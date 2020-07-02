Napa Valley Junior Golf: Van Gaalen, Preap capture overall titles in Silverado tournament

It doesn’t take Clark Van Gaalen much time at all to go from his home to the golf course at Turlock Golf & Country Club in Stanislaus County.
“It’s like a two-minute walk,” said Van Gaalen, who does it often.
Once Van Gaalen reaches his destination, he’s not turning around. He is all about using the day – “a good, solid 4, 5, 6 hours,” Van Gaalen said – to work on his game. He spends his time both on the driving range and the course.
“We live right on the course, so I’m able to go out there, basically whenever I want, and work on lots of stuff,” he said. “I do a lot year-round. I just I love everything about it. I love hitting different shots. My putting has always been good and my short-game irons have always been pretty solid.
“I’m growing a lot, so I’m going to have to get some new clubs every seven or eight months probably.”
At the age of 14, Van Gaalen is already one of the Junior Golf Association of Northern California’s top players. It’s a nonprofit organization that offers tournaments throughout the year for boys and girls, ages 7 to 18, at a combination of public, semi-private and private courses.
Van Gaalen, who is going into his freshman year at Turlock High School, added to his fast-growing collection of titles this week. He won the boys’ overall and boys’ 14-15 age-group divisions at the Johnny Miller “Champ” Junior Championship, a two-day, 36-hole event, played on Tuesday and Wednesday at Silverado Resort and Spa. It’s a premier event on the JGANC circuit and earns players traveling team points.
After opening with a 3-under-par 69 on the South Course, Van Gaalen returned the following day and shot a 2-over 74 on the North Course, finishing with a 1-under 143 total and a four-shot win for the overall title.
It’s his fourth overall win and sixth age-group victory this year.
He has been looking forward to playing at Silverado, the host of the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open.
“I’m pretty proud and happy,” said Van Gaalen, who has been playing competitive junior golf since the age of 7. “I’ve been looking to it for about a good, solid three months, after my dad signed me up.
“I really liked the greens. I’ve always liked fast, firm greens. And I really like the fairways and just the look on a lot of shots. It really fitted my vision in my eye and so I was able to hit a lot of fairways. I was never really in the rough unless I hit a bad tee shot. But otherwise, pretty outstanding.”
It was the first time Van Gaalen had played the South Course. He had four birdies and a bogey.
“I played pretty good, so I was pretty proud of myself, especially for the other scores that came in. So I was happy,” he said.
He had two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey during his second round.
“I had a couple of mistakes,” he admitted, “but overall, I’d say I played pretty well.”
Van Gaalen and other top finishers each received custom-made trophies, designed by Andy Miller and his sister, Kelly Cottrell, during an awards presentation next to the practice green. The trophies, put together by Garrett Reese of Lake County, are made of walnut and feature a silver half-dollar coin at the top.
“The Johnny Miller ‘Champ’ Foundation, which my dad established, is to remember my grandpa (Larry Otto Miller), who was just a phenomenal teacher,” said Andy Miller, Silverado’s design director, who played the PGA Tour after starring at Justin-Siena High School and BYU. “He brought my dad up and brought him up as a champion. When I was younger, my brothers and I, whenever we played well, (Larry Otto Miller) gave us a silver half dollar. This trophy is in memory of that, to remember my grandpa and remember how he would award us when we played well.”
There were 72 players, boys and girls ages 12-18, in the field. Conditions for the second and final round were absolutely ideal – temperatures in the 70s, sunny and a light breeze.
“The players seem to get better and better every year and there seems to be deeper fields,” said Andy Miller, who was a four-time NCAA All-American at BYU and is a member of the BYU Hall of Fame. “There’s a lot of athletes that are turning to golf now. So you just see some really good numbers.
“There’s a great history at Silverado, of junior champions, the PGA Tour and (PGA Tour) Champions. So just to add your name to that list is pretty cool.”
Andy Miller also assists his dad, a 25-time champion on the PGA Tour, in the golf course design business.
Johnny Miller created the Johnny Miller Junior Golf Foundation in 1993 to promote junior golf. In 2015, the foundation was renamed the Johnny Miller “Champ” Foundation, to honor his father, Larry Otto Miller, and his legacy in golf. It was Larry Otto Miller, a former champion of the Sportsmen’s Flight of the San Francisco City Championship, who got his son, Johnny Miller, into the game.
