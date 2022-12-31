Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: American Canyon's Boloyan shines for Div. III Trinity College

Ava Boloyan, a 2021 American Canyon High graduate, completed her sophomore season of volleyball for Trinity College with 111 kills, 59 digs and 23 blocks in 23 matches (18 starts).

Boloyan, an outside hitter and right-side hitter who made 18 starts, also had 126.5 points.

Trinity, an NCAA Division III school in Hartford, Connecticut, finished 9-14 overall and 4-6 in the New England Small College Athletic Conference.

Boloyan owns the school record for blocks at American Canyon. She received the Vine Valley Athletic League scholar-athlete award as well as American Canyon’s team leadership award.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena is entered in the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, set Jan. 9-14 at Tulsa Expo Raceway. Racing is held on a quarter-mile clay oval inside the SageNet Center at Tulsa’s Expo Square.

Abreu will drive the No. 24 car, owned by Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian.

Championship feature events for the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire are on Jan. 14.

Abreu won Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in 2015 and 2016.

***

The Justin-Siena High School boys basketball team is No. 19 in The San Francisco Chronicle’s top 20 rankings, announced in a report at sfchronicle.com on on Dec. 26. The Braves (12-1) moved up one spot in the rankings from the week before.

***

Oregon State is No. 27 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 NCAA Div. I 2023 Pre-Season Poll presented by Big League Chew bubble gum, announced in a report at baseballnews.com on Dec. 20.

Tyree Reed, an American Canyon High graduate, is an outfielder for Oregon State.

Oregon State was 48-18 during the 2022 season.

Reed was a Perfect Game and Under Armour All-American. He also played for USA Baseball.

UC Berkeley, led by head coach Mike Neu, is among Other Teams Receiving Votes.

Neu is from Napa and is a Vintage High graduate. He took over as Cal’s coach in 2017.

According to calbears.com, the website of Cal Athletics, “Since taking the helm of the Cal baseball program, Neu has established a culture of player development and guided the Bears to 98 total wins and 48 Pac-12 victories in four seasons. After posting back-to-back 32-win seasons and 33 combined conference wins in his first two years, Neu was awarded and agreed to a five-year contract extension in October 2019 that will keep him in Berkeley through the 2024 season.”

***

Genevieve Akers of Napa finished second in the girls 16-18 division of the Turlock Junior Championship, a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event held Dec. 19-20 at Turlock Golf & Country Club.

Akers shot 91-79 – 170.

***

Alexander Strofs of St. Helena finished 19th in the boys 14-15 division of the Bryson DeChambeau Junior, a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event held Dec. 21-22 at Corica Park-South in Alameda.

Strofs shot 83-89 – 172.

***

Brooke Gongora, 13, of Napa, finished 27th in the girls championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Holiday III event, Dec. 28-29 at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach and Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey.

Gongora, who plays out of Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards in American Canyon, shot rounds of 85 and 90 for a 175 total.

***

Tom Bonfigli, a former Justin-Siena boys basketball head coach, is one of the winningest coaches in CIF North Coast Section and California state history.

Bonfigli, who was at Justin-Siena for 12 years, ranks No. 7 in the state for all-time wins, according to the Cal-Hi Sports Online Record Book in a report at calhisports.com on Dec. 22.

He ranks No. 5 among active coaches in California and ranks No. 2 among active coaches in the North Coast Section, according to the calhisports.com report.

Bonfigli is in his third year as the head coach at St. Vincent de Paul in Petaluma and has the Mustangs off to a 4-4 start.

Overall, he has 837 wins in a coaching career that spans 43 years.

Bonfigli got his 500th win during his years with the Braves. He stepped down as Justin-Siena’s coach in 2007, compiling a 225-120 record.

He has also been head coach at Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa.

***

Julia Sangiacomo, a senior outside hitter for the Santa Clara University volleyball team, was named West Coast Conference All-Academic, it was announced in a report at santaclarabroncos.com on Dec. 20.

It’s the third time in her collegiate career that Sangiacomo, who is a Justin-Siena High graduate, has been selected first-team WCC All-Academic, Santa Clara Athletics reported.

In the report, at santaclarabroncos.com, Santa Clara University Athletics said, “Sangiacomo has been the epitome of 'student-athlete' during her four years at Santa Clara. 2022 marks the third year in a row she’s been named to both the all-WCC first team and the WCC All-Academic first team, joining Anna Cmaylo (2005-06, ‘08) as the only Broncos to ever accomplish the feat.

"She carried a 3.948 cumulative Grade Point Average this season as a biology major while also earning AVCA Pacific North All-Region Honorable Mention accolades. She led the WCC with 475 kills (seventh-most all-time in a single season at Santa Clara) and was second with 4.20 kills per set (ninth-best single-season mark at Santa Clara) while hitting .292. She moved into third all-time on the Santa Clara career kills list, totaling 1,528 at season’s end.”

Cmaylo is a Vintage High graduate. She was inducted into the Vintage Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

***

Harkaran Sidhu, Anthony Lopez and Sterlen Thomas are all averaging in double figures in points per game for the Pacific Union College men’s basketball team (1-12 overall, 1-4 California Pacific Conference).

Sidhu leads the Pioneers, averaging 11.5 points per game.

Lopez is at 11.0 and Thomas is at 10.1.

The Pioneers are also getting scoring from Lorenzo Lentini (9.3), Shemarr Parker (9.0), Ricky Hamilton-Holland (6.8) and Kyle Durham (5.2).

***

Lizette Moreno is averaging 16.5 points per game for the Pacific Union College women’s basketball team (0-12 overall, 0-5 California Pacific Conference).

The Pioneers are also getting scoring from Chelsea Shirley (8.9), Samantha Foong (7.9), Cameron Genteroy (5.7), Makenzie Barnes and Jessica Curto (5.3), Suljit Dodd (4.5) and Jazlynn Hardy (3.8).