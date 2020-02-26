2020 Napa Valley Marathon has 'largest' field ever with over 5,000 entrants

But this also opened up the opportunity for more casual runner to enter the races. La Sala feels the introduction of the half marathon last year has turned more people on to running in the Valley. She also feels the addition of the event has had a positive impact not just on this event but the community as a whole.

In 2018, the total turnout for the full marathon and the 5K was 1,686. In 2019, with the inclusion of the half marathon, that number skyrocketed to 4,403 – with 1,696 in the full, 2,102 in the half, and 605 in the 5K.

“Just seeing where it was even two years ago when it was a standalone event as a marathon and where it is now, and how we have more than doubled the field and we’re at 5,000 runners now, is just awesome,” La Sala said. “And as a local person who lives here, to see this transformation in such a short amount of time, like I said, we’re just so looking forward to Sunday.”

Staying Healthy

With this being the largest turnout for this event ever, La Sala said organizers are prepared for the increased numbers. There will be nine aid stations on the course – with a physician, physical therapist and a nurse present at each – along with enough aid supplies like water and energy gels to accommodate the field.