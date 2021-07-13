Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: A dozen Pacific Union College athletes earn All-Academic honors

Twelve athletes from Pacific Union College were named to All-Academic Teams for the 2020-21 school year, the California Pacific Conference announced on June 30.
“Despite the chaotic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, conference institutions continued their educational programs, and the Cal Pac student-athletes continued to excel in the classroom just as well on the playing fields,” the league said in a report on its website, calpacathletics.com.
“All-Academic candidates were nominated by their schools and selected by the conference, based on the guideline of 10 student-athletes per sport, as nominated and who are eligible. The minimum requirements are a 3.5 grade point average plus a full year of academic attendance. Athletic contributions and achievements are also considered. Not all student-athletes who were nominated were selected, but all nominated are also automatically considered ‘Cal Pac Scholar-Athletes.’ ”
Pacific Union is well represented on the Cal Pac All-Academic Teams, with athletes from eight teams. Those named to the All-Academic Teams, with their year and major:
* Men’s basketball: Isaiah McCullough, senior, Exercise Science.
* Women’s basketball: Olivia Crigler, sophomore, Photography; Kayla Yasukawa, sophomore, Pre-Nursing.
* Men’s and women’s cross country: Abraham Garrido, senior, Social Work; Nathan Hiss, sophomore, Biology; Antonio Robles, senior, Biology.
* Men’s soccer: Carlos Piedra, sophomore, Kinesiology/Pre-Physical Therapy.
* Women’s soccer: Amy Robles, senior, Kinesiology/Pre-Physical Therapy.
* Men’s volleyball: Carlos Piedra, senior, Exercise Science; Louis Ramirez, junior, Theology.
* Women’s volleyball: Evleena Bouit, senior, Nursing; Sophia Fowler, junior, Psychology.
The Cal Pac, which has 15 member schools, is an NAIA conference and offers 15 championships in eight women's sports and seven men's sports, according to calpacathletics.com.
“The conference spans over 1,000 miles and reaches into three western states: California, Nevada, and Arizona. From just south of the Oregon border, to the Bay Area, to Central California, Southern California, and Arizona, the conference touches major metropolitan areas and nationally revered scenic sites,” according to calpacathletics.com.
***
Tyree Reed, who graduated last month from American Canyon High, announced on Twitter that he has decided to withdraw from the 2021 MLB draft.
Reed, an outfielder, announced on July 10, @TyreeReed:
“After serious consideration, I have decided to withdraw from the 2021 MLB draft and attend Oregon State University. Ready to begin this new chapter of my life, Go Beavs.”
Reed was named to Collegiate Baseball’s 2021 Pre-Season High School All-America team, powered by Diamond Sports, in a report at baseballnews.com on Feb. 2.
“The majority of the players have committed to a college and many have received national recognition already from various organizations and ranking services,” the report said.
“The players on this list have demonstrated amazing athletic ability and talent in their respective positions and are among the most sought-after players by pro scouts and college recruiters.”
Reed, named as the No. 1 junior in the country by Prep Baseball Report, signed a national letter-of-intent with Oregon State last fall.
He was named to the MaxPreps Preseason All-America Baseball Team, it was announced by maxpreps.com in report in March.
Reed was named as the Most Valuable Player of the Vine Valley Athletic League after hitting .481 with 19 RBIs during his sophomore season in 2019.
He received honorable mention East Bay honors as a utility player on The San Francisco Chronicle’s 2019 All-Metro team.
Reed was also selected for the 2020 Area Code Baseball Games.
***
Kiwa Anisman, a junior at Macalester College (St. Paul, Minnesota) who is from Yountville, received All-American Scholar Honors by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association for the 2020-21 academic year, it was announced on July 6 at athletics.macalester.edu.
Anisman, a Vintage High School graduate, tied for 21st at the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships.
It’s the third year in a row that Anisman has been selected to the WGCA All-American Scholar Team, athletics.macalester.edu reported.
***
Vintage High’s Jordan Allen, Shelby Morse and Raimy Gamsby were named to the YSN365.com - The Youth Sports Network All YSN Softball Team, it was announced on July 9 at ysn365.com.
Allen, a senior outfielder, batted .562 with seven doubles, two triples and 13 RBIs.
Morse, a junior pitcher who also plays first base and in the outfield, had a 7-0 record and 1.66 earned run average, while hitting .618 with two doubles, two home runs and 18 RBIs.
Gamsby, a junior pitcher who also plays at first base, was 4-1 with a 0.92 ERA, while batting .375 with seven RBIs.
***
Scott McCarron, a Vintage High School graduate and former Napa resident, announced on Twitter that he has decided to have surgery for two torn tendons in his left ankle.
McCarron, who is in the VHS Athletic Hall of Fame, announced on July 7 @ScottMccarron, “After playing with two torn tendons in my left ankle for the last year I’ve decided to get surgery and have it fixed. I look forward to coming back next year starting in Hawaii. I would like to thank all my sponsors @ChampionsTour and all of you for your support.”
McCarron is a three-time PGA Tour winner and has 11 wins on the PGA Tour Champions.
He was the Charles Schwab Cup champion in 2019.
McCarron tied for 21st at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open., July 2-4, at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York.
He had rounds of 73, 70 and 68.
***
Kathryn Henry of Silverado Resort and Spa finished 10th in the Northern California Golf Association Senior Women’s Amateur Championship. The 17th annual event, which is for players ages 50 and over, was played July 5-7 at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach.
Henry had rounds of 79, 83 and 86 for a 248 total.
***
Jinho Chung won a two-day, 36-hole SwingThought professional golf event July 8-9 on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Chung had rounds of 67 and 64 for a 13-under-par 131 total and a two-shot win.
Jeffrey Kang (70-63 – 133) was second, Ryan Gronlund (70-67 – 137) was third, Ben Geyer (66-73 – 139) finished fourth, and Cody Blick (71-69 – 140) and Gregor Main (67-73 – 140) tied for fifth.
***
Ony Velez of Gilroy, Billy Witt of Kelseyville and Jeremy Mason of San Jose won division titles during an Amateur Players Tour event on July 10 on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Velez won Division 1 with a 7-over-par 79.
Witt won Division 2 with an 80.
Mason won Division 3, shooting an 80.
According to amateurplayerstour.com, “The Amateur Players Tour is a members-only international golf society consisting of Local Chapters organized throughout the United States and Canada for men and women of all ages and skill levels who love the game of golf, enjoy participating in various competitive golf tournament formats, love to travel to play at new golf courses and facilities around the country, and desire fellowship on and off the golf course with other golf fanatics who can’t get enough of the game, its history, its architecture, and its spirit.”
