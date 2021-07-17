Napa Valley Little League All-Star Baseball: St. Helena dealt first loss at Section 1 Tournament by Rincon Valley, 6-4

The St. Helena Little League Junior All-Stars got closer to playing their high-caliber brand of baseball with each new inning Saturday, but the 13- and 14-year-old District 53 champions didn’t get there until it was too late.
District 35 champion Rincon Valley scored the game’s first five runs before holding on for a 6-4 victory in the second round of the Section 1 Tournament at Recreation Park in Healdsburg.
St. Helena will try to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament when it plays in the losers-bracket semifinal at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Despite getting only two runners on base in the first four innings, St. Helena ended up with a great opportunity to win the game in the bottom of the seventh. Sam Beck, with his team trailing 6-2 after getting on the board with a two-run double by Joaquin Villegas in the fifth and giving up another run in the sixth, opened the seventh with a full-count walk, stole second base and scored on another Villegas double. After Henry Ray was hit by a pitch, back-to-back strikeouts had St. Helena on the ropes. But Adam Herdell singled on a 2-2 pitch to drive in Villegas. Coby Bramham kept the rally going with a four-pitch walk, before Xander Kelperis, hoping for a winning three-run homer, flied out to center field to end the game.
St. Helena starter Elias Kelly pitched the first four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and five walks with no strikeouts. Villegas pitched the remaining three frames, yielding one run on four hits and no walks or strikeouts.
“What a team effort,” St. Helena manager Paul Villegas said. “I can’t say enough about Elias and Joaquin’s pitching. We were right in there. If the ball drops either way, it goes our way, but that’s baseball. That’s what I love about the game; I think it’s the greatest game in the world. Hopefully these younger kids come out and watch and maybe they get inspired.
St. Helena was retired in order in the first inning, striking out twice. It got a base runner in the second on a Ray walk, but two more strikeouts stranded him. In the third, Charlie Blaum led off with St. Helena’s first hit, Kelperis walked and, after a strikeout, Beck reached on an error to load the bases. But Blaum was thrown out at the plate and Kelperis was caught trying to steal third.
With the momentum solidly on Rincon Valley’s side, St. Helena used a huge defensive play of its own to get back in the game in the top of the fifth —a 5-6-3 double play turned by shortstop Spencer Nelson from third baseman Thomas Heil to first baseman Villegas.
“I really have to say for myself and everybody in St. Helena Little League baseball that if it wasn’t for our president, Jeff Blaum, this wouldn’t be possible,” Coach Villegas added. “What we’re doing right now is an incredible run and it’s all thanks to him. He was having us come out and play baseball and just keep playing baseball.”
St. Helena needs to once on Sunday, once on Monday and twice in Tuesday’s championship round to claim the title.
The 13- and 14-year-old St. Helena Little League Junior All-Stars became the first team from their town to win a game at the sectional level — with a 7-5 win over the District 3 champion from Marin County on Thursday at Healdsburg Recreation Park.