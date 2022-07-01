Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Gamsby makes magazine's All-NorCal Softball Team

Raimy Gamsby, a Vintage High School senior pitcher, was named to SportStars’ 2022 All-NorCal Softball Team, it was announced by SportStars Magazine in a report on June 27 at sportstarsmag.com.

There are 32 players on the team.

Gamsby had an outstanding season for Vintage (21-4 overall, 11-1 Vine Valley Athletic League), compiling an 8-3 record and 0.82 earned run average, with one save, in 93 2/3 innings.

In 16 appearances, Gamsby faced 343 batters and allowed 38 hits and 15 runs (11 earned), walked 11 and struck out 192.

***

Kiwa Anisman, a senior from Yountville who plays on the women’s golf team for Macalester College (St. Paul, Minnesota), was named to the 2021-22 Winter and Spring Academic All-Conference team, the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced on June 27.

To earn Academic All-Conference honors, MIAC student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior with a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while remaining on the official roster as an eligible member of the team, athletics.macalester.edu reported.

Anisman is a Vintage High graduate.

Macalester College is an NCAA Division III member.

***

Santa Rosa Junior College recently recognized student athletes who were named to the 2022 California Community College Athletic Association Swimming and Diving All-America list, it was announced in a report at www.srjcathletics.com on May 23.

The SRJC women’s team has two former Napa Valley athletes:

* Dyani Lopez: freestyle, freshman, St. Helena.

* Sabrina Wells: breaststroke, freshman, Calistoga.

The SRJC men’s team has two former Napa Valley athletes:

* Ben Gardner: freestyle, freshman, St. Helena.

* Juan Madrigal: freestyle, freshman, American Canyon.

Lopez swam on SRJC’s All-America 200 free relay team; 400 free relay All-America team; and All-America 200 medley relay team.

Madrigal swam on SRJC’s All-America 200 medley relay team and All-America 400 medley relay team.

Madrigal was honored as a team captain.

Lopez was honored with a “Commitment to Excellence Award” (second-year student-athlete with a 3.5 overall or higher GPA).

SRJC announced that Lopez will transfer to UCLA.

***

Five Napa County players are among the final nominees from Northern California, including the CIF North Coast Section, for the 39th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Softball Team, it was announced by CalHiSports.com in a report on June 29 at www.calhisports.com.

The area nominees:

* Aribella Farrell, St. Helena, junior.

* Raegan Jackson, American Canyon, senior.

* Shelby Morse, Vintage, senior.

* Angelia Rodriguez, American Canyon, junior.

* Emily Vanderbilt, Vintage, junior.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena placed in recent World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races at Huset's Speedway, a high-banked, 1/3-mile track, in Brandon, South Dakota.

He was 23rd in a 35-lap race, the Huset’s High Bank Nationals, on June 24 and earned $1,500.

He was 15th in a 40-lap race, the Huset’s High Bank Nationals, on June 25 and earned $3,100.

***

Nathan Jewell of Napa tied for 10th place in the boys 14-15 division of the Mountain View Junior Championship. The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was played June 23-24 at Shoreline Golf Links in Mountain View.

Jewell shot 77-78 – 155.

***

In “Celebrating 50 years of Title IX,” Lea Wallace was recognized by Sacramento State Athletics on Twitter, @hornetsports, on June 27.

Wallace, a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, ran on the track and field team, from 2009-2011, for Sac State.

She finished sixth in the 800 meters and was ninth in the 1,500 at the 2011 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Wallace is the only athlete in school history to earn DI All-America honors in two events during the same season, Sacramento State Athletics said.

She also won six Big Sky event titles during her career.

Wallace, a 2006 Vintage High graduate, was inducted into the Crushers’ Athletic Hall of Fame in April.

It’s the eighth year of the Hall of Fame.

***

Genevieve Akers of Napa and Colt Maloney of Napa placed in their respective age groups at the Ricky Barnes Junior on June 26. The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was held at Stockton Golf & Country Club.

Akers shot an 88 and finished fifth in the girls 16-18 division.

Maloney shot an 83 and was ninth in the boys 14-15 division.

***

Aden Holloway of Prolific Prep of Napa Christian is among 78 prospects from the Class of 2023 at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, which is under way at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla., MaxPreps reported on June 28 at www.maxpreps.com.

It’s an elite high school basketball camp.

According to the report, at www.maxpreps.com:

“The camp features 100 of the best high school basketball players from around the country and provides comprehensive on and off the court programming that emphasizes character, education and skill development as the core principles necessary to maximize a player's potential.”

***

Dana Dormann of San Jose State was named as the Golfweek 2021-22 Women’s Coach of the Year, it was announced in a report at golfweek.usatoday.com on June 23.

San Jose State won the team title at the Chevron Silverado Showdown, a major college tournament played on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa in April.

It was one of the Spartans’ five tournament titles during the year.

“How fun to do it in this beautiful resort at Silverado. It’s just amazing,” Dormann, San Jose State’s head coach, said in a story in the Napa Valley Register. “We know that it’s a championship course. I’m really proud that we were able to pull it out. It takes your whole game to play well here. Probably the biggest challenge is going to be driving it in the fairway. It was great to be able, under pressure conditions, to pull off a few putts, a few difficult drives.”

***

M.J. Rice, a former Prolific Prep of Napa Christian star player, scored 18 points in “Bill Self’s camp scrimmage” in early June at the University of Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., according to a report by The Kansas City Star, at www.kansascity.com, on June 8.

It was during a Blue vs. Red camp scrimmage.

Rice, a 6-foot-5 freshman guard at Kansas who is originally from Durham, North Carolina, was named as a 2022 McDonald’s All-American in January.

Rice signed with Kansas last fall.

Rice is listed No. 8 in the final 2022 Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 Player Rankings, it announced on May 31 in a report at calhisports.com.

He was also named to the 2021-22 MaxPreps All-America Team, it was announced in a report at maxpreps.com on April 12. He was selected Honorable Mention.

He averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game for Prolific Prep (26-7).

