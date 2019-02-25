Kathleen Scavo began the spring season by finishing in a tie for 32nd place for the University of Oregon women's golf team at the Rebel Beach Invitational in Las Vegas this month.
Scavo, a senior and a graduate of Justin-Siena High School, had rounds of 80, 76 and 74 for a 14-over-par 230 total at Spanish Trail Country Club.
Arizona won the team title, UNLV was second, Virginia was third, Oregon was fourth, and San Jose State was fifth in the 54-hole, two-day tournament.
Scavo, who is from Benicia, has been recognized for her academic successes. She was named as a Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar as a freshman.
She received WGCA All-American Scholar and Pac-12 all-academic second-team honors as a sophomore. She was named Pac-12 first-team all-academic as a junior. Scavo had an outstanding high school and junior career.
She was the Marin County Athletic League Player of the Year all four years and qualified for the CIF State Championships each year.
She was a two-time American Junior Golf Association Rolex All-American and was named to the 2014-15 American Family Insurance All-USA Girls Golf Team. She played in the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Women’s college event coming to Silverado
Silverado Resort and Spa will host the Silverado Showdown, April 7-9. This is the sixth year of the major college event, which is co-hosted by the Oregon and Colorado women's teams.
The University of Southern California won the team title last year. The Trojans rolled to a 10-shot victory over second-place Cal.
Arizona, Stanford and UCLA tied for third. It was played on Silverado’s North Course.
Jennifer Chang of USC and Patty Tavatanakit of UCLA were co-medalists, each finishing at 8-under 208.
Chang had rounds of 66, 72 and 70. Tavatanakit had rounds of 71, 69 and 68.
Former Colorado All-American Emily Talley and her parents, Kim and Rob Talley of Napa, have been an important part of getting the tournament to Silverado. Emily Talley played four years for the Buffaloes.
“It was all due to Emily and her mom and dad,” said Colorado coach Anne Kelly. “Kim suggested we start a tournament. I couldn’t be more thankful to have (Emily Talley) on my team.”
Nine teams from the Pacific-12 Conference were entered in last year’s tournament.
Olympic Club to host U.S. Amateur
The United States Golf Association last week announced that The Olympic Club in San Francisco will be the site of the U.S. Amateur Championship in 2025.
The 2025 U.S. Amateur will be played on Olympic Club’s Lake and Ocean Courses.
The U.S. Women’s Open will be played at Olympic Club in 2021.