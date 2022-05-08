Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: College softball ends well for O'Donnell

The University of Chicago honored Katie O’Donnell, a member of the class of 2022, on Senior Day for the Maroons' softball team on May 1. O’Donnell is a catcher/utility player from Napa and is a Napa High School graduate.

Following a 5-0 home win against Mount Mary University, the University of Chicago recognized its seven-member senior class on the field with their families, according to a report at athletics.uchicago.edu.

O’Donnell played in 24 games (23 starts) and had a .434 batting average, with 23 hits, two doubles, one home run, 19 RBIs and a .562 on-base percentage. She had a team-high nine hit-by pitches.

She has battled through multiple injuries sustained during play (quad, hip, hand, shoulder, jaw, head) last year and this year. She wasn’t able to play Chicago’s full schedule due to injury.

O’Donnell has a 3.8 GPA and will graduate this year with a degree in psychology. She has been on the Dean’s List every quarter, and is a National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athlete.

The Maroons were to conclude their season May 3 with a doubleheader at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis., but it was canceled due to rain. They finished 17-15 overall and 14-5 in the Midwest Conference.

***

Kris Negron, a Napa resident, served as acting manager for the Seattle Mariners when Scott Servais was out due to testing positive for COVID-19 in April, according to a report from www.mlb.com.

Servais returned on April 26.

Negron is the Mariners’ first-base coach and was acting manager for five games.

Negron is a former Tacoma Rainiers manager. Tacoma is the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Negron is a 2004 graduate of Vanden High-Fairfield and played at UC Davis and Cosumnes River College-Sacramento. He was selected by the Boston Red Sox during the seventh round of the 2006 draft and played for four organizations during his six-year major league career.

***

Joelle Aiello, a senior shortstop for Valley City State University (Valley City, North Dakota), was named as the North Star Athletic Association Player of the Year, the conference office announced on May 4 at the NSAA Awards Banquet at the Watertown Civic Arena in Watertown, South Dakota.

Aiello, a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, was also selected First Team All-Conference and named to the NSAA Gold Glove Team.

Aiello is batting .425, with 62 hits. She has 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 55 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and an .829 slugging percentage.

She set the school record this season with 55 career doubles.

Sierra Crocker, a junior catcher for Valley City State, was named First Team All-Conference.

Crocker, who is also a Vintage High graduate and from Napa, is batting .387 with 48 hits, including 12 doubles and eight home runs, and has 36 RBIs.

The North Star Athletic Association is an NAIA conference.

***

Thea Michovsky, a junior on the UC Davis women’s gymnastics team, was named to the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation 2022 All-Academic team.

Michovsky, a viticulture and enology major, is from Napa and is a Napa High graduate.

***

Vintage High’s softball team is listed in rankings by The San Francisco Chronicle, SportStars Magazine, and MaxPreps.com.

The Crushers (14-2 overall, 8-1 Vine Valley Athletic League), are:

* No. 15 in The Chronicle top 15 softball rankings, announced in a report on May 3 at www.sfchronicle.com.

* No. 17 in the SportStars NorCal Softball Rankings, announced in a report May 3 by SportStars Magazine at sportstarsmag.com.

* No. 5 in the MaxPreps.com North Coast Section Softball Rankings, as announced on May 3 at www.maxpreps.com.

***

Freshman Harper McClain finished second for the University of Oregon track and field team in the invitational section of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the OSU High Performance Meet on April 29. It was held at Oregon State’s Whyte Track and Field Center in Corvallis.

McClain, a St. Helena High graduate, was the top collegiate performer in the race, according to a report at goducks.com. McClain attained a personal record time of 10:38.28.

***

St. Helena’s Rico Abreu placed fourth in the 26-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Bristol Bash feature race on April 30 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. Abreu earned $5,000.

Abreu also won a heat race.

He won his 13th career Slick Woody’s QuickTime Award with a lap of 13.517 seconds in My Place Hotels Qualifying, averaging a speed of 140.090 MPH on the 0.533-mile oval, according to a report at worldofoutlaws.com.

***

Brandon Torres of American Canyon tied for 12th in the boys championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Spring Series VI Championship. It was held April 30 and May 1 at the Coyote Creek Golf Club’s Valley Course, a par-72 layout, in San Jose.

Torres shot 76-79 – 155.

***

The Dominican University of California (San Rafael) softball team ended the 2022 season splitting a doubleheader with Holy Names (Oakland) on April 30. Dominican lost the first game, 3-2 in 10 innings, and won the second game, 11-9, at Chabot College-Hayward.

Peyton Mott, a senior outfielder from Napa, played in 50 games (49 starts) and had a .224 batting average with 32 hits, 13 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

***

Juan Madrigal and Ben Gardner placed in events for the Santa Rosa Junior College men’s swimming team at the Big 8 Championships at American River College-Sacramento April 21-23.

Madrigal, a freshman out of American Canyon High, finished fourth in the 200 fly (2:06.51) and eighth in the 100 fly (54.74).

Gardner, a freshman out of St. Helena High, was fifth in the 100 back (56.76) and sixth in the 200 back (2:06.99).

***

Jason Brandow has played in 37 games for Cal State Fullerton as a senior outfielder and has 41 hits, with three doubles, six home runs and 20 RBIs.

The Vintage High graduate is batting .325.

Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvsports