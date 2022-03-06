Napa Valley Marathon: Men's winner Frank makes Olympic Trials cut

It’s hard to win a marathon and qualify for the Olympic Trials at full strength, let alone with a tweaked hamstring muscle.

But pre-race favorite Mason Frank of Aurora, Colorado did just that Sunday morning, as the 32-year old clinched his third straight Olympic Open Trials qualification with a winning time of 2 hours, 17 minutes, 56 seconds at the 43rd Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon.

“Once I got to the starting line, at that point it was just to try and see how it felt and I was very happy with the results," he said. "I didn’t try to focus on my hamstring, but you have to be aware of it. A hamstring is something you really don’t want to mess with. So I told Amy, my girlfriend, before the race that I would write her number on the back of my bib if I had to drop out.

"But I wanted to get out there, and if it started to act up I would have backed off a little bit. If it was really starting to get painful, I would have dropped out. But like I said, I was very, very fortunate that that didn't happen today.”

Leading up to the event, Frank was focusing his mind on one achievement before coming to the Napa Valley. That goal was to crush the men’s course record of 2 hours, 16 minutes and 20 seconds and also smash his own personal best of 2:17:29, which Frank set in December at the California International Marathon in Sacramento.

The elite runner was training for a finishing time under 2 hours and 15 minutes. The course record would not fall on Sunday, as Frank aggravated his hamstring leading up to the marathon and was unsure if he would even see the starting line in Calistoga, let alone the finish line at Vintage High School in Napa.

“I had a different goal about two weeks ago," he said. "I was in pretty good shape. I was wanting to come here and run a 2:14 or 2:15, which would have been a three-minute personal best. About 10 days ago I tweaked my hamstrings and I didn’t run a lot the last 10 days and I didn’t know if I was going to get to the start line honestly. My hamstring is really taped up right now, but I was lucky that I worked a lot with my chiropractor and he got me here.

"So when I got to the starting line, at that point I was just trying to sneak in under 2:18, which is the time for the Olympic open trials. It was a photo finish to get under, and with a mile to go I was like 'Oh boy, it's going to be close.'"

The hamstring held up for Frank well enough for him to qualify for the Olympic Trials by just four seconds and easily beat runner up Nicholas Tsotu of Fair Oaks by over four minutes. The 36-year old second place finisher crossed the line at 2:22:28. Rounding out the top five were Dan Nestor of Boulder, Colorado (2:23:02), Brandon Krage of Denver (2:24:31) and Bobby Peavey of Boulder (2:26:53).

“When I got to the halfway point and it hadn’t acted up, I was just like, 'OK, I think we can just ride this out for the next 13 miles.' I am pretty in tune with my body and at no point was it really acting up," Frank said. “So at about the 13-mile mark I just took it one mile at a time. Just told myself to stay comfortable.”

There was strong competition in the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Half Marathon from Rutherford to Vintage High as Oakland's Amanuel Tikue secured himself a first-place finish with a time of 1:03:35. The former Olympian from 2012 and 2016 was originally scheduled to partake in the NYC Half Marathon this weekend before there was a change of plans.

Following a few minutes behind Tikue were two runners from San Diego, as Dante Capone and Patrick Bruce picked up second and third place, respectively. Capone clocked in at 1:07:32 and Bruce was right behind at 1:07:58. Rounding out the top five were Jackson Friesth of Lafayette, Colorado (1:08:12) and Rafal Matuszczak of San Francisco (1:08:15).

“It’s been great coming out here to the Napa Valley and it's great being back out and seeing races happening again," Frank added. "Seeing the (COVID) guidelines, some people wear masks and some people don’t. It’s whatever you want to do. I’m just glad these events are back and they’re safe and a lot of these races do very well at running live events.”

Oliva wins 2nd straight Masters title

Michael Oliva fell in love with the Napa Valley Marathon while winning the Masters division in 2:37 in his first NVM in 2020. Had the Colorado resident not fallen in love at his next race, he may never have returned to defend his NVM Masters title.

“I came away really loving the race and the region in 2020,” the Colorado resident recalled Sunday. “The world shut down only two weeks later because of COVID and I wasn't able to run another marathon for over a year until the Boston Marathon in October 2021.”

He met then-San Jose resident Estelle Richardson at the Boston race. She became his girlfriend and moved to Superior, just outside Denver, to be with him. Her 30th birthday was Friday and they celebrated by returning to Napa for the NVM.

Richardson finished the half marathon in a personal-best 1:22. Oliva claimed the Masters title again in the full marathon, though in a slower time of 2:40:36. He beat the runner-up by only 44 seconds.

“It was special for me on multiple levels,” Oliva said. “It feels currently like the world is finally back to some normalcy in regard to COVID. Plus, I felt like the 2020 start and 2022 end of COVID coincided with the Napa Valley Marathon and I was able to meet my girlfriend in between. We’ve shared a long weekend touring Napa for her 30th birthday while running, and I won the Masters division again.

“Napa is a special place.”