“It’s just his giving back to junior golf,” said Shane Balfour, JGANC Executive Director. “Johnny Miller is a Hall of Famer, a legend in the game of golf, an outstanding golfer.”
Brenna Preap of Stockton won the girls title overall and in the girls 14-15 division.
Matthew Almajano, David Llewellyn, Erica Villegas, Lexi Booras and Rachel Shaw won their respective age group titles.
Johnny Miller, a two-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member, was on hand to watch the final round and present awards. The tournament sold out early, according to Balfour.
“This is the cream of the crop in Northern Cal and they love coming here to Silverado, especially a Tour course, the North Course that they played today,” said Johnny Miller, who retired as the lead golf analyst in 2019 after 29 years with NBC Sports. “I think they love seeing what it’s like to play a Tour course. They’re very joyous afterwards, as they’re all happy and happy for the different kids that got the trophies. There’s a great attitude and that’s really what it’s all about. It’s really about if you keep getting a little better every year, you can get darn good in this game, and the good attitude allows you to get better every year. It’s what my dad always told me: just get a little longer off the tee every year and get a little bit better and you’ll be there.
“The kids have got a mission – they’re trying to get scholarships to college, they’re trying to excel and you know, maybe even go on tour. They’re working hard at their games and most of them are really good students. It’s a good combination: good citizens, well behaved, good attitude and smart. All the things you want.”
Johnny Miller, the tournament host of the Safeway Open, was the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 1974, when he captured eight titles. He won four more times in 1975. His victories include the 1973 U.S. Open and the 1976 Open Championship.
Preap, a sophomore at Bear Creek High-Stockton, shot 75-72 – 147. She won the overall title by one stroke over Rachel Shaw, who shot 72-76 – 148.
“I was just planning on trying to shoot in the 70s, trying to follow my processes and every single step of my routines, try to hit the greens, get my putts to the hole, just trying to keep flowing with my game and trying to just stay on path,” said Preap, who won the girls overall title of the Ruby Hill Junior Championship by shooting even-par 72 at Ruby Hill Golf Club in Pleasanton on June 29.
“I’m patient. These courses are pretty hard. There’s some turns and obstacles here. It’s nice to play courses that have some challenge. This is a big accomplishment for me because I’ve been working to get lower scores and go higher in the standings.”
Preap, 15, plays out of The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton and Elkhorn Golf Club in Stockton.
Llewellyn, who is from Clovis and plays out of Sunnyside Country Club in Fresno, won the boys 16-18 division, shooting 73-74 – 147. He won by one shot over Gregory Mouser (73-75 – 148) and by two over Jacob Van Roekel (78-71 – 149).
“I saved a lot of hard putts, so that was good. I didn’t blow up on too many holes,” said Llewellyn, who takes classes online and will be a junior in the fall. “I missed more greens than I would like. The greens are really tough to read. I had a lot of good chips.”
Almajano won the boys 12-13 division, shooting rounds of 72 and 70 for a 2-under 142 total.
Villegas (78-74 – 152) and Booras (72-80 – 152) tied for first in the girls 12-13 division.
Shaw won the girls 16-18 title, shooting 72-76 – 148.
Jack Keller of Napa finished seventh in the boys 12-13 division. Keller shot 92-77 – 169.
Depending on their ages, the juniors played from either the burgundy, gold, white or blue tees.
Balfour expressed his thanks and appreciation to Johnny Miller, one of the resort’s owners, for allowing the JGANC to play at Silverado for two days. Some of the players also got in a practice round on Monday. The JGANC offers over 70 tournaments each year, with juniors choosing to compete locally, regionally and nationally, according to the organization’s website, jganc.bluegolf.com.
“It’s just a privilege for these kids to play these two outstanding golf courses, especially the North Course, which is in tournament condition,” said Balfour. “They see the event on television during the Safeway, so they see the best players in the world play it. And now is their opportunity to do the same thing. We’re just privileged to have the kids out here to be able to play it and I know that they are grateful to Johnny for allowing them to play these two golf courses.”
