It’s been a great week for Sophia Lee.

On Monday, she was notified that she has been selected to play in the 2023 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee. Now in its 20th year, the annual event brings 80 First Tee participants from around the country to play in the PGA Tour Champions tournament, Sept. 19-24 at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Lee will represent First Tee – Contra Costa.

“I’m really, really excited that I was selected to participate in this event,” said Lee, 16. “I’ve been working on this for years now, trying to get my handicap lower.”

On Thursday, the Fairfield resident won the overall girls title at the Johnny Miller “Champ” Junior Championship, a two-day, 36-hole Junior Golf Association of Northern California tournament held at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa that had a sold-out field of 75 players ages 12 to 18.

After shooting a 2-over-par 74 in the first round on Wednesday on the North Course, Lee completed the JGANC premier event by carding a final-round 6-over-par 78 on the South Course. She was 8-over 152 for the tournament, which is put on by the Johnny Miller “Champ” Foundation.

Jacob Burnett, 15, won the boys overall title. The Roseville resident, a member of First Tee – Greater Sacramento, shot 78 on the North Course and 73 on the South Course for a 7-over 151 total.

Johnny Miller, a 25-time PGA Tour champion who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1998, was on hand to present awards, which included Scotty Cameron Putters to the top finishers in each age group. Miller also signed JGANC flags that were awarded to Lee and Burnett.

Awards were presented just behind the 18th green of the North Course, the home of the Fortinet Championship. The annual PGA Tour event is scheduled Sept. 14-17 at Silverado.

Miller was presented with the Bob Jones Award for sportsmanship by the U.S. Golf Association at a ceremony in Los Angeles on June 13. It’s the “association’s highest honor that recognizes character, respect and a commitment to sportsmanship in the game of golf,” the USGA said in a report at usga.org.

“For me, this is very gratifying, just to be involved, and having it come to Silverado is especially nice, because these courses really are first-class courses,” Miller said of the junior tournament.

Miller is a two-time major champion (1973 U.S. Open, 1976 Open Championship) and was the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 1974. He spent 29 years with NBC Sports as the lead golf analyst, retiring in 2019. He is a former co-owner at Silverado. He also works as a golf course designer and re-designed the North Course at Silverado in 2011.

He founded the Utah Junior Golf Association and has been a long-time sponsor of junior golf in Northern California. The Johnny Miller “Champ” Foundation awards five $1,000 scholarships each year at the JGANC’s Tournament of Champions, which this year will be held at The Club at Ruby Hill in Pleasanton, Nov. 20.

“One of the best parts of my life was junior golf,” said Miller. “We hope to keep doing it and keep helping out, so I hope the kids enjoy it.”

The Johnny Miller Junior Golf Foundation was founded in 1993 to promote junior golf. The institution was then renamed the Johnny Miller “Champ” Foundation in 2015, honoring Miller’s father, Larry Otto Miller.

There is also the annual “Champ” High School Golf Classic, which has a field of 20 high school teams and 100 players during the spring, and is hosted by Silverado, the Johnny Miller “Champ” Foundation and Justin-Siena High School.

“The ‘Champ’ Foundation is extraordinary,” said Shane Balfour, Executive Director of the JGANC.

The Johnny Miller “Champ” Junior Championship sold out in 15 minutes after registration for the event was posted on the JGANC’s website, jganc.bluegolf.com, in early March. The event also had a waiting list.

“It’s a privilege to come here. It’s such a gem of a place to be,” said Balfour, a PGA of America member and Class A professional who has worked as Director of Golf at Diablo Grande Golf and Country Club in Patterson and Turlock Golf and Country Club. “It’s a very, very special resort and has a tremendous amount of history.

“On our schedule, we are lucky enough to have a lot of really good golf courses that we play, but none as challenging as the North Course here at Silverado. It’s a great golf course and a great test. It’s a wonderful experience for the kids to play a PGA Tour golf course that they’ll see on (Golf Channel, during the Fortinet Championship).

“Many, many great players have come to play this event here, who have gone on to the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour.”

The Johnny Miller “Champ” Junior Championship featured five Napa players: Jack Keller, Jack Sennott, Charlie Keller, Nathan Jewell and Genevieve Akers.

