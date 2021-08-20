Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Area players on All YSN Basketball teams

Players from four Napa County high schools were named to the Youth Sports Network All YSN Girls Basketball team for the 2020-21 season, it was announced in a report at ysn365.com on Aug 9.

American Canyon High School leads the way with four players. Jazmine Fontilla, a sophomore, and Trinity Billingsley, a junior, are on the first team. Destiny Evans, a junior, and Amaree Bennett, a senior, are on the second team.

Vintage is next with three players. Lizzie Qui, a sophomore, and Kate Kerr, a junior, are on the first team. Livia Hedberg, a junior, is on the second team.

From Justin-Siena, Lexi Rosenbrand, a senior, is on the first team and Charmaine Griffin, a junior, is on the second team.

From Napa, Sofia Tinnon, a junior, is on the first team and Maizy Armstrong-Brown, a senior, is on the second team.

***

Players from three Napa County high schools were named to the Youth Sports Network All YSN Boys Basketball team for the 2020-21 season, it was announced in a report at ysn365.com on Aug. 2.