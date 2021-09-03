Napa Valley Motorsports: Largest motorsports event awaits Krider

“The Fiesta was good to the team, but I believe we squeezed all the performance we could get out of that little car,” he said. “For the biggest race of the year I wanted to ensure we were bringing our best effort, which meant moving from the Ford and back into a Honda.”

The change to a new car was a last-minute move, which meant a lot of late nights at the shop getting the new car prepared for the race.

The team’s new racecar, a 2015 Honda Civic Si, was purchased by Rob’s brother Randy Krider. He owns Bay Area Express Speedy Delivery in Napa, also known as Bay Ex. Randy purchased the car because it has a very popular engine and transmission package, the K24, that many Honda enthusiasts like to swap into older Hondas. Randy bought the car was a plan to pull out the engine and put it into a 1989 Honda Civic Si. But before that happened, the team decided to have Rob drive it at nationals in the stock class.

Once the decision was made, the team had only 60 days to upgrade the car to the limit of the rules, find the right combination of parts for maximum performance, test different tires and alignment settings, and then practice with the car on a surface similar to what will be found in Nebraska.