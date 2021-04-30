Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Ex-Crusher Van Winden All-CCSA for 'Noles

Scavo and two other players, Kelly Tan of Calgary, Canada, and Lucy Li of Redwood Shores, advance to the U.S. Women’s Open, June 3-6 at The Olympic Club’s Lake Course in San Francisco.

Tan shot 72-72 – 144 and Li shot 73-72 – 145.

There are 22 qualifying sites, from April 26 to May 13, for the 76th U.S. Women’s Open. Each qualifier is 36 holes.

The championship is open to female professionals and amateurs with a handicap index not exceeding 2.4, the U.S. Golf Association said.

“The Olympic Club has been an incredible host site for the USGA and the U.S. Women’s Open is set to be an extraordinary championship there this year,” John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director, Championships, said in a report at www.usga.org. “We are appreciative of all those who help make qualifying possible and we’re looking forward to having the best golfers in the world join us in San Francisco this summer.”

Scavo plays on the Symetra Tour. It’s the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour.

She was a two-time winner of the California Junior Girls’ State Championship.

