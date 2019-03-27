On a day when the Saints boys set an array of conference-best times, it was sophomore Harper McClain, a distance runner for the girls team, who stole the show.
She won the 1600 meters in 5 minutes, 10.3 seconds and 3200 meters in 10:52. Those times are not only the fastest in the Coastal Mountain Conference this year by a wide margin, but also rank amongst the fastest times in those events in Redwood Empire history.
Her 3200 time is the 15th fastest ever recorded and the ninth fastest by a sophomore, according to redwoodempirerunning.com. Per athletic.net, her 3200 time is also the second fastest in the North Coast Section this year and the 20th fastest in the state. Her 1600 time comes in at 45th all-time in Redwood Empire history, per redwoodempirerunning.com.
Aside from McClain, the Saints boys dominated on the track as well.
They set conference-best marks in the 100 (Ryan Searl, 11.0 seconds), 200 (Cody DiTomaso, 23.1 seconds), 400 (DiTomaso, 52.7 seconds), 110 hurdles (Jacob Lehman, 15.9 seconds) and the long jump (Searl, 19-feet, 1-inch). The Saints also set the top Redwood Empire time in the 4x100 relay so far this year finishing in 44.0 seconds.
Other notable boys finishers were John Baker, winner of the 800 in 2:10, freshman Ivan Robledo, who ran the third-fastest 100 time in 11.6, Jordan Reilly, recorder of the third-fastest 1600 time with a 4:54.3 and second-fastest 3200 time with a 10:45.6, and Jacob Mendes, who ran the second-fastest 300 hurdles time of 49.7. The Saints also won the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:49.7.
Other notable finishes for the girls belonged to Ellie Blakeley, who won the 100 hurdles in 17.3 to set the conference-best mark this season, Katie Heffernan, who finished second in the triple jump with a 29’4 and Andrea Hernandez, who finished second in the long jump with a 13’5.
Hayashi shines for NVST at Junior Olympics meet
Napa Valley Swim Team swimmer Yuki Hayashi shined at the recent Pacific Swimming Junior Olympics in Walnut Creek.
Hayashi, competing in the 11-12 boys age group, made finals in all seven of his events and set two new team records. He placed second in the 500 freestyle (5:15.91), second in the 100 freestyle (53.88), fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.74, new NVST team record), fourth in the 200 backstroke (2:10.82, AAAA time standard, new NVST team record), fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:56.33, AAAA time standard), sixth in the 50 freestyle (25.24), and ninth in the 100 individual medley (1:03.68).
Junior Olympics is an age group championship for Pacific Swimming and is held three times per year. This recent meet was conducted in a 25-yard course and featured 650 swimmers from 75 teams from throughout the extended Bay Area.
Hayashi’s next meet will be the Far Western Swimming Championships in April.
The Napa Valley Swim Team is a year-around nonprofit swimming program which has been in existence for over 60 years.
To learn about any of its programs, call 707-257-SWIM (7946), email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com, or go to napavalleyswim.com.
Varsity Girls Lacrosse
Justin-Siena 17, Cardinal Newman 9
There were seven different goal scorers and five different players with assists.
Senior attackers Kiran Monteverdi and Allison Clark led the scoring with eight and five points, respectively. Junior midfielder Karlie Wells also helped out with four points, five ground balls, three draws won and three turnovers. Senior midfielder Mia Vlaming took control of the possessions for the Braves by winning seven draws, intercepting the ball three times, controlling nine ground balls and adding one goal to the scoring spree.
On defense, senior goalie Emily Heathcote had an impressive 57 percent save rate with 12 saves on 21 shots.
Senior defenders Olivia Capiaux and Mikaela Zeiter kept the Cardinals’ attackers at bay by shutting down many of the crease roll attempts and calling a very vocal defense.
Head coach Noelle MacDougall was very pleased with the win, saying, “This win was a complete effort from all facets of the game – attack was dominant in shots on goal, middies won the draw and defense caused turnovers. Pretty much everything a coach could ask for.”
Varsity Softball
Justin-Siena 9, El Molino 4
Clare Halsey got the win for Justin-Siena (8-2 overall) after allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits, striking out five and walking two.
Clare Garcia gave up a run on one hit.
The Braves opened up the game, scoring four runs in the sixth.
They were led by Melissa Lozano (3-for-3, double), Michelle Lozano (3-for-4), Jocelyn Stojack (2-for-4, two doubles, three RBIs), Halsey (1-for-3, double, two RBIs), Garcia (2-for-4), and Paige Horn (2-for-4, double).
Fort Bragg 10, St. Helena 2
The Saints dropped their NCL I opener on Tuesday 10-2 to visiting Fort Bragg to drop to 4-5 on the season and 0-1 in league play.
Sophomore Carter Dahline pitched a complete game, allowing 10 hits and 10 runs (six earned) while striking out three and walking four. She was also 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a run scored.
The Saints scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings while Fort Bragg (4-3, 1-0 NCL I) scored four runs in the first, two in the third, three in the fourth and one more in the seventh.
Rounding out the offense for St. Helena were Holly Staid (0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored), Alexandra Hill (1-for-3), Zoe Long (1-for-3) and Gabriella Vega-Zepeda (1-for-2 with a walk).
The Saints return to action Friday when they travel to Middletown.
Varsity Boys Golf
Vine Valley Athletic League tournament
Vintage High School won the Vine Valley Athletic League’s No. 2 tournament, shooting a team 395 score, at Napa Valley Country Club.
Leading the Crushers was Jacob Aaron, who shot a 1-under-par 71.
Pierce Brown (78), Will Hiserman (80), Riley Hatfield (82) and Cody Freitas (84) also played for Vintage.
Dylan McIntyre withdrew from the match due to a back injury.
Justin-Siena had a 440 total and was second.
Casa Grande had a 462 total, Petaluma had a 476 total, Napa High a 475 total, American Canyon 494, and Sonoma Valley 512.
Dominic Lee had an 80 and Rocco Lee shot 83 for Justin-Siena.
Brandon Giron shot 86 for American Canyon
Stephen Blume shot 84 for Napa High.
Vintage plays at Aiello Invitational
Vintage competed in the Aiello Invitational at Discovery Bay Country Club. Vintage shot 441 as a team. Leading the Crushers was Pierce Brown, who shot a 74 and placed fifth as an individual.
Cody Freitas shot 83, Nick Young 89, Zach Guck 92 and Colby Baumbach 103.
Vintage plays at Del Rio Invitational
Jacob Aaron, Dylan McIntyre and Riley Hatfield competed as individuals at the Del Rio Invitational at Del Rio Country Club in Modesto.
Aaron took fourth place, firing a 73. Dylan McIntyre shot a solid 80 and Riley Hatfield shot 83.
Varsity Baseball
Sonoma Valley 4, Vintage 2
Sonoma Valley scored all four of its runs in the sixth inning.
Owen Schnaible allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits, struck out four and walked three in five innings.
Jayge Campbell allowed one run (unearned), one hit, walked one and struck out one in one inning.
Offensively, the Crushers were led by Jake Whipple (1-for-3, RBI), Zach Joson (1-for-3), Schnaible (1-for-3), and Troy Ghisletta (0-for-1, RBI).
St. Helena 5, Fort Bragg 5 (8 inn. Delayed)
St. Helena and Fort Bragg were unable to complete their North Central League I bout on Tuesday, stopping the game after the completion of the eighth inning with the score tied at 5-5.
The game will be completed when St. Helena travels to Fort Bragg in April.
The Saints (4-7, 0-1 NCL I) trailed 5-0 in the fourth but rallied to tie the game at 5-5 after scoring two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth, capped by a two-RBI single from Luis Robledo, his only hit of the game.
Junior Caleb Jeske accounted for three of the Saints’ six hits in the game, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
As a team, the Saints drew 10 walks but also struck out 12 times against four different Fort Bragg (4-4) pitchers, three of whom were lefties.
Starting pitcher Caleb Granados went 5 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and five runs (four earned) while striking out two and walking four. Stacy Nelson relieved him with one out in the sixth and pitched 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball while striking out four and walking one.
The Saints are scheduled to return to action Friday when they play at Middletown (4-5).
Coed Tennis
St. Helena 5, Cloverdale 0
The Saints picked up their second sweep of the season to improve to 2-0 on the year with a 5-0 win over Cloverdale on Tuesday.
No. 1 singles players Kellen Maher defeated Javier Hernandez 6-1, 6-0 while No. 2 singles player Holland Smith took care of Grace Messenger 6-0, 6-2. No. 3 singles player Elliot Dunham, playing in her first match of the year, won 6-2, 6-3 over Mikayla Crosby.
“Kellen keeps developing his attacking game with lots of net finishes,” said St. Helena head coach Chris Cheng. “In the No. 2 singles, it was another opportunity for Holland to implement ‘south paw’ strategies and execution. It was Elliot’s first match of the season so it was more a ‘feel it out’ season debut, but she played well, and smart.”
In doubles, the No. 1 pair of Antoine Parr and Alexander Sklan won 6-3, 6-0 over Ivan Quezada and Leopoldo Lara, while the No. 2 pair of Ivan Rodriguez and George Conwell won 6-2, 6-3 over Jimmy Pope and Alexis Layva.
“Overall, happy to get a sunny day and pleased with my team’s performance as well as their sportsmanship and ‘coachability,’” Cheng said. “Promising start and positive outlook for the rest of the short season and CMCs.”
JV Baseball
Fort Bragg 11, St. Helena 2
The Saints dropped to 4-7 on the season and 1-1 in NCL I play with their 11-2 loss to the visiting Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Fort Bragg scored four runs in the first and never looked back, outhitting the Saints 13-4 in the contest.
Offensively, the Saints were led by Jasper Henry (1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk), Miles Harvey (1-for-3 with a double) and Spencer Printz (0-for-3 with an RBI).
Henry also got the start on the mound and pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and eight runs (one earned) while striking out two and walking three.
The Saints committed five errors in the game and only one of the 11 runs they allowed was earned.