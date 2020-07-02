Napa Valley Junior Golf: Van Gaalen, Preap capture overall titles in Silverado tournament

“This is the cream of the crop in Northern Cal and they love coming here to Silverado, especially a Tour course, the North Course that they played today,” said Johnny Miller, who retired as the lead golf analyst in 2019 after 29 years with NBC Sports. “I think they love seeing what it’s like to play a Tour course. They’re very joyous afterwards, as they’re all happy and happy for the different kids that got the trophies. There’s a great attitude and that’s really what it’s all about. It’s really about if you keep getting a little better every year, you can get darn good in this game, and the good attitude allows you to get better every year. It’s what my dad always told me: just get a little longer off the tee every year and get a little bit better and you’ll be there.