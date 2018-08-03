The Napa Valley Jets are looking for new players to help keep them on a roll in youth football.
“We have a lot of success with multiple championships and winning tournaments in Las Vegas and Roseville over the Thanksgiving weekend,” said Jets president Jason Barnes. “When signing up with the Jets, you sign up to play age- and grade-based football . We play (the feeder programs for) teams our high schools used to play before they moved into the Vine Valley Athletic League. We play high school rules football. We have a lot of former Jets players at both Napa and Vintage high schools, even some playing at American Canyon High.
“At the end of the year, we have awards for All-Star nominees, players in the All-Star games, and academics. Our 14-and-under All-Stars will play their All-Star game, also known as the Shrine Bowl, at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium. Players from the team through the Sacramento Youth Football League can be picked to travel to Florida and play a California versus Florida All-Star game.
“Cheerleaders not only compete through our league, but we try to send them to as many competitions as possible, including Fright Fest at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.”
The Jets are allowed to add players up until Sept. 1, but Barnes said they will close sign-ups on Friday, Aug. 17, so “kids have time to get some practice in.”
The Jets’ head coaches are Johnny Villegas for the 14-and-under age division, Corey Johst for the 12U team, Alex Kewell for the 10U squad, and Jim Ortega for the 8U team.
The Jets will play home games at Silverado Middle School against the Rodriguez Junior Mustangs on Aug. 25, the Woodland Junior Wolves on Sept. 8, and the Pioneer Junior Patriots of Woodland on Oct. 20.
Their road games will be Sept. 1 against the River City Junior Bulldogs in West Sacramento, Sept. 15 against the Will C. Wood Junior Wildcats in Vacaville, Sept. 29 against the Vacaville Junior Bulldogs, and Oct. 13 against the American Canyon Junior Wolves.
To sign up or for more information, email Barnes at jbarnes8676@yahoo.com or drop by their practices at Harvest Middle School, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.