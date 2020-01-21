Julian Monas went right to work on his game after completing the first round of a Future Champions Golf Tour event on Sunday at Silverado Resort and Spa. Monas went straight to the practice green following an opening round 83 on the South Course that put him in a tie for 13th place at the FCGT National Tour’s Northern California Opener.
He was 10 shots off the lead. He was looking for something to click and work with his putting stroke.
“I thought my swing was fine,” said Monas, who is from Cameron Park in El Dorado County. “It was just my speed with my putting. My speed was really off.
“I just really struggled, but after the round I figured out some stuff and my putting came back.”
Indeed, Monas found his touch on the greens, bouncing back in a big way to shoot a 1-under-par 71 on the North Course in the second and final round on Monday. He made a huge surge, climbing up the leaderboard and going on to win the Boys College Prep division.
Monas, who attends the Independent Study HQ charter school, finished the two-day, 36-hole tournament at 10-over 154.
“I was not really playing for first because I thought that was a little bit out of reach right now,” he said. “I was playing for placing top-3. But I knew if I put up a really low score and maybe get some help from the field, I could have a chance at that.”
There were 26 players in the Boys College Prep division.
“It was hard, being motivated enough to have the mindset of winning, especially after (Sunday),” said Monas, who plays out of Cameron Park Country Club. “But I just told myself, ‘Just try your hardest.’ That’s the best you could ask for.”
Wyatt McGovern of Hillsborough finished second, shooting 76-79 – 155. Kush Arora of Pleasanton and Niall Shiels Donegan of Mill Valley tied for third, with Arora shooting 82-74 – 156 and Donegan, the first-round leader, carding 73-83 – 156.
Brandon Torres of American Canyon tied for 11th. Torres had rounds of 77 and 86 for a 163 total.
“I just put up a better score than the South, which happens in golf,” said Monas, 14. “I just found it today and not (Sunday).”
Jordan Briggs of Livermore won the Girls College Prep division. Briggs, a senior at Granada High School who has signed to play college golf at Montana State, won by one shot after rounds of 74 and 75 for a 5-over 149 total.
Ellie Bushnell of Granite Bay was second, shooting 71-79 – 150. Skyler May of Stockton shot 79-75 – 154 and placed third.
Katie Robinson, a junior at American Canyon High, tied for eighth after rounds of 82 and 78 for a 160 total.
It’s the first time a Future Champions Golf event has been played at Silverado, the home of the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open.
“I like watching the pros on TV playing the Safeway Open. And then coming out here and comparing my skills and game to them, it’s just surreal,” said Monas, who also plays in Junior Golf Association of Northern California, Junior Tour of Northern California, and American Junior Golf Association events during the year.
There was an overall field of 76 players for the FCG National Tour Spring Series 2020 Season event, with additional divisions for Boys 13-14, Boys 11-12, Boys 10 and Under, Girls 13-14, and Girls 12 and Under. Temperatures were in the low to mid 50s, with cloudy skies.
“We like to look at venues that are very similar to this, in the sense that we want to be able to challenge the kids,” said Greg Dumlao, the tournament director, who is from Fremont. “A lot of the kids love the program. And so Silverado is just a perfect fit.”
Plaques were presented to the top-3 finishers in each division. Future Champions Golf, sponsored by Callaway Golf, was founded in 2003 by Chris Smeal. Its headquarters and golf academy are in San Diego.
The organization’s website, futurechampionsgolf.com, reports: “Our mission is to inspire you through our amazing Tournament Program and Coaching Opportunities. We know there are a lot of options out there but we also know that our system is a proven system for player development to get to the highest level.”
The mission of Future Champions Golf, which also has tournaments in Arizona, Nevada and Texas, is “To inspire our juniors in a positive fun environment to take their game to the highest level through the most professionally run competition and award winning instruction,” according to futurechampionsgolf.com.
“There are a lot of good players out here,” said Dumlao. “Sometimes the score doesn’t reflect it. But again, that goes back to part of their development where they’re able to take from what they have learned this weekend and move forward and get better.”
Monas had two birdies and one bogey in the final round. He birdied the par-5 ninth hole with a putt from three feet after hitting a lob wedge from 66 yards. He birdied the par-4 17th hole with a putt from seven feet after hitting a gap wedge from 105 yards. His only bogey came on the par-3 seventh hole. His longest par-saving putt of the day was from eight feet on the par-3 second hole.
The keys to Monas’ round were consistent driving and iron play, as he hit 11 fairways in regulation and 14 greens in regulation, and solid putting on greens that are very challenging. He did not have any three-putt greens.
“I converted the putts most of the time and didn’t give a lot back. It was just staying consistent and putting myself in a good position below the hole,” said Monas. “I was putting it in position off the tee and then having a go at the green most of the time today.”
Monas is one of the youngest players in the Boys College Prep division.
“Looking around and seeing 18-year-olds, and for me I’m 14, I have to work with my game and manage that and not worry about what the other players do, and just focus on my game,” he said.
Briggs, a team captain and a two-time All-East Bay Athletic League player for Granada, had four birdies in the final round. She birdied the par-5 fifth hole with a putt from 10 feet. She birdied No. 9 by making the putt from six feet. She hit a 9-iron on the par-3 15th hole to six inches and made the putt. She birdied the par-5 16th hole with a putt from 10 feet.
She hit five fairways and 14 greens in regulation in the final round.
“I was mostly hitting short to mid irons into the greens today,” said Briggs, 17. “My goal is just to get it closer than the girls that I’m playing with. The greens are tough. The greens were definitely the biggest challenge, in my opinion.”
Briggs was in second place, trailing Bushnell by three shots, after the first round.
“Lately, I’ve just been really trying to have fun. I love the game with my whole entire heart. So just coming out here, being relaxed and making sure I focus over every single one of my shots is really what made it happen this weekend,” said Briggs, who plays out of Poppy Ridge Golf Course in Livermore and The Club at Ruby Hill in Pleasanton. “Being mentally tough is super important.”
Briggs has experience of playing in junior tournaments, including JGANC, JTNC, AJGA, Hurricane Junior Golf Tour and Future Collegians World Tour. She won two titles on the JGANC circuit in 2018. She also won a JTNC event in 2016.
Last fall, she won the title at the Tracy Invitational, finished second at the Hilmar Classic, and reached the CIF North Coast Section Championships for Granada.
She plans to major in exercise science or kinesiology at Montana State.
“There’s a lot to look forward to for me,” she said. “I’ve been playing since I was 6 years old and my dream has been to play collegiate golf. I’m really, really excited to see what’s going to happen in the future.”
Robinson is coming off a very good fall season, as she was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player for the second straight year. She shot 75 at the CIF North Coast Section Division 1 Championship at Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch and advanced to the CIF Northern California Regional Championships. She placed 54th at the regionals, shooting 84 at El Macero Country Club in Yolo County in early November.
Other division titles were won by:
* Boys 13-14: Jaden Dumdumaya of Fairfield, 75-74 – 149.
* Boys 11-12: Trent Stuart of Folsom, 70-75 – 145, and Edan Cui of Atherton, 72-73 – 145.
* Boys 10-and-under: Christian Choi of Los Altos, 88-85 – 173.
* Girls 13-14: Aimee Yang of San Francisco, 91-96 – 187.
* Girls 12-and-under: Mia Cho of Carmichael, 89-79 – 168.
The Future Champions Golf Tour will have a tournament Oct. 10-11 at Hiddenbrooke Golf Club in Vallejo.