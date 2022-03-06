Napa Valley Marathon: Ann Centner dominates women's field

Sometimes sporting events don’t go as planned and goals aren’t met, even in a dominating victory.

That was the case for 2022 Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon women's winner Ann Centner on Sunday morning.

The 30-year old from Tallahassee, Florida crushed the elite field by over eight minutes, but came up short in accomplishing her goal of nabbing an Olympic Open Trails qualification.

“I saw some strong women on the starting line, but they were never really with me,” Centner said. “I knew pretty early on that I had a good chance of winning today.”

The first-time NVM entrant was the pre-race favorite coming in, and the University of Georgia running alumnus confirmed that status with a first-place time of 2:38:30 and beating the women’s course record of 2:39:36 by a full minute.

Centner had a chance at the required 2:37 to qualify for the Olympic Open Trials, but the runner was hit with a case of nausea during the final eight miles of the 26.2-mile course. The elite athlete crossed the finish line, fell to her knees, and the contents of her stomach rapidly met the asphalt of the Vintage parking lot along Trower Avenue. Centner was quickly placed into a wheelchair and whisked away by standby helpers to the medical area, where she was able to fully recover.

“It was pretty rough out there," she said. "Around mile marker 18, I went out a little quicker than I wanted to and then kinda like a mix of the sun and the wind I think did it. I started to feel kinda nauseus the last 10K (six miles). I think the downhill felt good and I pushed it a little too far with the good weather and got a little overly confident.”

This was the first Napa Valley Marathon in person since 2020, as last year's version was held virtually online. There was a large crowd of spectators on the Vintage High campus to watch the race and cheer on family and random participants alike.

Centner didn’t just break the course record with her 2:38:30 time, she also broke and crushed her personal best of 2:40:29 that was set back in early October of 2021 at the Chicago Marathon. Conditions seemed to be perfect on Sunday, as no cloud was in the sky and a mild temperature was in the Napa Valley.

Following the Florida native was a lot of California flavor, as the rest of the top five were all from the Golden State. Crossing the finish line eight minutes after Centner was Clara Peterson from Corte Madera in Marin County (2:46:45). Grabbing a third-place finish was 32-year-old Bridget Zpata of Berkeley (2:49:12). Picking up an impressive fourth-place was 42-year old Eva Lozano of Chula Vista (2:53:19), followed by San Francisco native Anna Kacius (2:57:36).

“I did want to hit the new Olympic Trials qualifying standard and run under 2:37,” Centner said. "That was my goal. I’m not quite there yet, but I did get a personal record by a few minutes, which is good.”

The 2019 NVM winner, Liza Reichert, was unable to become the first athlete in the organization's history to win both the full marathon and the half marathon, as the 34-yard old from Moss Beach came in third place in the half marathon with a time of 1:16:17. Taking first place was Lizzy Rountree of San Francisco, with the 29-year old holding off Reichert and second place Jen Vucinich with a winning time of 1:15:57.

Vucinich inched ahead of Reichert by two seconds with a finishing time of 1:16:15. Grabbing fourth place was Jenny Grimshaw of San Francisco at 1:19:04 and Erin Edminister from Bentonvolle, Arkansaw secured fifth place with a 1:19:31 time.

“It was a great and beautiful course and I have really enjoyed my time here so far. The Napa Valley is a very beautiful area,” Centner said. “It’s very disappointing to not qualify for the Olympic Trials today, but I do have a little bit of time before trials. I just need to do some more training and learn from this race. I think I can definitely get it by the time the window closes.

Napa Valley Marathon, Inc. announced during the award ceremony in the Vintage quad that the organization had raised more than $24,000 for local youth programs.