Napa Valley Junior Golf: Noh, Bettencourt win Johnny Miller 'Champ' Junior Classic

“Being able to play at a course like this and being able to shoot that low, it’s a lot of fun,” said Noh, a two-time SFL most valuable player. “I just went into the round thinking that, I’m going to play my best today and whatever happens, happens. And, you know, that’s the kind of score that comes out when you’re just relaxed with your game.”

Noh put herself in position with opportunities for more birdies. She had one bogey.

“Not making a lot of those putts is a little disappointing. But still, the score was great,” she said.

“I’ve played at this golf course before and it’s a lot of fun. I’m familiar with the course. The greens definitely gave me a lot to work, for sure, with tough reads.”

Noh tied for 28th at the CIF State Girls Championship in 2019 at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach. She has played at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament and Northern California Championships for Rocklin. In addition, she is a 13-time winner of First Tee – Greater Sacramento events and was named as Player of the Year in 2019.

Noh will continue her career, playing for Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo in the fall.