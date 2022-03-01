Napa Valley Marathon: Race returns to Trail with strongest field on Sunday

The Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon & Half Marathon will welcome its strongest elite field in the race’s 43-year history on Sunday.

The iconic race reached an early sellout this year across all three offered distances that all finish at Vintage High School in Napa. The marathon is mostly along Silverado Trail and starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Rosedale Road intersection in Calistoga. The half marathon starts at 7 a.m. near the Conn Creek Winery in St. Helena. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa 5K is an out-and-back race starting at Vintage High.

After last year’s race was held virtually, organizers are eager to return to in-person racing for the first time since 2020 to the tune of roughly 5,000 runners.

“Between reaching an early sell-out and welcoming our most impressive field of elite athletes in our organization’s history, I can’t think of a better way to return to racing here in the Napa Valley,” said race director Michelle La Sala. “All signs point to perfect racing conditions, and we can’t wait to see what transpires out on course.”

All eyes will be on the elites this weekend as competitors square up to set records and crush qualifying times in both the marathon and half marathon.

In the marathon, Colorado’s Mason Frank, whose personal record is 2:17:29, will race to beat the men's marathon course record of 2:16:20.

In the women’s marathon, Florida’s Ann Centner is targeting an Olympic qualifying time of 2:35. That would mark a new personal best and crush the current women’s course record of 2:39:36. Joining Centner’s quest for an Olympic qualifying time are several elite males who must secure a 2:18 or faster to reach their goal.

The competition is just as fierce in the half marathon, where 2019 Napa Valley Marathon champion Liza Reichert returns to try her hand at the shorter distance. If the California native takes the top podium spot, she will become the first athlete in the organization’s history to win both the marathon and the half marathon.

Another Bay Area local, Amanuel Mesel, was scheduled to race the NYC Half this weekend but decided to stay local and race 13.1 miles in the Napa Valley instead. Mesel’s achievements include racing in the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics and clocking 60 minutes in the half marathon distance four times.

Of note, Jackson Friesth of the men’s half marathon elite field is carrying on a family tradition. His father took the top podium spot over 30 years ago at the 1988 Napa Valley Marathon and qualified for the Olympic Trials with his winning performance.

Spectators are welcome at various points along the course and at the finish line.

Visit napavalleymarathon.org for a list of safe spectating locations and parking options.

Napa Valley Marathon, Inc. is a nonprofit that has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars back into the local community over its 43-year tenure. NVM, Inc. currently has two event weekends under its nonprofit umbrella, the Napa Valley Marathon & Half Marathon in early March, and the WineShine Half Marathon & 3.9-Miler in mid-July. Proceeds from both events will go into supporting charitable endeavors in the Napa Valley in the form of educational scholarships and donations to service, cause, and environmentally based groups.

Visit napavalleymarathon.org for more information.