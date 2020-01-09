It was a bit of rough start for Finigan Tilly on Thursday in the third and final round of the inaugural Grapevine Amateur at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Tilly, a redshirt junior on the UC Berkeley men’s golf team, had a five-shot lead after 36 holes of the 2020 Troon Saguaro Amateur Series event. But he stumbled slightly out of the gate, with bogeys on his first two holes.
It was time to regroup and recover and get his game back in order on the North Course, a par-72 layout that was set up at 6,800 yards, with the field encountering an even greater challenge due to wet conditions and a mixture of rain, wind and icy-cold weather with temperatures in the high 40s.
“I think I thought a little bit too much about where I was the first few holes and where I was in the tournament,” said Tilly, a resident of San Carlos. “It was kind of a mental challenge there. And I was able to sort of come back down to just focusing on what I’m doing and staying in the moment. That really helps coming down the stretch. I didn’t make a bogey after the second hole and I was really steady. It started flowing.”
Tilly was stellar with his short game as he shot a 2-under-par 70 and was a runaway winner, separating himself from the rest of the field en route to a record 11-shot victory. He won in wire-to-wire fashion, as he took the first-round lead with a 70 on Tuesday, followed by a 69 in the second round on Wednesday.
“Finigan, obviously, was dominant on a really, really tough, great golf course,” said Roy Edwards, Chairman of the Troon Saguaro Amateur Series. “Finigan absolutely dominated the field.”
It’s the largest margin of victory in the Troon Saguaro Amateur Series. There was a field of 62 players, a combination of college golfers and high-level juniors, in the season-opening event.
The Grapevine Amateur is a world-ranked amateur event. Travis Mathew is the lead sponsor.
“This was a great week for the inaugural year,” said Edwards. “Silverado has an amazing and awesome staff. We would just would like to thank everybody here at Silverado.”
Tilly had birdies on four holes – Nos. 9, 11, 14 and 17. His lead grew throughout the day, thanks in part to exceptional mid-iron play, chipping, pitching and putting on firm, fast greens that were Stimped at 11.
“I didn’t hit it great off the tee, but I kept it straight. And then from there, I stuck a lot of pitching wedges, 8 irons, 9 irons, gap wedges, and my putting was really good,” said Tilly.
He completed the tournament with a 7-under 209 total. He had 13 birdies and six bogeys for the week.
“I think one of the main keys for me this week was patience, staying patient and hitting in the middle of the greens,” said Tilly, 21. “Even today when I had a five-shot lead, I had little goals to keep myself moving in the right direction and not to get ahead of yourself.
“The key is just playing steady golf.”
Players were allowed lift, clean and place in the fairways, due to the rains. Some of the tees – including the par-3 11th and each of the par-5s – were moved up on account of the weather.
“If you’re in the rough, it’s just so thick and wet, that it just grabs your club. It’s really difficult to tell how far it’s going to fly. It was really important to keep it in the fairway,” said Tilly, who had his father, John Tilly, as his caddie.
“I think the difficulty was some of the pin positions, as some of them were on significant slopes. And so if you’re in the wrong spot, you could have a 20-footer that you’re playing four or five feet out. You’ve got to really be aware of your speed.”
Clay Seeber of Newport Beach finished second at 4-over 220 for the week. Seeber, who plays for Long Beach State, had rounds of 71, 73 and 76.
Dallas Hankamer of Temple, Texas, Derek Hitchner of Minneapolis, and Jeffrey Inouye-Wong of Roseville tied for third, each at 6-over 222. Hankamer had rounds of 72, 75 and 75; Hitchner had rounds of 76, 74 and 72; Inouye-Wong had rounds of 77, 74 and 71.
Wenliang Xie of South Orange, New Jersey (75-78-70 – 223) and Beng Keat Lim of Surprise, Arizona (71-75-77 – 223) tied for sixth.
Jonathan Tanihana of Sacramento (74-76-74 – 224), Chase Sienkiewicz of Carmichael (74-76-74 – 224), and Josh McCollum (75-77-72 – 224) tied for eighth.
All rounds were played on the Silverado North Course, the home of the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open.
Golfers must have a handicap index of 3.0 or better to be eligible to enter.
Tilly and his group played most of the front nine in a light rain.
“It was difficult. You have got to adjust,” he said.
Tilly played well during the fall season for Cal.
He tied for third in October at the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational, held at Isleworth Golf & Country Club in Windermere, Florida. Cal was fifth in the 15-team event.
Also in October, Tilly tied for eighth at the Alister MacKenzie Invitational, hosted by Cal, at the Meadow Club in Fairfax. The Bears were second.
“I decided to sign up for this tournament just to sort of keep my head in the tournament mode and luckily I was able to win by quite a healthy margin,” said Tilly. “So I am definitely going to be able to look back on this and grow some confidence. If I’m ever playing bad, I can think back to what I did this week and hopefully I can bring that into the spring. I think everything is just moving in the right direction. The last three days have shown that I’ve got big hopes for the spring.”
In September, he tied for 64th at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invite, Cal’s season-opening tournament, at Olympia Fields Country Club at Olympia Fields, Ill.
Tilly tied for 47th place at the Pac-12 Championships in 2017. He tied for 27th at the Pac-12 Championships in 2018.
A 2016 graduate of Carlmont High School in Belmont, Tilly won the AmateurGolf.com Silicon Valley Amateur and finished 13th at the Alameda Commuters in 2019.
He got his first win at the Bayonet Blackhorse Amateur in 2017.
Tilly, who is majoring in American Studies, plays out of the California Golf Club in San Francisco.