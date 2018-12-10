The Safeway Open, which has been played on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa the last three years, was honored by the PGA Tour at the Tour’s tournament meetings last week in La Quinta, Calif.
The Safeway Open, a $6.2 million event that opens the PGA Tour’s 2018-19 schedule, shared honors with the Waste Management Phoenix Open as “Most Fan-First Event,” the Tour announced.
The newly introduced award recognizes significant enhancements to the on-site fan experience, according to a press release.
The Safeway Open, presented by Chevron, was also a finalist for the Best in Class Element Award for the Safeway Food & Wine Pavilion and the Best Special Event Award for the three-night Safeway Open Concert Series, it was announced.
“On behalf of the PGA Tour, I am pleased to congratulate the Safeway Open for this special recognition,” PGA Tour Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder said in a press release. “The tournament committee should be extremely proud of its hard work and innovation in making the event the ultimate experience for its attendees.”
The “Most Fan-First Event” award honors the PGA Tour event which provides the best fan experience through ticket package options and pricing, food and beverage offerings, parking and accessibility, onsite amenities and social media engagement, according to a press release.
“The Safeway Open presented by Chevron is honored to accept this prestigious award on behalf of our growing number of loyal fans who embrace and support our fan friendly golf entertainment model featuring the best of food, wine, music and PGA Tour golf at affordable prices,” Jeff Sanders, the tournament’s executive director, said in a press release.
“We owe a very special thank you to our amazing title sponsor Safeway and Bob Miller, the Chairman of the Albertsons Companies, whose vision and leadership has been critical to the events success, our treasured sponsors, hard-working volunteers, the members and ownership at Silverado and our dedicated team of associates at Lagardere Sports. We are both humbled and honored to receive this award,” said Sanders, executive vice-president of Lagardere Sports, the event’s management company.
Bob Miller is the chairman and CEO of Albertsons, parent company of Safeway.
The Safeway Open is part of the FedExCup schedule. Safeway is the title sponsor. The five-year agreement runs through 2020 with the PGA Tour event remaining at Silverado for the duration.
The Safeway Open is part of the PGA Tour’s 46-tournament schedule for 2018-19 that concludes with three FedExCup Playoff events. The PGA Tour’s wraparound schedule bridges two years.
The PGA Tour’s schedule resumes Jan. 3-6 with the Sentry Tournament of Champions from the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii.
NCGA Players of the Year
The Northern California Golf Association last week announced its 2018 Players of the Year.
Nick Moore is the NCGA Player of the Year.
Additional awards went to:
* Lucy Li, NCGA Women’s Player of the Year.
* Jeff Wilson, NCGA Senior Player of the Year.
* Pat Cornett, NCGA Senior Women’s Player of the Year.
* Ron Johnson, NCGA Super Senior Player of the Year.