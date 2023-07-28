Brooke Gongora of Napa took second place in the girls 14-15 division of a local qualifier for Drive, Chip and Putt on July 20 at Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards in American Canyon.

Gongora completed the qualifier with 128 points and advances next to a sub-regional qualifier.

Drive, Chip and Putt, a joint initiative founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association and the PGA of America, is a free nationwide junior golf development competition aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.

According to its website, www.drivechipandputt.com: “By tapping the creative and competitive spirit of girls and boys ages 7-15, Drive, Chip and Putt provides aspiring junior golfers an opportunity to play with their peers in qualifiers around the country. Participants who advance through local, sub-regional and regional qualifying in each age/gender category earn a place in the National Finals, which is conducted at Augusta National Golf Club the Sunday before the Masters Tournament and is broadcast live by Golf Channel.”

• • •

It was a very good weekend of racing for St. Helena driver Rico Abreu at Williams Grove Speedway, a half-mile track, in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Abreu finished third in a 25-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink feature on July 21.

“We were just really consistent throughout the whole race night,” Abreu said in a report, at worldofoutlaws.com. “Our balance is really good. We’ve been really good here.”

The following day, on July 22, Abreu won the finale of the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals, a NOS Energy Drink feature.

It was Abreu’s fourth win of the season with World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.

The report, at worldofoutlaws.com, said: “For Abreu, the night marked yet another testament to the vast strides he’s made in 2023 as he continues what’s been an amazing season.”

Abreu led all 30 laps, according to a report, at worldofoutlaws.com. He earned $20,000 for the first-place finish.

“That was really intense there at the end. It’s really hard to judge your pace. I really wasn’t catching traffic,” Abreu said, in the report, at worldofoutlaws.com. “I’m just thankful for this team. Everybody does an unbelievable job making the right decisions. The Dash Draw was really important tonight for us and the way the circumstances laid out in the race.

“This has been a really special race track to me. A very difficult race track as a race car driver coming from the west coast out here. Just totally different driving styles. It’s taken me a few years to really conquer this place and put a team behind me that developed me into a mature enough driver to be successful here. We haven’t ran out of the top five, I think, with Ricky (Warner, crew chief) here. It just shows how important your team is.”

Abreu added: “I know my family is at home watching. And I know how much it means to them to be able to see us have success and the investment and time it takes to get a team to the elite level like this to compete against the World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse. They’re all here this weekend.”

Abreu continued his outstanding year by winning a 35-lap High Limit Sprint Car Series “A” feature race at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, PA, on July 26. It’s a one-third mile track.

Abreu led the final 17 laps, according to a report by The Morning Call, a daily newspaper in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He was awarded the Greg Hodnett Perpetual Trophy and earned $23,023.

“Grandview is a really important race track to us,” Abreu said, in a report, at www.mcall.com. “The Greg Hodnett Cup, winning it back-to-back years is really, really special to me.”

“This is a big win,” Abreu added. “These High Limit races are becoming crown jewel events. We’re racing for a lot of money, so the intensity is high.”

He continued, saying: “Happy for these guys that work on this car. They’re the ones that deserve all the credit. They put in all the work.”

***

Genevieve Akers of Napa won the girls 16-18 division of the Tokay Junior Championship, a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event, July 24-25 at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club.

Akers had rounds of 76 and 72, completing the 36-hole tournament at 6-over-par 148.

It was played on the Vineyard and River courses in Woodbridge.

***

Justin-Siena High School is a recipient of the 2022-23 American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award, which is presented by Sports Attack. The announcement was made in a report on July 26 at www.abca.org.

According to the report, teams from every level of college and high school baseball were honored with this year’s award, which highlights programs coached by ABCA members that posted a GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2022-23 academic year.

“Over 300 high school programs and more than 450 collegiate programs were recognized with this year’s award,” the report said.

“The American Baseball Coaches Association has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes.”

The Justin-Siena program is led by head coach Jeremy Tayson.

***

Madi Kindred of Pacific Union College in Angwin is the vice chair of the California Pacific Conference’s Student Athlete Council’s executive committee.

Kindred is a 5-foot-10 sophomore outside hitter on the PUC volleyball team. She is from Spanish Springs, NV, and is majoring in nursing.

The Cal Pac said 15 student-athletes from the conference attended a three-day leadership summit at Soka University of America (Aliso Viejo, Calif.), to launch the 2023-24 school year. The annual “Student Athlete Council Summit” included seminars on character, leadership, conference governance, life after athletics, and nutrition, a report, at www.calpacathletics.com, on July 26, said.

“The best and the brightest of our member institutions,” Cal Pac Commissioner Don Ott said in the report. “These young leaders are amazing individuals, and to watch opponents become a team and develop connections and learn together r… what a great start to the new school year.”

The report said: “The Cal Pac SAC is a student-led advisory group which meets monthly throughout the academic year. The SAC provides a connection point among the conferences nearly 5,000 student-athletes, but also serves as a platform for the students to share ideas and proposed substantive changes to the conference and the NAIA.”

***

Right-hander Aaron Shortridge of Napa is 5-7 with a 5.46 earned run average in 20 appearances (18 starts) as a pitcher for the Altoona (Pa.) Curve of the Double-A Eastern League.

Shortridge is a 2015 Vintage High School graduate.

He was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley as a junior.

***

The Napa Valley Juniors went 1-2 at the 17-and-under California Junior American Legion NorCal State Tournament.

Napa Valley beat Tomson Cabinetry, 3-2, and lost to Chico Suns Blue, 10-3.

Napa Valley lost to Yuba-Sutter Stripers Post 705 in the championship game, 3-1, at Laurel Creek Park in Fairfield.

***

Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena High graduate, tied for 45th place at the Twin Bridges Championship in Guilderland, New York.

The Epson Tour event was played July 21-23 at Pinehaven Country Club.

Scavo, who played her college golf at the University of Oregon, had rounds of 75, 71 and 72.

***

Nathan Jewell of Napa tied for 24th place in the boys division of the annual Junior Tour of Northern California Tour Championship, a two-day, 36-hole event, July 24-25 at Poppy Hills Golf Course, at Pebble Beach.

Jewell shot 71-82 – 153.