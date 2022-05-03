Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Aiello, Crocker batting well for VCSU softball

Vintage High graduate Joelle Aiello is having a super senior season for the Valley City State University softball team of Valley City, North Dakota.

Aiello, an infielder, is batting .425 in 44 games (37 starts) with 62 hits, including 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, and 55 RBIs. She has a .829 slugging percentage and also 10 stolen bases.

Another Vintage alumnus, junior catcher-infielder Sierra Crocker, is batting .387 in 44 games (37 starts) for the Vikings with 48 hits, including 12 doubles, eight home runs and 36 RBIs. She has a .677 slugging percentage.

Valley City State, which is 29-15 overall and 16-5 in the North Star Athletic Association, had two doubleheaders against Dakota State canceled this past weekend. The Vikings are slated to open the four-day NSAA Tournament against Presentation College in Watertown, South Dakota, on Thursday.

***

Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena High graduate, won her first Women’s All Pro Tour event when she beat Julie Houston of Allen, Texas on the second hole of a playoff to capture the Mackie Construction Pro Golf Classic on April 8 at Abilene Country Club in Abilene, Texas.

Scavo, a Benicia resident who played golf for the Braves and the University of Oregon, earned $11,000 for the first-place finish. She had rounds of 70, 73, 73 and 71.

***

Vintage High (12-1 overall, 6-0 Vine Valley Athletic League) was No. 9 in The San Francisco Chronicle’s top 15 softball rankings of April 25, announced at sfchronicle.com.

The Crushers were also:

* No. 4 in the CIF North Coast Section Softball Rankings, as announced by MaxPreps.com at maxpreps.com on April 26, and

* No. 15 in the SportStars NorCal Softball Rankings, as announced in a report by SportStars Magazine at sportstarsmag.com on April 26.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena earned $1,000 after placing 16th in a 40-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink feature race on April 23 at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana.

It’s a quarter-mile high banked track.

Abreu finished 14th in the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash, a 25-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature race on April 29 at the half-mile Bristol Motor Speedway, in Bristol, TN, and earned $2,200.

***

University of Oregon freshman Harper McClain finished seventh in the women’s 5,000 meters at the Oregon Relays on April 22 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

McClain, a St. Helena High graduate and a distance runner, had a time of 16:36.77.

***

Kyle Bullington, a 2020 Pacific Union College graduate, was named as the 2021-22 Interscholastic League of Honolulu Division III Coach of the Year.

He led the Hawaiian Mission Academy-Honolulu boys basketball team to a 10-4 overall record and first-place league finish with a 9-1 mark.

Bullington is also Hawaiian Mission Academy’s Athletic Director and teaches P.E. and Spanish.

***

The Altoona Curve placed right-handed pitcher Aaron Shortridge of Napa on the 60-day injured list, it was reported on April 7 at www.milb.com.

Shortridge is a Vintage High graduate and was a Round 4 pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2018 draft out of UC Berkeley.

Altoona is the Double-A affiliate of the Pirates and plays in the Northeast League. The Curve plays at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

He was with the West Virginia Black Bears, the Class A short season team, in 2018

He was with the Bradenton Marauders, a Class A Advanced team, in 2019.

***

Peyton Mott, a senior outfielder from Napa, is batting .230 in 48 games (47 starts) for the Dominican University of California softball team of San Rafael.

Mott, a 2018 Napa High graduate, has 31 hits, including three doubles, a triple and a home run, along with 13 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

Mott was named as a Napa County Softball Co-Player of the Year as a senior by the Napa Valley Register.

***

Jason Pridy’s two-run home run in the sixth inning lifted the host Solano Community College baseball team to a 4-3 win on April 28 over Mendocino College-Ukiah in a Bay Valley Conference game in Fairfield. Pridy’s homer capped a three-run inning for Solano.

Pridy is a Napa High graduate.

***

Zach Blackwood, a junior from Napa, finished second in the men’s 800 meters for host Sacramento State in the Causeway Track Classic against UC Davis on April 29 at Hornet Stadium.

Blackwood, a Napa High graduate, had a time of 1:57.80.

***

Travis Hightower, a 6-foot-6 junior forward for Justin-Siena High School, was named to the 43rd annual All-State boys basketball team by CalHiSports.com, it was announced in a report on April 29 at www.calhisports.com.

Hightower, who averaged 13.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Braves (21-12 overall, 5-7 Vine Valley Athletic League), was named first-team Division IV on the All-State team.

***

Andy Miller and Zack Sims of Napa and St. Helena’s Conch Beery competed in a U.S. Open Local Qualifying on Monday at Fountaingrove Golf & Athletic Club, a par-72, 6,903-yard course in Santa Rosa.

None of the three qualified. The golfers with the lowest score to qualify automatically or as alternates shot 74. Sims tied for ninth with a 75, Miller tied for 29th with an 80, and Beery tied for 48th with an 85.

The U.S. Golf Association announced in a report on April 14 that it had accepted 9,265 entries for the 122nd U.S. Open Championship, which is scheduled June 16-19 at The Country Club, in Brookline, Mass.

To be eligible, a player must have a handicap index not exceeding 1.4, or be a professional, according to the USGA.

Local qualifying at 109 sites in 44 U.S. states and Canada began April 25 and ends May 23, the USGA said. The next step is final qualifying.

“The USGA appreciates the continued worldwide interest in competing in the U.S. Open and we are pleased to offer thousands of golfers an opportunity to follow their dream of playing in a major championship,” John Bodenhamer, chief championships officer for the USGA, said in a report at usopen.com. “The U.S. Open is unique in major championship golf in that the qualifying process provides golfers of all ages, races and abilities a chance to play their way into the field. We look forward to welcoming 156 players to the championship and showcasing The Country Club in June.”

***

Contra Costa Country Club (Pleasant Hill) won the title and Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards (American Canyon) finished second at the Northern California Golf Association’s annual Northeast Bay Zone Championship. It was played April 25 at Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey and April 26 at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach.

Contra Costa shot a two-day score of 23-under 263. It’s a format that takes the two best net scores of a four-person team, according to the NCGA.

Chardonnay was second at 265.

There were 18 teams in the field.

Contra Costa and Chardonnay earned automatic spots into this year’s NCGA Zone Championship, scheduled for Aug. 22-23 at Poppy Hills and Spyglass Hill Golf Course at Pebble Beach.

***

Sierra Nevada and Marymount California, both members of the NAIA’s California Pacific Conference, are closing athletics operations at the end of the academic year, reducing the league’s membership to 13 schools, the Cal Pac announced in a report on its website on April 28.

“Both institutions endured major impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Cal Pac reported at www.calpacathletics.com.

Cal Pac commissioner Dr. Don Ott said:

“Saddened doesn’t quite capture our collective emotion at these losses. These unfortunate outcomes run much deeper than sports and uniforms. The student-athletes and staff members are friends and a cherished part of our Cal Pac family. We have committed to supporting their transitions in every way possible.”

Ott continued, saying:

“We are grateful for the partnerships we’ve enjoyed with MCU and SNU. Their unique missions and focuses really added distinctiveness to our ultra-diverse conference, and the people – our friends – added so much to the NAIA and higher education in the West.”

Pacific Union College in Angwin is a conference member.

In the report, the Cal Pac said:

“The remaining 13 Cal Pac members are positioned to continue league growth in its 15 championship sports. The conference is known for identifying and building new institutions into the NAIA, having ushered 12 new members into the Association since 2010.”

Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvsports