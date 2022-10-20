Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: American Canyon High School grad Ava Boloyan returns for Trinity College volleyball

Ava Boloyan, a 2021 graduate of American Canyon High School, has played in 17 matches this fall as a 6-foot-1 sophomore outside hitter and right-side hitter for the volleyball team at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn.

Boloyan, a second-year player for the Bantams, was seventh on the team with 64 kills, sixth with 45 digs, fourth with 19 blocks, and also had two service aces and 78.5 points going into Thursday night's home match against Montclair State of New Jersey.

She has started 12 matches for Trinity College, which was 7-10 overall and 3-5 in the New England Small College Athletic Conference going into Thursday. Trinity is an NCAA Division III school.

Boloyan was the recipient of the Vine Valley Athletic League scholar-athlete award and also received American Canyon’s team leadership award.

She owns the school record for blocks at American Canyon.

***

Brandon Torres of American Canyon tied for 17th place in the boys championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Fall Series VIII Championship, Oct. 8 and 9, at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey.

Torres had rounds of 77 and 72 for a 7-over-par 149 total.

***

Harper McClain of St. Helena finished 114th in the women’s 6K championship race for the University of Oregon women’s cross country team at the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wis., Friday, Oct. 14.

McClain, a 2021 St. Helena High graduate, had a time of 20:58.1.

There were 24 women’s teams in the race, held at Zimmer Championship Course.

***

William Biondini, a junior striker who is from American Canyon, was named as the California Pacific Conference Offensive Player of the Week in men’s soccer after scoring five goals and assisting on another for Pacific Union College of Angwin, the league announced at calpacathletics.com on Oct. 17.

The Cal Pac honor is for games during Oct. 10-16.

Biondini scored four goals in a 6-1 win over the University of Saint Katherine of San Marcos, Calif.

He scored a goal in the Pioneers’ 6-0 victory over Providence Christian College of Pasadena.

Biondini is a 2019 graduate of American Canyon High.

He was selected All-Bay Valley Conference for Napa Valley College in 2019. He was named as the Offensive MVP and Forward of the Year in the BVC in 2021.

***

Six teams and eight student-athletes from Pacific Union College have been recognized by the NAIA with the announcement on Sept. 15 of the Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes and NAIA Scholar Teams as part of its annual NAIA National Awards Day, the California Pacific Conference reported at calpacathletics.com.

“The day recognizes the association’s highest individual honors and achievements of NAIA student-athletes, administrators, and coaches,” the CalPac reported. “For a team to be recognized as a Scholar Team, the roster’s total GPA must be 3.00 or higher. For recognition as an individual scholar athlete, the student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.”

Men’s cross country, men’s volleyball, women’s basketball, women’s cross country, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball were named as 2021-22 Scholar Teams for Pacific Union.

Named as 2021-22 scholar athletes for the Pioneers:

* Men’s cross country: Matthew Ocegueda, Gillund Fayard, Nathan Hiss.

* Women’s cross country: Emily Smith, Hope Furukawa.

* Women’s soccer: Leslie Tamayo, Eloise Tran.

* Women’s volleyball: Ashley-Malia Rugnao.

***

Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, tied for 10th place in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship. It was played at Prestonwood Country Club, in Cary, North Carolina, Oct. 14-16.

It was the 24th of 27 PGA Tour Champions’ events in the 2022 season.

Now that the regular season has concluded, McCarron is entered in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, which kicks off the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. It’s Oct. 21-23 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course in Richmond, Virginia, and has a 68-player field and $2.2 million purse.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first of three playoff events that will determine the annual PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup Champion.

***

Justin-Siena High is No. 9 in the Preseason Girls CIF North Coast S‬ection‬‬‬ Division 4 Rankings/Projections, it was announced by California Soccer Preps on Twitter @CaliSoccerPreps on Oct. 6.

***

Tessa Salvestrin, a freshman forward from St. Helena, scored a goal in her first collegiate match for the host Saint Mary’s College women’s soccer team as the Gaels won their season opener, 3-1 over Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo on Aug. 18 in Moraga.

Salvestrin, a Justin-Siena High graduate, scored 30 minutes into the first half.

According to a report at smcgaels.com:

“On a perfect ball from fellow freshman Savannah Schwarze, Salvestrin wiggled her way into the right side of the box, where she then blasted a right footed shot, careening off the right post, then the left, before settling into the bottom left corner to make it 1-0 SMC.”

Salvestrin has three goals and five assists through 12 games, with nine starts, for Saint Mary’s.

Salvestrin starred for Justin-Siena, scoring 56 goals and registering 27 assists in her four-year varsity career. She was named first-team all-league all four years for the Braves and was the Napa Valley Register's Napa County Player of the Year each of the last two winters.

***

Julia Sangiacomo, a 6-foot-5 senior outside hitter, is averaging 4.38 kills per set and 1.99 digs per set for the Santa Clara University volleyball team (8-12 overall, 4-4 West Coast Conference).

Sangiacomo, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Sonoma, also has a .305 attack percentage with 302 kills, along with 137 digs, 15 set assists, 43 total blocks and 347 points.

***

Katie Robinson tied for 17th place at the Aggie Invitational for the Alabama State women’s golf team in Greensboro, North Carolina, Sept. 26-27.

Robinson, a sophomore from American Canyon, had rounds of 73, 75 and 83 for a 231 total at Bryan Park.

Robinson is an American Canyon High graduate.

***

Madison Klungel of Napa is averaging 4.78 assists per set as a 5-foot-11 sophomore setter for the Seton Hall University (South Orange, New Jersey) volleyball team (13-7 overall, 4-4 Big East).

Klungel, a Vintage High graduate, has 47 kills on a .201 attack percentage, 72 digs, 32 blocks, 14 service aces and 78.5 points in 20 matches (10 starts).

Klungel is a transfer from Cal State Northridge.