Hannah Chau, a Justin-Siena High School graduate, broke her own school record in winning the women’s 3,000 steeplechase for the UC Irvine women’s track and field team on March 11 at the UC Santa Barbara Invitational.

Chau, a senior who is from Fairfield, had a time of 10:20.11.

“Chau initially set a program-best 10:28.19 in her second career steeplechase at the 2022 Big West Championships,” read a report at ucirvinesports.com. “Making her season debut in the steeple in Santa Barbara today, Chau saw an eight-second improvement, winning the event in 10:20.11. Her mark is 16 seconds better than the second-fastest time in school history.”

Chau also finished fourth in the women's 5,000-meter run at the Bob Larsen Distance Carnival on March 24 at UCLA's Drake Stadium in Los Angeles, according to ucirvinesports.com, clocking a personal-best 16:41.98 that ranks ninth among UCI’s all-time leaders.

***

University of Oregon sophomore Harper McClain won the women’s 10,000 meters at the Oregon Preview on March 17 at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Ore.

McClain, a St. Helena High School graduate, had a time of 33:44.62.

She was running in the first 10K of her collegiate career, according to a report at goducks.com.

It was also the first event of the home season, goducks.com reported.

***

It was a great start to the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car 2023 season for St. Helena’s Rico Abreu.

He won the Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown “A” Feature, a 35-lap race, at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa., on March 18. It’s a 3/8-mile track. It was Abreu’s first event of the year and his 10th Series feature win. He earned $10,000.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Abreu said in a report at worldofoutlaws.com. “It’s incredible for my team. I think that’s the coolest part for me is for my team to experience something like that. Those are definitely difficult wins to come by.”

Abreu added: “I have some great partners. Everybody just does an unbelievable job. It’s just really cool to sit back and see it and see everybody involved and how pleasuring it is to me to be in this position. It’s unbelievable.”

Ricky Warner is Abreu’s crew chief.

“Ricky is obviously a very experienced crew chief and understands the ability to adapt quickly when it comes to crew chief decisions on racetracks that develop throughout the night,” Abreu said in the report. “My car was unbelievably fast tonight. I was really lucky to get good track position and not have to fight too hard to get up front. Toward the end of the race, my car just kept getting better and better.”

Abreu also finished seventh in a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car 35-lap “A” feature race on March 24 at Talladega Short Track. It’s a high-banked, red clay oval in Eastaboga, Ala.

In addition, he was sixth in a 35-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car “A” feature race on March 25 at Magnolia Motor Speedway, a 3/8-mile dirt oval, in Columbus, Miss.

***

Cameron Genteroy, a junior point guard for Pacific Union College, was named as a 2023 Daktronics NAIA Women's Basketball Scholar-Athlete, the California Pacific Conference announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on March 14.

Genteroy is an American Canyon High School graduate.

***

Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena High School graduate who played on golf teams for the Braves and the University of Oregon, finished second in the Epson Tour’s Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic. It was played March 16-19 at Longbow Golf Club, in Mesa, Ariz.

Scavo had rounds of 66, 69, 69 and 68 for a 16-under-par 272 total and earned $31,462.

“It was a very positive tournament overall,” Scavo said in a report at epsontour.com. “This is my best finish ever, and it’s been a long journey, and it feels really awesome that all my hard work has been paying off.”

Scavo was 5-under during her last five holes, as she eagled the 18th hole.

“Honestly, that last shot was probably one of the best shots I’ve ever hit,” Scavo said in the report. “It was amazing.”

***

Jordan Washington, a sophomore at Justin-Siena, is among the nominees from the CIF North Coast Section for the girls all-state basketball team, CalHiSports.com reported at calhisports.com on March 24.

***

Justin-Siena (28-6 overall, 12-0 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 5 in the final Division III boys basketball state rankings, it was announced by CalHiSports.com in a report at calhisports.com on March 17.

The Braves are also No. 25 in the SportStars Magazine’s expanded final NorCal Rankings, announced in a report at sportstarsmag.com on March 15.

The Braves are also No. 15 in the North Coast Section Basketball Rankings, announced by MaxPreps at maxpreps.com on March 23.

***

Brandon Torres of American Canyon tied for 26th place in the boys championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Spring Series I Championship.

Torres shot 75-83 – 158. It was played March 18-19 at Stockton Golf and Country Club and The Reserve at Spanos Park.

***

Napa golfers Jack Keller and Genevieve Akers each placed in the NB3 Qualifier #2, a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event, at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex’s Arcade Creek Golf Course in Sacramento. It was played March 25-26.

Keller tied for fourth in the boys 14-15 division, shooting 79-74 – 153.

Akers tied for ninth in the girls 16-18 division, shooting 87-78 – 165.

***

The UC Davis women’s gymnastics team, which has Napa’s Thea Michovsky, a senior, won the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation title.

Michovsky is a Napa High graduate.

***

Playing for the Santa Rosa Junior College baseball team are Vintage High graduates Ian Avalos, a first baseman, and Alex Dehzad, an infielder. Both are sophomores.

Avalos is batting .333 with 23 hits, including seven doubles, a triple and a home run. He also has 21 RBIs in 22 games.

Dehzad is batting .389 with seven hits, including a double and home run, in nine games.

Santa Rosa is 19-5 overall, 10-2 in the Big 8 Conference.

***

Raimy Gamsby, a freshman from Napa, pitched a complete game seven-inning shutout to lead the Rutgers University softball team to an 8-0 Big Ten Conference win over Illinois at Eichelberger Field in Champaign, Ill., on March 25.

Gamsby (8-3), a Vintage High graduate, gave up six hits, walked three and struck out seven. She faced 31 batters and threw 118 pitches (75 strikes).

***

Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, tied for seventh at the Hoag Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event, March 17-19.

He had rounds of 71, 67 and 65 for a 10-under-par 203 total at Newport Beach (California) Country Club.

McCarron also tied for 69th at The Galleri Classic, March 24-26, at Mission Hills Country Club, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. He shot 74-71-77 – 222. It was the sixth of 28 PGA Tour Champions events in the 2023 season.

***

Jacob Aaron of Napa continues to play well for the Santa Barbara City College men’s golf team.

The Vintage High graduate shot 79 in a Western State Conference tournament at Antelope Valley Country Club in Palmdale.

Aaron, a freshman, also had a 79 in a WSC tournament at Santa Maria Country Club.

