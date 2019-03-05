The Napa Force’s boys varsity lacrosse team won both of its games on Saturday, beating the San Jose Vipers, 16-2, and the Santa Rosa Vikings, 17-8, at Windsor High School.
Varsity Softball
Vintage 9, Vanden 5
The Vintage High School softball team opened the season under first-year head coach Robert Poppe with a 9-5, extra-inning road victory over Vanden on Monday.
Shelby Morse had a huge high school debut for the Crushers. The freshman not only pitched all eight innings, striking out 14 with one walk while scattering 13 hits – just two for extra bases – but also went 4 for 5 with a triple, double and three RBIs to lead them at the plate.
Also with hits for Vintage were Morgan Groves (2 for 4, triple, two RBIs, walk, run), Taylor Brandt (2 for 4, RBI, walk), Sierra Crocker (2 for 4, RBI, run), Sarah Husted (1 for 5), Jordan Allen (1 for 4, RBI, two runs) and Camila Barboza (1 for 3, walk, run).
Simone Sullivan scored twice, Raimy Gamsby walked twice and scored once, and Ally Warren scored once for the Crushers, who were scheduled to visit Mt. Diablo on Tuesday and host Maria Carrillo on Thursday.
Varsity Boys Lacrosse
Justin-Siena 13, Windsor 3
The teams were tied 2-2 after one quarter in Windsor on Monday, but the Braves (3-1) pulled away in the second with a combination of aggressive defense and efficient offense to win their Vine Valley Athletic League opener.
Aidan Cushing had four goals and four assists, Connor Machado had four goals, Michael Fitzgerald had three goals, and Pat Dold added two goals and one assist for Justin-Siena.
“The team is excited about winning its first-ever VVAL lacrosse game. It was a great team win,” said Braves head coach John Murray. “We are looking forward to getting back to work this week to prepare for Branson on Monday.”
The Braves host the Bulls in their next game at 5:30 p.m. March 11.
JV Softball
Vintage 9, Vanden 9
The Crushers scored six runs in the second inning and one in the top of the fourth for a 7-0 lead Monday, and led 9-5 before host Vanden scored four in the bottom of the seventh to tie it.