Doug Yarris played in last month’s Stanford Golf Team Alumni Match at Stanford Golf Course.
Yarris, playing for the alumni team in cold, wet conditions, shot 78.
Yarris is a member of the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame and Napa Valley College Athletic Hall of Fame. He was recruited out of NVC to play for Stanford. He played for coach Bud Finger and later coach Bruce Summerhays. He graduated in 1980 with a degree in human biology.
Yarris is on the board of directors for the Buck/Cardinal Club, which raises funds for men’s and women’s athletic scholarships at Stanford.
He has supported the Stanford athletic department in many projects over the years.
Yarris remains close to the Stanford golf programs as a supporter.
Twenty former Stanford golf team members played in the match against the current team, which won 447-462.
David Snyder, a junior, was the low medalist, shooting 69 to lead the current team.
Conrad Ray is the Director of Men’s Golf for Stanford.
Yarris works as a dentist and has a dental practice in Napa that he opened with his son, Travis Yarris, a Vintage High graduate.
Doug Yarris graduated from Vintage in 1975. He was the Crushers’ MVP, an All-North Bay League player, and set school records.
He was the team MVP and the Golden Valley Conference Player of the Year both seasons, 1976 and ’77, for Napa Valley College. His scoring average was a conference-low 74.18. While at NVC, he won seven tournaments in a row.
McCarron ties for second
Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident Scott McCarron tied for second place and earned $113,900 at the PGA Tour Champions’ Cologuard Classic on Sunday.
McCarron had rounds of 67, 70 and 69 for a 13-under-par 206 total at Omni Tucson National in Tucson, Arizona.
It was his seventh runner-up finish on the PGA Tour Champions.
In addition to eight wins, McCarron has 40 Top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour Champions.
Oregon’s Scavo ties for eighth
Kathleen Scavo, a senior on the University of Oregon women’s team, tied for eighth place at the Bruin Wave Invitational last month.
Scavo, a Justin-Siena graduate, had rounds of 73, 71 and 81 for a 9-over-par 225 total at San Luis Obispo Country Club.
Stanford won the team title and Oregon finished second.
Arnold Palmer Award
As a tribute to the late Arnold Palmer, the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year — as voted upon by the Tour’s membership — will now receive the Arnold Palmer Award, the Tour announced this week.
The PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award dates to 1990.
Windsor Golf Classic
Yealimi Noh of Concord has received a sponsor exemption to play in the Windsor Golf Classic, a Symetra Tour event, April 5-7 at Windsor Golf Club in Sonoma County.
Noh, 17, turned professional in January.
The event will have a 144-player field.