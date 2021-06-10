Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Ex-Justin hoops coach Hendrix on SJSU staff

“I’m truly excited to be here and to be able to return home to the Bay Area,” Hendrix said in the report at sjsuspartans.com. “I feel like this a dream come true situation for myself, being able to coach at a high level in your own backyard. A lot of coaches don’t get that opportunity, so I’m excited about that. I’m also definitely excited to work with Coach Miles, a guy who has won at every level with almost 400 wins as a head coach, so obviously he knows a lot about the game and I’m excited to soak it up, learn from him and work with a great staff.”