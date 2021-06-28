Napa Valley Motorsports: Krider wins 100th career race

“When I showed up to Crows Landing to try to earn my 100th win, I was racing against a college student from Stanford with an oxidized Honda Civic. He was young, his car was older, and he seemed to be capable behind the wheel. I felt like I was racing against myself 30 years ago. It started to mess with my head.”

Krider had put so much pressure on himself, to get his 100th win where he had run his first autocross 30 Father’s Days before, that he started to worry it might not all come together.

“Nothing would have made me happier 30 years ago than to beat somebody like myself in an old Honda Civic. I recognized the hunger in my competitor, John,” he said of Subosits, “and it started to shake me up a bit. I was driving around the course like an idiot, way too aggressive and making mistakes.”

The racing was extremely tight. After the first of five runs around the course, Krider had only a two-tenths-of-a-second lead. By the end of the day, that lead had shrunk to 19 thousandths of a second. Krider barely prevailed.