Napa Valley Marathon: All kinds of reasons to run 26.2 miles

Helen Barnett (37, Wilshire, England)

Barnett moved with her husband, 5-year-old and 2-year-old to Charlottesville, Va. in 2018. Her husband is serving in the British Army and with the American military as an exchange officer for two years.

Barnett started running in 2007 when she was training to join the British Army herself. She left the British Army 10 years later as a Major to care for her children while her husband continued to serve, but she didn’t give up the military’s fitness ethos. She kept running and competed in several half marathons, 10Ks and 5Ks, but never a marathon.

“It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for years but have never had the time to train seriously for,” Barnett said. “So, Napa will be my first marathon.”

Barnett’s additional incentive for pointing towards a marathon is congenital heart disease which was diagnosed in 2015 in the form of a hole between her left and right atria. It has since been repaired.

After moving to Charlottesville, Barnett has been running more frequently, and with more determination.

