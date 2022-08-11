Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Broncos' Sangiacomo on All-Academic First Team

Julia Sangiacomo, a 6-foot-5 outside hitter for the Santa Clara University volleyball team who will be a junior this fall, was named to the West Coast Conference All-Academic Team, it was announced in a report at santaclarabroncos.com on June 30.

Sangiacomo, a three-time Napa County Player of the Year, was named to the First Team. She is a 2019 Justin-Siena High graduate majoring in biology and is from Sonoma.

“At the conclusion of each athletic season, the WCC selects an all-academic squad for each WCC-sponsored sport. To be considered, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average, while also being a significant contributor to his team and have at least sophomore athletic and academic standing with at least one year in residence completed at the nominating institution,” Santa Clara University Athletics said in the report.

The Broncos open their 2022 season on Aug. 26 against Chattanooga at the University of Georgia Tournament.

***

Amadou Sow, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound center who played for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, was on the New Orleans Pelicans’ roster for the 2022 NBA 2K23 Summer League, it was announced in a report at nba.com on July 1.

Sow was the only player in UC Santa Barbara program history to be named All-Big West Conference all four years of his career and is just the third to do so in conference history, UCSB reported at ucsbgauchos.com.

The 2022 NBA 2K23 Summer League was July 7-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus. Training camp practices for the Pelicans were scheduled for July 2, 3 and 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

New Orleans opened the summer league on July 9 against Portland, then faced Atlanta on July 11, Washington on July 13, and the Los Angeles Lakers on July 15.

Sow, who is from Bamako, Mali, was named first-team All-Big West for Santa Barbara after averaging 15.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as a senior.

As a junior, he was named first team All-Conference.

Sow was selected second team All-Big West his sophomore season.

He was chosen second team All-Big West as a freshman.

***

The 2022 Justin-Siena baseball team received Honorable Mention in West Coast Preps' final season rankings, while junior Dalen Tinsley made its All-Bay Area Third Team.

In addition, Braves head coach Jeremy Tayson is a finalist for Bay Area Coach of the Year. The other finalists are the head coaches from Berkeley, Cardinal Newman, De La Salle, Foothill, Fremont Christian, Liberty, Petaluma, St. Francis and Saint Mary's.

***

Aaron Shortridge of Napa did not allow a hit and pitched four shutout innings for the Altoona Curve in the team’s 6-0 Eastern League win over the Harrisburg Senators on Friday, July 1 at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Shortridge, a 2015 Vintage High School graduate, started for Altoona and got a no-decision. He walked 2 and struck out 3 while facing 14 batters. He threw 57 pitches (36 strikes). He got one groundout and four flyouts.

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound right-hander and two others pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout to lead Altoona, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It was Shortridge’s second start for Altoona.

“Last week was an emotional game for him,” Altoona manager Kieran Mattison said in a story in the Altoona Mirror, at altoonamirror.com. “Today, he just went out there and pitched. I was fortunate to see him pitch in his first year, when he was drafted, and I know what he’s capable of.”

Mattison was the manager of the West Virginia Black Bears, a short-season Class A team, when Shortridge pitched there in 2018.

Shortridge got his third start and another no-decision on July 8 in an 8-3 loss to the Akron RubberDucks in Akron, Ohio. He gave up 2 runs, both earned, in two-plus innings and allowed 2 hits and 2 walks with 2 strikeouts.

On July 14 at home, Shortridge pitched the first four innings and got a no-decision in an 8-3 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels. He gave up 2 runs, both earned, along with 2 walks and 5 hits — including a home run — while striking out 4.

Shortridge got his first decision in 12-3 loss to the Bowie Baysox on July 27 in Bowie, Md., pitching the first three innings and allowing eight runs, seven earned. He gave up 6 hits — including 2 home runs — and 3 walks while striking out 1.

He was tagged with another loss in a 5-2 home setback against Akron on Aug. 2. Pitching the first 2 2/3 innings, he gave up 4 runs, all earned, on 4 hits, 5 walks and 2 strikeouts.

He fell to 0-3 this past Sunday in another home loss to Akron, 6-4. Pitching the first four frames, he allowed 2 runs (1 earned) on 4 hits, a walk and 2 strikeouts.

Shortridge, 25, was a Round 4 pick of the Pirates out of UC Berkeley in the 2018 draft.

He made three appearances earlier this year for the Bradenton Marauders, the Pirates’ Class A advanced team which plays in the Florida State League, on a rehab assignment.

He pitched for Bradenton in 2019.

***

Napa Valley College tied for 56th in the NATYCAA (National Association of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators) Cup standings for the 2021-22 school year, the California Community College Athletic Association announced in a report at cccaasports.org on June 30.

According to the CCCAA, “Colleges are awarded points based on their teams’ final positions in post-conference competition with state championships worth the most points (20). Each college’s top-five men’s and top-five women’s team results count toward the school’s overall point total.”

The NATYCAA is the professional organization of two-year college athletic administrators and membership is open to all two-year institutions throughout the country, the CCCAA said.

The NATYCAA Awards are designed to recognize and reward overall program excellence at the two-year college level.

***

Brandon Torres of American Canyon finished sixth in the boys 16-18 division of The Reserve Junior Championship. The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was played June 30 and July 1 at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton.

Torres had rounds of 72 and 74 for a 146 total.

***

Six Napa Valley players were among the final Northern California nominees from the CIF North Coast Section for the 40th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Baseball Team, it was announced in a report by CalHiSports.com at calhisports.com on July 2.

The local nominees:

* Nick Andrews, Justin-Siena, senior.

* David Elias, Justin-Siena, senior.

* Sam Gomez, Vintage, junior.

* Erik Kvidahl, Vintage, senior.

* Spencer Printz, St. Helena, senior.

* Dalen Tinsley, Justin-Siena, junior.

***

Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena High graduate who played her college golf at the University of Oregon, has placed in seven events on the Epson Tour. It’s the official developmental golf tour of the LPGA Tour.

* Tie for seventh, Copper Rock Championship presented by KSLSPORTS.COM, at Copper Rock Golf Course, Hurricane, Utah.

* Tie for 51st, Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes, at Buffalo Dunes Golf Club, Garden City, Kansas.

* Tie for 51st, IOA Golf Classic presented by LPT Realty, at Alaqua Country Club, Longwood, Florida.

* Tie for 54th, Island Resort Championship, at Sweetgrass Golf Club, Harris, Michigan.

* Tie for 56th, Inova Mission Inn Resort & Club Championship, at El Campeon Golf Course, Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida.

* Tie for 61st, IOA Championship presented by Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont, Calif.

* Tie for 64th, Ann Arbor’s Road to the LPGA Championship powered by the A2 Sports Commission, at Travis Pointe Country Club, Ann Arbor, Michigan.