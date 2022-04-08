Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Former Napa High wrestler LaRue calls it a college career

Hunter LaRue of Napa was one of six seniors who were recognized by CSU Bakersfield Athletics at intermission of a wrestling dual match against Oregon State on Feb. 19.

The 3rd Annual Feud on the Field was hosted by the Roadrunners on the Main Soccer Field in Bakersfield.

LaRue is a 2017 Napa High School graduate. He finished in sixth place at 165 pounds at the Pac-12 Championship Meet for Cal State Bakersfield in 2021 at Oregon State’s Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

LaRue placed sixth at the 2019 California Community College Athletic Association State Championships for Sacramento City College.

He was a two-sport athlete at Napa High, playing football and competing in wrestling.

***

Prolific Prep of Napa went 1-1 at the GEICO Nationals, held March 31-April 2 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. The tournament, now in its 14th year, drew an eight-team field.

Zion Sensley’s 3-pointer gave Prolific Prep, the No. 8 seed, a 59-56 win over No. 1 seed Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kansas) in the quarterfinals on March 31.

Jordan Pope scored 23 points in the win, going 8-of-17 from the field and 5-of-12 from 3-point distance, for Prolific Prep. Tre White scored 17 points and had four assists and seven rebounds for the Crew.

Prolific Prep lost in the semifinals, 59-53 to Link Academy (Branson, Missouri).

Prolific Prep (26-7) was led by White, who scored 25 points, going 6-of-16 from the floor, and Pope, who scored 18 points, going 6-of-16 shooting from the floor.

***

Vintage High was No. 20 in the SportStars Magazine NorCal Softball Rankings in a report at sportstarsmag.com on March 29, when the Crushers were 8-1.

“The Crushers got the nod for No. 20 thanks to a (4-1) win over Redwood-Larkspur (on March 12),” SportStars Magazine reported.

Vintage will take 10-1 overall and 4-0 Vine Valley Athletic League records into Tuesday’s home game against fellow first-place team American Canyon (11-4, 4-0 VVAL).

***

Trinity Billingsley of American Canyon High and Jordan Washington of Justin-Siena High are among the CIF North Coast Section nominees for the 42nd annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Teams in girls basketball, CalHiSports.com announced in a report at calhisports.com on April 1.

Billingsley is a senior. Washington is a freshman.

***

Travis Hightower of Justin-Siena High, Jackson Corley of Vintage High, and Michael Pierce of American Canyon High are among the nominees from CIF North Coast Section schools for the 43rd annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Teams in boys basketball, it was announced by CalHiSports.com at calhisports.com on March 26.

Corley and Pierce are senior and Hightower is a junior.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena placed in two recent World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races.

He was 17th on March 25 at Bakersfield Speedway, a 1/3-mile track, and earned $1,000. It was a 35-lap race.

He finished 13th at the SoCal Showdown at Perris Auto Speedway, a half-mile track, on March 26. Abreu won $1,200. It was a 31-lap race.

***

Zach Blackwood, a junior from Napa, finished ninth in the 800-meter run for the Sacramento State men’s track and field team at the ASU Invitational at Arizona State on March 26 in Tempe, Ariz.

Blackwood had a time of 1:57.50.

Blackwood is a Napa High graduate who qualified for the Big Sky Conference Championships in the 800 in both 2019 and 2020.

***

University of Oregon freshman Harper McClain finished sixth in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Hayward Premiere, the Ducks' home opener on April 1, in Eugene, Ore.

McClain, a St. Helena High graduate, had a time of 10:40.64.

***

Aaron Beverly, who at one time worked in the golf department at Silverado Resort and Spa, qualified for PGA Tour Canada by tying for sixth place at the U.S. West 1 Q-School at The Wigwam in Litchfield Park, Arizona on April 1.

Beverly is a 2012 Armijo High graduate and was twice named as the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year at Sacramento State. He graduated in 2017.

He has made nine starts on PGA Tour Canada.

In a report at genesisinvitational.com, Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, announced Beverly as the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption into the 2022 Genesis Invitational. Woods is the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational.

Beverly made his PGA Tour debut at the event in February at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Beverly works as an assistant golf professional at Valley Hi Country Club in Elk Grove and is an assistant coach at Sacramento State.

***

Jason Brandow, a senior outfielder for Cal State Fullerton, is batting .291 (16-for-55) with a double, triple, three home runs and nine RBIs through 19 games.

Brandow, a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, has a .509 slugging percentage and .403 on-base percentage.

***

Peyton Mott is batting .210 with two doubles, a triple, eight RBIs and seven stolen bases through 37 games (all starts) as a senior outfielder for the Dominican University of California (San Rafael) softball team.

Mott is a Napa High graduate.

***

Katie Robinson finished 57th for the Alabama State University women’s golf team at the 2022 Babs Steffens Invitational hosted by Stetson at the LPGA International Hills Course, March 27-28 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Robinson, a freshman from American Canyon, shot 86-98 – 184.

Robinson is an American Canyon High graduate.

***

Joelle Aiello and Sierra Crocker continue to put up very impressive numbers for the Valley City State University softball team of Valley City, North Dakota.

Aiello, a senior infielder, is batting .337 in 27 games (20 starts) with nine doubles, five home runs and 27 RBIs. She has a .616 slugging percentage and .402 on-base percentage.

Crocker, a junior catcher-infielder, is batting .342 in 27 games (20 starts) with eight doubles, five home runs and 19 RBIs. She has a .633 slugging percentage and .424 on-base percentage.

They are both Vintage High graduates and are from Napa.

