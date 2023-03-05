It was both surprising and not that Nick Spector won the men’s title in his Napa Valley Marathon debut on Sunday.

On one hand, it’s very popular race and an Olympic Trials qualifier and so it’s pretty competitive.

On the other hand, Spector is a 2010 Sonoma Valley High graduate who worked for the race behind the scene in years past. It seemed to help as he won in a personal-best time of 2:18.29, five minutes and 20 seconds faster than runner-up Ryder Searle of Lakewood, Colo.

“Being from Sonoma, I know the area very well and I’ve also worked with organizers here, helping set up the course and I’ve trained on the course, so I guess I have an insider’s advantage here,” Spector said. “The first time I do it, they let me win. It’s cool.”

He was a little disappointed that he came up 29 seconds short of the Olympic Trials-qualifying time of 2:18. He saved a big kick for the final stretch, even as a hailstorm hit Napa.

“I ran like the last five minutes in hail,” he said. “Between St. Helena and Yountville, the course was pretty windy, right around Mile 12 to 16. I did make the Olympic Trials back when the standard was 2:19. Americans are getting better, though, so I have to improve to do it again.”

Ann Centner of Tallahassee, Fla., repeated as women’s champion, finishing in a time of 2:43.08 that was a minute and 37 seconds fastest then runner-up Devon Yanko of Howard, Colo.

It was the fifth marathon, third victory, and first repeat win for Centner, a 2010 graduate of Oconee County High in Watkinsville, Ga.

“My first one was during COVID in December 2020, a small one in Biloxi, Mississippi,” she said. “This one was rainy, but I think the wind was the hardest part, mostly on the back half at around Mile 10, I was thinking ‘This is going to be hard the rest of the race.’ You never know how the weather’s going to change. The sun would come out and then it would be windy and rainy. I trained in Florida, so it was pretty warm.”

She said the pressure to repeat wasn’t as much as to finish under the women’s Olympic Trials qualifying time of 2:37.

“Last year here, I ran my fastest time at 2:38, so I thought maybe if I paced better I could get under the qualifying time,” she said. “I did Houston seven weeks ago and it was a hotter day there. I think I’ll wait until October to run my next one.”

Board member Jonathan Williams was impressed with the winners’ times considering the weather.

“We’ve had incredible weather this weekend,” Williams said, meaning bizarre more than good. “There was sun (Saturday) when we had our shake-out run, which we do before the race, and then they had rain on and off rain during the race, and of course the hail at the end capped off a very exciting day. We had hail a couple of years ago when I was working at the finish line and I thought it would be a rare occasion. Luckily it’s been only for a few minutes each time.

“We really are a large small-town race so we get a lot of people coming back. It’s a downhill course, so it’s a great course to run your first marathon on, but it’s also a fun, fast course. A lot of people break the three-hour mark on it, which is huge for the men, and it’s an Olympic qualifier and a beautiful destination. This was our largest race ever at 6,000 entrants, but compared to the largest marathons, the Bostons and Chicagos, we’re still a small race and it still has that great family, community feel.”

At about 9:20 a.m., a competitor in the half marathon collapsed just past the finish line and received medical attention.

The male runner, who was in his late 20s, was treated at the scene before being taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Napa Fire Battalion Chief Jim Cortese. His condition was not immediately available Sunday afternoon.

