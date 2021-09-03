Napa Valley Motorsports: Largest motorsports event awaits Krider

Napa’s Rob Krider is on a long road trip to Nebraska to compete in the world’s largest motorsports event as far as number of competitors — the 2021 TireRack Sports Car Club of America Solo National Championships.
More than 1,000 drivers will compete for the title of national champion Sept. 9-10 in Lincoln, competing in an unusual form of racing called autocross.
For Krider, long travel days and heavy competition for a national title isn’t foreign territory. He has won numerous road racing national championships over the years at tracks as far away as Austin, Texas and Lexington, Ohio.
However, this year he will be competing in a series where he has not won a national title before.
“I like new motorsport challenges,” he said. “It keeps things interesting for me and pushes myself and the team to work harder. You always wonder how you measure up to other drivers, so this year I’m heading to Nebraska to find out how I compare to drivers in the sport of autocross.”
The difference between road racing and autocross competition is quite vast, Krider said.
“Yes, both sports involve driving cars aggressively, however, autocross is a lot easier on the front fenders,” he explained.
Krider has had many car-to-car incidents in road racing and is looking forward to avoiding all of that collision damage in the sport of autocross, where cars are on the course one at a time. In road racing, the winner is the person who crosses the finish line first ahead of his or her competitors. In autocross, the winner is the driver with the fastest lap around a timed course.
“It’s a very different game,” Krider said. “When I road race, I know when I’m in first place because everyone else in is my rearview mirror. But in autocross, you put in your lap and then you stand by and watch your competitors try to take you down. Autocrossing is actually sort of frustrating because, once your laps are completed, you’re sort of defenseless to do anything about it. You just stand there crossing your fingers, hoping your previous lap was enough against the rest of the field.”
Krider will have his work cut out at this year’s national championships. He’s competing in the H-Street class, one of the largest and most competitive classes at the event.
“What I’m most excited about is the fact that I’m back in a Honda Civic for this year’s nationals,” he said. “The first car I ever won an autocross event in was a Honda Civic, way back in 1995. So, for me it’s cool to be back in a modern Civic for this year’s big race.”
While driving for Double Nickel Nine Motorsports from 2016 through 2019 in the Honda Challenge series, Krider won multiple national titles in a 1990 Acura Integra. Then in 2020, he moved from a Honda product into a Ford Fiesta ST. He competed in off-road events and earned a podium finish at the RallyCross National Championships in Topeka, Kansas, and won the Economy Class at a One Lap of America race that started and ended in Indiana after 3,600 miles and 10 different racing tracks.
“The Fiesta was good to the team, but I believe we squeezed all the performance we could get out of that little car,” he said. “For the biggest race of the year I wanted to ensure we were bringing our best effort, which meant moving from the Ford and back into a Honda.”
The change to a new car was a last-minute move, which meant a lot of late nights at the shop getting the new car prepared for the race.
The team’s new racecar, a 2015 Honda Civic Si, was purchased by Rob’s brother Randy Krider. He owns Bay Area Express Speedy Delivery in Napa, also known as Bay Ex. Randy purchased the car because it has a very popular engine and transmission package, the K24, that many Honda enthusiasts like to swap into older Hondas. Randy bought the car was a plan to pull out the engine and put it into a 1989 Honda Civic Si. But before that happened, the team decided to have Rob drive it at nationals in the stock class.
Once the decision was made, the team had only 60 days to upgrade the car to the limit of the rules, find the right combination of parts for maximum performance, test different tires and alignment settings, and then practice with the car on a surface similar to what will be found in Nebraska.
“We really didn’t have much time,” Rob admitted. “But some of our ongoing partners really stepped up and quickly built specific parts just for this car and our team and they got them to us as fast as possible, namely Autopower Safety Equipment, Carbotech Brakes, Motion Control Suspensions, and Smart Racing Products.”
The team slapped all the parts on the car and headed to Crow’s Landing with the San Francisco Region of the SCCA to test the car.
“The good news is we won the autocross we tested at,” Rob said.
Winning local races and winning national championships are very different things, though, and the team at Double Nickel Nine Motorsports/Krider Racing is keenly aware of it.
“I went to this race in 2005 and didn’t win,” Rob said. “We have unfinished business in Nebraska.”
The team is helped out by Cadet Blues-the novel, I/O Port Racing Supplies, T.E.M. Performance, B & G Tires, Smart Racing Products, Carbotech Brakes, Mishimoto, Yokohama Tires, Sampson Racing Communications, Tactical Ops Brewing, Synchrotech Transmissions, Skunk2 Racing, Performance In-Frame Tuning, Bay Ex, Napa Valley Muffler, Insane Shafts, Autopower, ESS Fire Systems, Hardrace, Unorthodox Racing, Hasport Motor Mounts, AEM Electronics, RS 683 Brake Fluid, Phase 2 Motortrend, HA Motorsports, Economy Stock Feed, J & B Farms, Sanger Tire, Olson Auto Body, and C.J. Fix Bookkeeping.
“I’m certainly feeling the pressure this year,” Rob admitted. “We have had so much success in the past, there is an expectation that we come home from another national championship with the big trophy. But, trust me, there are a lot of other racing drivers who would like to ensure that doesn’t happen. Regardless, this team is used to this sort of pressure. We know what we need to do and how to do it. All that is left to do is drive.”
Follow KriderRacing on Instagram or visit the team’s website at team559.com for more information.
