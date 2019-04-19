Teams representing six Napa Valley clubs played in the Northern California Golf Association’s 2019 North Bay Zone Championship on Monday.
The annual event was played at Bayonet Golf Course in Seaside and Tuesday at Poppy Hills Golf Course, located at Pebble Beach. The format was the best two balls of four, 36-holes stroke play.
Mayacama Golf Club of Santa Rosa won, shooting 135-124 – 259.
Vintner’s Golf Club of Yountville was third (131-131 – 262), Silverado Resort and Spa was fourth (134-129 – 263), Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park was ninth (136-131 – 267), Napa Valley Country Club was 10th (133-134 – 267), Meadowood Napa Valley of St. Helena was 12th (135-133 – 268), and Mount St. Helena Golf Course of Calistoga was 13th (131-137 – 268).
Mayacama and Windsor Golf Club, the second-place team, will each advance to the NCGA Zone Championship, Aug. 26-27 at Poppy Hills and Spyglass Hill Golf Course at Pebble Beach.
The team from Vintner’s consists of Drew Kuehl, Ken Leahy, Andy Tarap and Tony Glorioso.
The team from Silverado consists of John Davis, Donald Miller, Rodney Wray and Ken Elmore.
The team from Napa Golf Course consists of David Delaney, Chuck Johnson, Azhar Karimi and Peter Sykes.
The team from Napa Valley Country Club consists of David Torp, Jerry Hansen, David Forstadt and Scott Zion.
The team from Meadowood consists of Allan Armstrong, Richard Wilson, Timothy Blackburn and Ben Hill.
The team from Mount St. Helena consists of Jeremiah Moore, Greg Kuehle, Joe Venezia and Hubert Verdeille.
Santora places for Carroll College
Stephen Santora, a Napa High School graduate, placed 22nd for the Carroll College (Helena, Montana) men’s team at the Frontier Conference Golf Championship in Phoenix, Arizona. The tournament concluded on Wednesday.
Santora had rounds of 83, 80 and 81 for a 244 total at Papago Golf Course.
Scavo places for Oregon
Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena graduate, tied for 30th at the 2019 Pac-12 Women’s Golf Championships for the University of Oregon. The tournament concluded Wednesday at Palos Verdes Golf Club, located at Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
Scavo had rounds of 71, 77 and 77 for a 12-over 225 total on the par-71, 6,131-yard course.
USC won the team title. Arizona was second, Arizona State was third, Stanford was fourth, Washington was fifth, UCLA was sixth, Oregon was seventh, Washington State was eighth, UC Berkeley was ninth, Oregon State was 10th, and Colorado was 11th.
Scavo tied for fourth place at the recent Silverado Showdown, played on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa. Scavo had rounds of 75, 70 and 72 for a 217 total.
There were 18 teams in the Silverado Showdown, which was co-hosted by Oregon and Colorado.
Torres places in JGANC event
Brandon Torres of American Canyon finished seventh in the boys 14-15 division of the First Tee of Central Valley Junior. Torres shot 81-81 – 162 in the Junior Golf Association of Northern California event, which was played at Modesto Municipal Golf Course April 13-14.
Robinson places in JGANC event
Katie Robinson of American Canyon finished in a tie for 23rd place in the girls 15-18 division of the 70th Sacramento City Junior Easter Champions’ event at the Bing Maloney Golf Complex. It was played Tuesday and Wednesday. Robinson shot 85-83 – 168.
It’s a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event.
McCarron resumes PGA Tour Champions’ season
Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident Scott McCarron resumes the PGA Tour Champions’ season at this week’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia. It begins Friday.
McCarron won two PGA Tour events – the 1997 BellSouth Classic and 2001 BellSouth Classic – at TPC Sugarloaf.
McCarron has three Top-10 finishes and is sixth on the Charles Schwab Cup standings with $354,118 this year.