The Junior Golf Association of Northern California is a nonprofit, according to its website at jganc.bluegolf.com, that offers a “variety of fun, competitive, affordable junior golf tournaments for boys and girls ages 7 to 18.”

The JGANC website points out: “With over 70+ tournaments per year, youth can choose to compete locally, regionally and nationally. JGANC tournaments are held throughout Northern California at a variety of public, semi-private and private courses.”

At the awards ceremony, Miller, a resident of Pacific Grove, said: “We’re going to keep it going. I hope you guys get a chance to play it in the next several years and see it and see a Tour course. It’s a good challenge for you.”

Players in the 16-18 boys division played the event from the blue tees — a par-72, 6,793-yard layout on the North and a par-72, 6,612-yard layout on the South.

“Before I graduate, I really wanted to win this tournament. I just played well enough to win,” said Lee, who will be a senior in the fall at Visions in Education.

“I just reminded myself to stay focused and be patient. It was a bit challenging. Just take a deep breath and move on to the next hole.”

Lee plays out of Rancho Solano Golf Course and Paradise Valley Golf Course in Fairfield. She is a recipient of the Morton Golf Foundation Junior Golf Development Grant. Morton Golf LLC is a golf facility management company that oversees operations at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex, Bing Maloney Golf Complex, William Land Golf Course, and Bartley Cavanaugh Golf Course in Sacramento.

Lee won the girls 16-18 division of the 55th annual Sacramento County Junior Championship, a JGANC premier event, June 20-21 at Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta. She shot 72-72 – 144.

Burnett talked about being mentally tough and staying composed on every shot.

“You’ve got to make sure that you are able to mentally stay in it. It’s just being resilient the whole entire time, making sure you have a positive attitude after every shot,” he said.

Burnett works with two coaches — Phil Dawson at Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln and Winchester Country Club in Meadow Vista, and Randy Colbus of Sierra View Country Club in Roseville.

“We were playing from some pretty deep yardages on the North Course, so you had to hit it in the fairway," Burnett added. "The North has super tight fairways mostly, so I felt like hitting off the tee was definitely key. Once you got onto the greens, it wasn’t over yet. You had to work really hard for a good par or a birdie.”

Burnett birdied the par-4, 380-yard sixth hole on the South Course when he hit 7-iron to the green on his approach shot and made birdie with a 7-foot putt.

He saved par on the 211-yard, par-3 seventh hole when he made the putt from eight feet.

“It just kind of propelled me through having more confidence at the end of the round,” said Burnett, who goes to West Park High in Roseville and plays out of Sierra View Country Club.

“It means a lot to me. It just shows a lot of the practice pays off. I’ve been practicing every day. It’s been pretty tough not getting the results I want. But this comes out to being one of the results I wanted.

“I just came out here to play as best as I could.”

Charlie Keller — who helped Justin-Siena win the Vine Valley Athletic League championship this spring — was tied for the lead in Round 1 of the boys 16-18 division with a 4-over-par 76 on the North Course. He ended his second round with an eagle-3 on the par-5, 482-yard ninth hole of the South Course.

It was sunny, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the final round.

The top finishers in the age groups:

* Girls 12-13 division: Haley Peterson, 84-78 – 162; Peyton Chan, 85-79 – 164.

* Boys 14-15 division: Jack Burnett, 78-73 – 151; Luke Harrison, 76-78 – 154; Jack Keller, 82-74 – 156; Jack Sennott, 80-76 – 156.

* Girls 16-18 division: Sophia Lee, 74-78 – 152; Theresa Shaw, 77-77 – 154; Amy Na, 78-76 – 154; Mia Cho, 73-82 – 155. Other: Genevieve Akers, 79-82 – 161.

* Girls 14-15 division: Esther Sheu, 82-74 – 156; Chelsie Chin, 84-75 – 159; Audrey Cheng, 78-84 – 162.

* Boys 16-18 division: Akira Ransi, 76-76 – 152; Grant Burback, 78-75 – 153; Nicholas Le, 76-77 – 153. Others: Charlie Keller, 76-83 – 159; Nathan Jewell, 86-86 – 172.

