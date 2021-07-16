Napa Valley Little League All-Star Baseball: Juniors pull out St. Helena's first-ever sectional win

The 13- and 14-year-old St. Helena Little League Junior All-Stars went into Thursday’s Section 1 Tournament opener as one of only three teams ever from their league to win a District 53 Tournament title.

They continued to make history, according to manager Paul Villegas, by becoming the first St. Helena all-star team ever to win a game at the sectional level — with a 7-5 win over the District 3 champion from Marin County on Thursday at Healdsburg Recreation Park.

“We are in uncharted waters here,” Villegas said. “This is a first for St. Helena and I’m so proud of the boys. It was a complete team effort.”

St. Helena advances to play the District 35 champion from Petaluma, which had a first-round bye, at 9 a.m. Saturday in the double-elimination tournament.

Starting pitcher Thomas Heil got Thursday’s win and helped his cause by going 2 for 4 with two runs scored, and Coby Bramham went 2 for 2. Sam Beck was 1 for 3 with two runs scored, Joaquin Villegas went 1 for 3 with a hit by pitch and a run scored, Spencer Nelson was 1 for 3 with a run scored, and Xander Kelperis went 1 for 2. Henry Ray added a walk and scored a run.

Heil, middle reliever Kelperis and closer Nelson combined to allow 11 hits, but yielded just one walk while striking out four.