Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Ex-Crusher Van Winden All-CCSA for 'Noles

Torrey Van Winden, a redshirt senior from Napa, was named to the All-Coastal Collegiate Sports Association team for the Florida State University beach volleyball team, it was announced on April 22.
The team of Van Winden, a Vintage High graduate and a transfer from Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, and Keara Rutz were named first team.
Florida State went 28-4 during the regular season and, as the No. 1 seed, won the CCSA Conference Tournament in Huntsville, Alabama on April 25. It’s the Seminoles’ fifth straight CCSA title. They conclude the season at 32-4.
Van Winden and Rutz went 28-3 during the regular season.
Van Winden was named as an AVCA Honorable Mention All-American and the 2018 Big West Player of the Year during the indoor season for Cal Poly.
She was a two-time first-team All-Big West honoree.
***
Kathleen Scavo, a 2015 Justin-Siena High School graduate who went on to play college golf at the University of Oregon, secured her spot in this year’s U.S. Women’s Open Championship by winning a 36-hole sectional qualifying event on April 26 at Half Moon Bay Golf Links.
Scavo, who is from Benicia, had rounds of 71 and 72 on at the Ocean Course, a par-71 layout, for a 1-over-par 143 total and a one-shot win.
Scavo and two other players, Kelly Tan of Calgary, Canada, and Lucy Li of Redwood Shores, advance to the U.S. Women’s Open, June 3-6 at The Olympic Club’s Lake Course in San Francisco.
Tan shot 72-72 – 144 and Li shot 73-72 – 145.
There are 22 qualifying sites, from April 26 to May 13, for the 76th U.S. Women’s Open. Each qualifier is 36 holes.
The championship is open to female professionals and amateurs with a handicap index not exceeding 2.4, the U.S. Golf Association said.
“The Olympic Club has been an incredible host site for the USGA and the U.S. Women’s Open is set to be an extraordinary championship there this year,” John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director, Championships, said in a report at www.usga.org. “We are appreciative of all those who help make qualifying possible and we’re looking forward to having the best golfers in the world join us in San Francisco this summer.”
Scavo plays on the Symetra Tour. It’s the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour.
She was a two-time winner of the California Junior Girls’ State Championship.
***
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian is No. 5 in the “Way-Too-Early 2021-22 MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings,” announced on April 22 at www.maxpreps.com.
“Coming off back-to-back top 10 finishes, the Crew are expected to return the majority of their rotation,” MaxPreps said in its outlook.
Adem Bona, Mouhamed Gueye, Kamari Lands, Stefan Todorovic and Milos Uzan are listed as “notable returners” for Prolific Prep, which went 31-4 during the 2020-21 season and finished No. 10 in the final MaxPreps Top 25.
***
Katie Robinson of American Canyon finished fourth in the Girls 14-18 Division of the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Northern California Junior Open at Spanos Park in Stockton.
Robinson shot 79-77 – 156.
The event was held April 24-25 at The Reserve at Spanos Park.
***
St. Helena High School’s Harper McClain finished second in the finals of the girls’ 3,200-meter run at the Dublin Social Distance Fiesta #2 on April 24.
McClain had a time of 10:43.57 in the meet at Dublin High School.
McClain has the sixth-fastest time in the state for the 3200, clocking 10:35.57 at the Sundown Track Series, according to the updated California state leaders list, announced on April 25, at prepcaltrack.com.
***
Brandon Torres of American Canyon finished sixth in the Boys College Prep division of the Future Champions Golf’s National Tour NorCal Hiddenbrooke.
Torres shot 80-84 – 164 at Hiddenbrooke Golf Club in Vallejo April 24-25.
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford placed in two World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.
Abreu was 24th in the 25-lap feature on April 23 and earned $1,000.
Abreu was 21st in the 26-lap feature on April 25 and earned $1,200.
***
Chris Jones scored 13 points to lead the Pacific Union College men’s basketball team in a 64-59 semifinal-round loss to host La Sierra University in Phase 2 of the California Pacific Conference tournament in Riverside on April 24.
Jamal Johnson scored nine points, Isaiah McCullough had seven points, and Carson Anderson had seven points and 14 rebounds for Pacific Union (3-6).
***
Chris Jones and Isaiah McCullough were named to the Phase 2 All-California Pacific Conference men’s basketball team, the league announced on April 25.
Jones is a senior guard from Augusta, Georgia.
McCullough is a senior guard from Chino Hills, Calif.
***
Kiwa Anisman, a Vintage High graduate, tied for 24th place for the Macalester College women’s golf team at the BU Battle at the Creek April 17-18.
Anisman, a junior who is from Yountville, shot 83-90 – 173 at Pebble Creek Golf Club, a par-72, 5,808-yard layout in Becker, Minnesota.
Anisman continued her season, playing in the Carleton-St. Olaf Spring Invite, April 24-25 at the par-72, 5,936-yard Willingers Golf Club and the par-72, 5,823-yard Northfield Golf Club in Northfield, Minn.
She tied for 39th, shooting 94-89 – 183.
***
The team of Matt Peck, Nasser Alimusa, Ken Leahy and Matt Booth from Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards tied for 10th place at the Northern California Golf Association Northeast Bay Zone Championship. It was played April 19-20 at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach and Carmel Valley Ranch Golf Course.
The Chardonnay team shot 130-142 – 272.
The format takes the two best net scores of a four-person team, according to the NCGA.
***
The host UC Davis women’s water polo team honored Kathleen Schafle, a senior attacker from Napa, prior to its game on April 23 against Fresno Pacific at Schaal Aquatics Center.
Schafle is one of the program’s three 2021 graduates. She medically retired prior to the season, according to a report at ucdavisaggies.com.
Schafle is a 2016 Vintage High graduate who has twice been named Big West honorable mention. She scored 36 goals during the 2019 season, 33 goals during the 2018 season, and nine goals during the 2017 season
She was named Big West All-Academic in 2019.
Schafle had a stellar career at Vintage, as she was NISCA All-America third team as a senior and fifth-team All-American in 2014.
She was a three-time first-team All-Napa County selection and was named to the All-Sac-Joaquin Section team all four years.
