Napa Valley Men’s Soccer: Defending champ FC Davis gets scare in 2-1 win over 1839 FC

Unfazed, 1839 FC continued to apply the strong pressure it had in the first half. Controlling the midfield, Napa Valley finally broke through the FC Davis defense about 12 minutes into the second half. After a failed attack on goal, the ball came to the feet of newcomer Luis Fernando Ramirez. The striker took the ball around the right side of the box, turned on a dime, and struck it with his left foot while dribbling back toward the middle. The quick shot curved perfectly into the top left corner of the net past Laughlin to tie the score 1-1.

“We wanted to flood the midfield and we knew some of their players, so we wanted to get onto them,” Corbett said.

Napa Valley kept up the attack after the equalizer, but couldn’t quite put together a successful second strike. The hosts thought they had the go-ahead goal around the 70th minute, as a counter attack resulted in a ball finding the back of the net. Unfortunately for 1839 FC, the attacker was called offsides. Ten minutes later, another ball got past Laughlin and looked to have found the net but had actually gone wide and found the side netting.