Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: A dozen Pacific Union College athletes earn All-Academic honors

Anisman, a Vintage High School graduate, tied for 21st at the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships.

It’s the third year in a row that Anisman has been selected to the WGCA All-American Scholar Team, athletics.macalester.edu reported.

***

Vintage High’s Jordan Allen, Shelby Morse and Raimy Gamsby were named to the YSN365.com - The Youth Sports Network All YSN Softball Team, it was announced on July 9 at ysn365.com.

Allen, a senior outfielder, batted .562 with seven doubles, two triples and 13 RBIs.

Morse, a junior pitcher who also plays first base and in the outfield, had a 7-0 record and 1.66 earned run average, while hitting .618 with two doubles, two home runs and 18 RBIs.

Gamsby, a junior pitcher who also plays at first base, was 4-1 with a 0.92 ERA, while batting .375 with seven RBIs.

***

Scott McCarron, a Vintage High School graduate and former Napa resident, announced on Twitter that he has decided to have surgery for two torn tendons in his left ankle.