, it didn’t feel that great. But for the last month, month and a half … it has been good to get back to swinging.”

McCarron joined the PGA Tour in 1995. He has three wins on the PGA Tour.

“Absolutely I feel like I can still compete. I’m not out there thinking about the ankle while I’m playing anymore,” he said. “I fully expect to win again. I wouldn’t be playing if I didn’t. I’d find something else to do.”

Torres places in JGANC event

Brandon Torres of American Canyon tied for eighth in the Boys 14-18 division of the Junior Golf Association of Northern California’s Tournament of Champions on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Rancho Murieta Country Club (Sacramento County).

Torres fired a 7-over-par 79 on the North Course.