Napa Valley Little League All-Star Baseball: St. Helena Juniors beat AmCan, Benicia for title

St. Helena Little League’s 13-year-old Junior All-Stars captured the town’s third-ever District 53 title on Saturday with a 13-3 rout of Benicia at Fitzgerald Park in Benicia.
St. Helena had opened the four-day tournament with a 15-8 win over American Canyon at home on Wednesday, before rolling into the title game with a 16-8 win over Benicia at Fitzgerald Park on Thursday.
On Saturday, Benicia — the visiting team — took a quick 1-0 lead when Antonio Morales led off the game with a single, stole second, and came around on groundouts.
But St. Helena’s Thomas Heil (1 for 2, walk, two runs) did likewise in the bottom half, getting a base hit and stealing second. Heil took third when Joaquin Villegas (1 for 4, double, RBI, three runs scored) reached base on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Henry Ray (RBI, two walks, run).
After an out, Villegas, who had taken third on the sac fly after stealing second, scored on a single by Spencer Nelson (4 for 4, two RBIs, two runs scored).
St. Helena never trailed again, putting up 11 unanswered runs — including four in the third and five in the sixth — before limiting a last-gasp Benicia rally to two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Also getting hits for the winners were Sam Beck (2 for 5, RBI, one run scored), Xander Kelperis (2 for 4, RBI, two runs scored), Peter Oliver (2 for 3, two RBIs) and Will Collins (1 for 1, RBI, walk).
Also contributing offense were Adam Herdell (RBI, one run scored) and Elias Kelly (walk, RBI, one run scored). Charlie Blaum and Ben Brakesman also played.
Heil got the win on the mound after pitching the first five innings and allowing just four hits — all in different innings — and two walks and a hit batter — all in the third inning — while striking out four. He had two strikeouts in the dicey third inning, keeping Benicia from chipping away at a 6-1 deficit.
“It was a great win today. I’m so proud of our kids,” St. Helena manager Paul Villegas said. “When we first started this year, I knew we had a special group — all the way from Thomas Heil pitching today (to) William Collins, who’s never played baseball before. Joaquin Villegas has been hitting the ball all year. Just a team effort. Everyone deserves a round of applause. These kids are great. They keep each other nothing but positive.”
St. Helena advances to the Section 1 Tournament in Healdsburg and will play the District 3 champion from Marin County in the first round at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“For a small town, you don’t get too many tournament wins, so this is really and truly uncharted territory,” Coach Villegas said. “I’m really excited for this team. We can do a lot of great things.”
Branham, who helped St. Helena reach the title game, had to miss it due to a prior family commitment.
“Coby has been one of the top-tier, great teammates for our team,” said Coach Villegas. “I couldn’t be more proud of this group — Henry behind the plate. Spencer, Xander, Peter, everyone. It’s truly a team effort. I’m so proud of these guys.”
Wednesday’s game, played at St. Helena High School, saw starter Kelperis and relievers Heil, Blaum and Nelson combined to allow nine hits and four walks while hitting two batters.
American Canyon’s Royce Hall (1 for 4, run scored) led off the game with a walk and scored on an RBI single by Lorenzo Caoile (2 for 3, two RBIs, sacrifice fly, one run scored). Another walk put two runners on with one out before right fielder Adam Herdell got St. Helena out of the inning with a double play, catching a fly ball and nabbing a runner trying to get back to second base.
St. Helena took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first as Beck singled and scored on a single by Ray, who scored on a single by Nelson. Kelperis and Oliver loaded the bases with singles before a groundout ended the rally.
American Canyon came back to take a 5-2 lead with a four-spot in the top of the second. Kaden Roberts singled, Andre Roberts reached on an error, Matt Schmaling walked, Dylan Brown (3 for 5, two RBIs, two runs scored) doubled in two runs, Caoile hit a sacrifice fly, and Brown scored on a wild pitch.
St. Helena cut it to 5-4 in the bottom half when Heil (2 for 4, two RBIs, four runs scored) and Beck scored on RBIs by Ray and Nelson, and went up 6-5 in the third, when Oliver walked and came around on wild pitches and a passed ball while Herdell and Branham struck out on full-counts and Heil walked on a 3-2 pitch. Heil scored on an error.
Joey DiMaggio drove in one of American Canyon’s two runs in the fourth, and Phoenix Perry singled and scored in the fifth to give the visitors an 8-7 lead.
But St. Helena broke it open with a six-run rally in its own half of the fifth, which saw Collins and Blaum open with full-count walks and Heil drive in both with a double. Villegas added a two-run single.
Villegas and Nelson each added an RBI in the sixth.
“Just a team effort tonight, all the way from Coby to Joaquin to Henry,” Coach Villegas said after the game. “William started off our great rally. Like I said, the kid has never played baseball before and he’s on an all-star team. That’s what it’s all about.
“I’m really proud of all the guys. You couldn’t ask for a better group of kids, probably the most fun group of kids I’ve ever coached.”
Freelance photographer Dave Mosher contributed to this story.
Intermediate district champs go 0-2 at sectional
The St. Helena Little League Intermediate All-Stars, fresh off winning the town’s second-ever District 53 championship, wrapped up their season by dropping their first two games of the double-elimination Section 1 Tournament.
At the Mark West Youth Club Little League fields in north Santa Rosa, St. Helena fell 11-1 to District 64 champion Woodland National on July 2 and 15-0 to eventual runner-up Alameda of District 4.
