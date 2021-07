Napa Valley Little League All-Star Baseball: St. Helena dealt first loss at Section 1 Tournament by Rincon Valley, 6-4

“What a team effort,” St. Helena manager Paul Villegas said. “I can’t say enough about Elias and Joaquin’s pitching. We were right in there. If the ball drops either way, it goes our way, but that’s baseball. That’s what I love about the game; I think it’s the greatest game in the world. Hopefully these younger kids come out and watch and maybe they get inspired.

St. Helena was retired in order in the first inning, striking out twice. It got a base runner in the second on a Ray walk, but two more strikeouts stranded him. In the third, Charlie Blaum led off with St. Helena’s first hit, Kelperis walked and, after a strikeout, Beck reached on an error to load the bases. But Blaum was thrown out at the plate and Kelperis was caught trying to steal third.

With the momentum solidly on Rincon Valley’s side, St. Helena used a huge defensive play of its own to get back in the game in the top of the fifth —a 5-6-3 double play turned by shortstop Spencer Nelson from third baseman Thomas Heil to first baseman Villegas.