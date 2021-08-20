Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Area players on All YSN Basketball teams

Players from four Napa County high schools were named to the Youth Sports Network All YSN Girls Basketball team for the 2020-21 season, it was announced in a report at ysn365.com on Aug 9.
American Canyon High School leads the way with four players. Jazmine Fontilla, a sophomore, and Trinity Billingsley, a junior, are on the first team. Destiny Evans, a junior, and Amaree Bennett, a senior, are on the second team.
Vintage is next with three players. Lizzie Qui, a sophomore, and Kate Kerr, a junior, are on the first team. Livia Hedberg, a junior, is on the second team.
From Justin-Siena, Lexi Rosenbrand, a senior, is on the first team and Charmaine Griffin, a junior, is on the second team.
From Napa, Sofia Tinnon, a junior, is on the first team and Maizy Armstrong-Brown, a senior, is on the second team.
***
Players from three Napa County high schools were named to the Youth Sports Network All YSN Boys Basketball team for the 2020-21 season, it was announced in a report at ysn365.com on Aug. 2.
Vintage leads the way with four selections. Logan Nothmann, a senior, and Jackson Corley, a junior, are on the first team. Josh McCormick, a senior, and Cole Capitani, a junior, are on the second team.
From Napa, Brayden Greenlee, a senior, is on the first team, and Tyler Oda, a junior, is on the second team.
From American Canyon, Gabriel Patrick, a senior, is on the first team, and Khai Curry, a junior, is on the second team.
***
Brandon Torres of American Canyon tied for first place, shooting 76-73 – 149, in the boys 16-18 division of the Solano County Junior at Hiddenbrooke Golf Club in Vallejo.
The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was held Aug. 14-15.
Torres tied for 16th at the Concord City Junior, shooting 76-79 – 155, at Diablo Creek Golf Course.
It was held Aug. 2-3.
He also tied for seventh at the Oakland City Junior Championship, shooting 80-68 – 148 at Lake Chabot Golf Course.
It was held July 29-30.
***
Rico Abreu of St. Helena continues to place in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races.
He was 12th and earned $1,200 in a 35-lap feature at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Aug. 7 in Pevely, Missouri.
He was fifth and won $2,500 during a 55-lap feature on Aug. 8 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.
Abreu won a 25-lap feature at the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s General Stores on Aug. 13 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa.
A report at worldofoutlaws.com said Abreu “was dominant in every phase of the game as he ran away to a comfortable 4.645-second victory and locked-in for his sixth consecutive Knoxville Nationals A-Main.”
Abreu said: “I just want to win races, man. Also, I really think I’ve just matured in life as I’ve gotten older. I know how to react to these results and everything that happens in our sport. I think that has made me a sharper racer, too.”
He finished 23rd in the 50-lap feature on Aug. 14 at the half-mile Knoxville Raceway and earned $10,000.
***
Nicholas Young of Napa fired a 2-over-par 73 and finished second in the boys 16-18 division of the San Leandro City Junior Championship on Aug. 5.
The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was held at Monarch Bay Golf Club-Tony Lema.
***
Julia Sangiacomo, a junior outside hitter for the Santa Clara University volleyball team, was named to the 2020-21 West Coast Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, “which recognizes student-athletes that have balanced athletic success with academic excellence,” it was announced in a report Aug. 11 at wccsports.com.
Sangiacomo, who is majoring in biology, is a Justin-Siena graduate and is from Sonoma.
***
The Macalester College (St. Paul, Minnesota) women’s golf team, which includes Kiwa Anisman of Yountville, posted the highest team grade point average (3.944) among all Division III women’s golf programs in the country during the 2020-21 academic year, according to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, it was announced in a report at athletics.macalester.edu on July 22.
Anisman, who is going into her senior year as an environmental studies major, is a Vintage High graduate.
***
Four players for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian are among those in the final 2021 Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 boys basketball rankings, it was announced in a report at calhisports.com on Aug. 5.
Nathan Bittle (center) is No. 2, Mouhamed Gueye (power forward) is No. 7, Fallou Cisse (power forward) is No. 17, and Stefan Todorovic (small forward) is No. 21.
***
Four players for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian are among those listed in the Class of 2022 Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 basketball rankings, it was announced in a report at calhisports.com on Aug. 8.
Adem Bona (power forward) is No. 2, Jordan Pope (point guard) is No. 11, Milos Uzan (point guard) is No. 13, and Yohan Traore (power forward) is No. 14.
***
Napa’s Juan Lopez-Rios is batting .308 with two doubles and six RBIs in 19 games (17 starts) for the Eastside Diamond Hoppers of the United Shore Professional Baseball League.
Lopez-Rios, a Vintage High graduate, is at shortstop for the Eastside Diamond Hoppers. He has a .955 fielding percentage.
The USPBL is an independent league and is based in Utica, Michigan.
Lopez-Rios played college baseball at Clarke University. It’s an NAIA school that is located in Dubuque, Iowa.
***
Pacific Union College has named Michael Escobedo as its new head coach for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
The announcement of Escobedo joining the Pioneers was reported by the California Pacific Conference at calpacathletics.com and PUC Athletics at pioneersathletics.com.
Escobedo has been the top assistant coach for the men’s team at Mendocino College-Ukiah for the last three years. He was also an assistant coach for the women’s team for one year.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register.
