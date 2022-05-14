Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Heffernan 12th fastest in state in 200 IM

Justin-Siena sophomore Lila Heffernan, the only Napa Valley high school swimmer to qualify for the 2022 CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships at Clovis West High., finished 12th in the 200-yard individual medley and 18th in the 100-yard butterfly.

On Friday at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex, she qualified ninth in the 200 IM with a 2:02.54, a PR by a .01 second, and swam a 2:02.92 in Saturday’s finals.

She was 18th in Friday’s 100 fly prelims with a PR of 55.79 seconds, just missing the finals in that event.

***

Kimberlee Walston, a junior outfielder, played in 42 games, with 31 starts, and compiled a .304 batting average for the Holy Names University (Oakland) softball team.

Walston, a Napa High graduate, had 31 hits, with three doubles, 10 RBIs and four stolen bases.

***

Vintage High was No. 4 and American Canyon High was No. 7 in the most recent CIF North Coast Section Softball Rankings, announced at maxpreps.com on May 10.

Vintage was No. 15 in The San Francisco Chronicle’s Top 15 softball poll, as announced at sfchronicle.com on May 9, and No. 18 in the SportsStars NorCal Softball Rankings, as announced by SportStars Magazine at sportstarsmag.com on May 10.

The Crushers have since gone 2-0, with a 4-2 win at Petaluma on Thursday that clinched the Vine Valley Athletic League title outright and a 3-2 nonleague home win over Rancho Cotate on Saturday. They finished 11-1 in the VVAL and will take a 19-3 overall record into next week's playoffs. American Canyon finished 10-2 in the VVAL and is 18-6 overall.

***

Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena High School graduate, is on her way to her third U.S. Women’s Open.

Scavo, a Benicia resident who played golf for the University of Oregon, was one of two players to advance from a 36-hole qualifier at El Macero Country Club in Yolo County on Monday, May 9.

Scavo had rounds of 75 and 72 for a 36-hole total of 3-over-par 147.

Scavo, 24, secured her spot in a 2-for-1 playoff with amateur Abigail Leighton of Santa Rosa.

Lucy Li of Redwood Shores earned medalist honors, shooting rounds of 74 and 63 for a 7-under-par 137 total.

The 2022 U.S. Women’s Open is June 2-5 at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Scavo was 16 years old when she qualified for her first U.S. Women’s Open in 2014. She missed the cut at Pinehurst Resort Course No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

She qualified for last year’s U.S. Women’s Open at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

She has three wins since turning professional in 2019, two of those coming on the satellite Cactus Tour.

Scavo won her first Women’s All Pro Tour event when she beat Julie Houston of Allen, Texas on the second hole of a playoff to capture the Mackie Construction Pro Golf Classic on April 8 at Abilene Country Club in Abilene, Texas. Scavo earned $11,000 for the first-place finish. She had rounds of 70, 73, 73 and 71.

In 2019, Scavo tied for 23rd at the NCAA Championships and was named first-team Pacific-12 All-Academic.

She was a two-time American Junior Golf Association All-American. She is a two-time California Girls’ Junior champion.

The U.S. Women’s Open will have a field of 156 players.

Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club is a par-71, 6,638-yard layout.

***

Harper McClain, a University of Oregon freshman distance runner, attained a personal record with a sixth-place finish in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Oregon Twilight on May 6 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

McClain, a St. Helena High graduate, had a time of 10:20.21.

A report at goducks.com read, “In a big improvement for McClain, the UO freshman (10:20.21) began the day with a PR of 10:38.28 but knocked 18 seconds off that with Friday’s performance.”

It was the final regular-season track and field meet for Oregon.

***

Hannah Chau, a junior on the track and field team at UC Irvine, won the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Steve Scott Invitational on April 29 at Anteater Stadium in Irvine.

Chau, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Fairfield, had a time of 10:36.58, running the second-fastest time in program history and “putting her just .19 seconds behind the school record set by Lauren Chramosta in 2009,” according to a report at ucirvinesports.com.

It was Chau’s first career race in the 3,000m steeplechase.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena has seven Top-10 finishes so far on the 2022 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Abreu also has three heat wins and two Slick Woody’s Quicktime Awards.

***

Valley City State University (33-16), which won the North Star Athletic Association Tournament title, continues its season in the opening round of the NAIA Softball National Championship starting May 16.

Valley City State is the No. 4 seed for the Gulf Shores Bracket, which is hosted by Mobile University at the Gulf Shores Athletic Complex in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Joelle Aiello, a senior infielder, and Sierra Crocker, a junior catcher/infielder, are two of the team’s top players. They are both Vintage High graduates.

Aiello was named as Valley City State’s Female Athlete of the Year for the 2021-22 school year.

Aiello is batting .425 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 59 RBIs. She has a .484 on-base percentage and an .856 slugging percentage.

Aiello, named as the NSAA Player of the Year, owns the school’s single-season records for home runs, hits, doubles and triples.

She also has the career record for total runs, total hits, total doubles, total triples and total walks.

***

Ryan Bernardi, Prolific Prep of Napa Christian’s new head coach, is the 2021-22 Times-News All-Region Boys Coach of the Year, it was announced in a report by the Burlington Times-News at www.thetimesnews.com on May 9.

Bernardi led The Burlington School (Burlington, N.C.) to two North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 2-A state championships (2021 and 2022).

The Burlington School won the state title in February, beating Trinity Academy-Raleigh, 57-45.

“Leaving Burlington was extremely difficult because it really became home for me,” Bernardi said in the report at thetimesnews.com. “So, to leave the relationships built, leave the players that we were going to have returning was extremely difficult. I think the relationships are the most special thing about coaching and seeing the relationships that you've built turn into success stories in college. In our three years here, we had 13 players move on to play in college.”

Prolific Prep reached the semifinals of the GEICO Nationals, held March 31-April 2 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

Bernardi compiled an 81-22 record, including a state runner-up finish (2020), in three seasons at The Burlington School.

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian is going into its ninth season in 2022-23.

