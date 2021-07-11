Napa Valley Little League All-Star Baseball: St. Helena Juniors beat AmCan, Benicia for title

Also contributing offense were Adam Herdell (RBI, one run scored) and Elias Kelly (walk, RBI, one run scored). Charlie Blaum and Ben Brakesman also played.

Heil got the win on the mound after pitching the first five innings and allowing just four hits — all in different innings — and two walks and a hit batter — all in the third inning — while striking out four. He had two strikeouts in the dicey third inning, keeping Benicia from chipping away at a 6-1 deficit.

“It was a great win today. I’m so proud of our kids,” St. Helena manager Paul Villegas said. “When we first started this year, I knew we had a special group — all the way from Thomas Heil pitching today (to) William Collins, who’s never played baseball before. Joaquin Villegas has been hitting the ball all year. Just a team effort. Everyone deserves a round of applause. These kids are great. They keep each other nothing but positive.”

St. Helena advances to the Section 1 Tournament in Healdsburg and will play the District 3 champion from Marin County in the first round at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“For a small town, you don’t get too many tournament wins, so this is really and truly uncharted territory,” Coach Villegas said. “I’m really excited for this team. We can do a lot of great things.”