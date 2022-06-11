Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Ex-Crushers Klungel, Aiello honored after college seasons

Madison Klungel, a freshman setter for the Cal State Northridge volleyball team, was named to the Big West Fall All-Academic Team, the conference announced in January. The Matadors finished 7-23 overall and 6-14 in conference play.

Klungel is a Vintage High graduate and is from Napa.

The Napa Valley Register’s 2019 Napa County Volleyball Player of the Year also played for the CSUN beach volleyball team, which at 17-17 finished with the most wins in a season in program history this spring.

***

Napa’s Joelle Aiello, a senior shortstop at Valley City State University (Valley City, North Dakota), was named to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics 2022 Softball All-America team, the NAIA national office announced on June 8.

Aiello, a Vintage High School graduate who set the school single-season record with 18 home runs and 61 RBIs, was named second-team All-American.

The team was selected by the NAIA-Softball Coaches’ Association All-America Committee.

Aiello had a tremendous season for Valley City State, as she was also named as the North Star Athletic Association Player of the Year, First Team All-Conference and a Gold Glove recipient, according to vcsuvikings.com.

She led the North Star Athletic Association and was fourth in the country for home runs.

She compiled very impressive numbers, offensively, with a .416 batting average and an .849 slugging percentage.

She had 69 hits, with 14 doubles, two triples and 10 stolen bases this spring.

Aiello’s 56 doubles and 68 walks are school career records.

“The NAIA All-American nod caps the senior shortstop’s decorated career as a Viking,” reads the announcement at vcsuvikings.com. “Aiello has earned All-Conference recognition and Gold Glove awards in all four years while also earning NSAA Newcomer of the Year as a freshman and Player of the Year as a senior.”

Aiello not only played softball at Vintage, but also on tournament travel ball teams, including Envy Gold and Xtreme of Napa and Running Rebels Gold of Stockton.

She was named honorable mention All-Monticello Empire League as a freshman in 2014. She was also a finalist for Newcomer of the Year on the All-Napa County team.

Aiello was named first-team All-MEL and was a finalist for Napa County Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore.

She was named first-team All-MEL and was a finalist for Napa County Player of the Year as a junior.

She was named as the Offensive Player of the Year on the All-County team and was also named All-MEL as a senior.

***

Bill Haubold of Napa finished 13th in the Big Sur Flight of the 58th Northern California Golf Association Senior Net Championship, June 6-7 at Poppy Hills Golf Course, located at Pebble Beach.

Haubold shot 76-76 – 152.

***

St. Helena High (18-9 overall, 11-2 North Central League I) is No. 7 in the CalHiSports.com Division V Softball State Rankings, it was announced at calhisports.com on June 2.

***

Vintage High (21-4 overall, 11-1 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 4 and American Canyon High (20-7 overall, 10-2 VVAL) is No. 7 in the North Coast Section Softball Rankings, announced by MaxPreps.com on June 7.

Vintage is also No. 19 in the NorCal Softball Top 25 2022 final rankings, announced by SportStars Magazine in a report on June 8 at sportstarsmag.com.

***

Zach Blackwood, a junior who is majoring in exercise science, received Winter 2021-22 Big Sky Conference All-Academic honors for Sacramento State in men’s indoor track and field, it was announced in a report at hornetsports.com on June 6.

Blackwood is a distance runner and is a Napa High graduate.

***

Maxx Castellucci of Napa is a 6-foot, 175-pound right-handed pitcher for the Sonoma Stompers of the California Collegiate League.

Castellucci attended Justin-Siena High and is a sophomore at Sacramento City College.

***

Five Napa County players are among the nominees from CIF North Coast Section schools for the Cal-Hi Sports 2022 All-State Softball Teams, it was announced in a report by CalHiSports.com at calhisports.com on June 9.

The list includes:

* Aribella Farrell, St. Helena, junior.

* Raegan Jackson, American Canyon, senior.

* Shelby Morse, Vintage, senior.

* Angelia Rodriguez, American Canyon, junior.

* Emily Vanderbilt, Vintage, junior.

***

Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena High graduate, missed the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open after shooting 73-77 – 150 at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina. The U.S. Golf Association event was June 2-5.

Scavo was making her third U.S. Women’s Open start. She advanced out of a qualifier at El Macero Country Club in Yolo County on May 9.

She played her college golf at the University of Oregon.

***

Hannah Chau, a UC Irvine senior who is majoring in public health sciences, received 2021 Fall Academic All-Conference honors for women’s cross country, the Big West Conference announced.

Chau is a distance runner and a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Fairfield.

***

Three Napa Valley players placed in the boys 15-18 division of the Junior Golf Association of Northern California’s IMG Junior World qualifier on June 8 at Corica Park’s South Course in Alameda.

Brandon Torres of American Canyon was 57th with a 5-over-par 77.

Nathan Jewell of Napa was 69th with a 7-over 79.

Charlie Keller of Napa was 77th with a 9-over 81.

***

N’Famara Dabo of Prolific Prep of Napa Christian is No. 36 in the 2023 Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 Final 2023 Player Rankings for boys basketball, it was announced in a report at calhisports.com on June 2.

It’s “a final look this school year at the state’s top college prospects in the junior (2023) class,” according to the report.

Dabo is a 6-foot-8 power forward.

***

Two players for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian are listed in the final 2024 Cal-Hi Sports Top 65 for the 2021-22 school year for boys basketball, it was announced at calhisports.com on June 6.

It’s “an updated look at the close of the school year at the state’s top college prospects in the sophomore (2024) class,” the report said.

Zion Sensley, a 6-foot-7 small forward, is No. 8.

Ben Roseborough, a 6-foot-3 small forward, is No. 15.

***

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Prescott, Arizona), which won eight California Pacific Conference championships during the 2021-22 school year, captured the Cal Pac Commissioner’s Trophy, the conference announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on May 9.

“The Commissioner’s Trophy recognizes overall program success and assigns points for the top six finishers based on the final results in Cal Pac championships. Postseason placement in Cal Pac tournaments is the first measurement for scoring,” the conference said in the report.

The California Pacific Conference is an NAIA member and includes Pacific Union College of Angwin.

Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvsports