Pacific Union College recognized student athletes at the annual Pioneers Athlete Awards Banquet on April 30 at the Angwin Fire Station.

Student-athletes receive sports-related and academic-based awards, PUC said in a report at pioneersathletics.com on May 3.

Joonsuh “Ben” Huh, a junior biology major from Martinez who is on the men's cross country team, was named Presidential Scholar Athlete of the Year.

“To me, this award shows that although it is hard, it is possible to balance schoolwork and athletics at the same time,” Huh said in the report. “There were many times when I thought it would be impossible to do well in school, but I just had to push through. This award is a great reminder of that.

“Being a part of the Pioneers family was a crucial aspect of my decision to stay here, and they did not disappoint. When I was feeling down both physically and mentally, they were the ones who pushed me forward so that I could hurdle over those challenges. I am entirely grateful to them for creating such good memories.”

J.R. Rogers, PUC’s Athletic Director and Associate Vice President of Student Life, was impressed with the College Park High School graduate’s accomplishment.

“It shows that hard work and determination along with proper support allows our students to thrive academically, spiritually, mentally and socially, all while participating in the rigors of a collegiate sports program,” Rogers said.

***

It was a big weekend of racing at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio for Rico Abreu of St. Helena.

“It’s a special place for me to race at,” Abreu said in a report at worldofoutlaws.com. “I have a lot of ups and downs here and a lot of respect for this place.”

Abreu placed second in a 30-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car feature race on May 5 at Eldora Speedway, a high-banked track.

It was Abreu’s third podium finish of the 2023 season and the 31st of his career, it was reported at worldofoutlaws.com.

“Our car was unbelievable tonight,” he said.

“Rico is a class act guy on and off the track,” said the winner of the race, Logan Schuchart, in the report.

Abreu returned on May 6 to win the 30-lap “A” feature. It was his third victory of the season and 12th victory of his career.

“It’s just an unbelievable job by my team,” he said at worldofoutlaws.com.

Abreu also “moved into a tie with Tim Green and Tyler Walker for the sixth most winningest World of Outlaws driver from California,” according to a report at worldofoutlaws.com.

Abreu finished 11th in a 30-lap “A” World of Outlaws feature race on April 28 at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois.

***

University of Oregon sophomore Harper McClain attained a personal best time, clocking 4:33.36 in the women’s 1,500 meters on May 5 at the Oregon Twilight at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

The St. Helena High graduate finished 13th in the race.

***

Vintage (15-9, 9-3 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 9, American Canyon High (13-9, 7-5 VVAL) is No. 22 and St. Helena (17-4, 11-0 North Central League I) is No. 24 in the MaxPreps North Coast Section Softball Rankings, announced at maxpreps.com on May 4.

***

Travis Hightower of Justin-Siena High School was named to the 44th annual Cal-Hi Sports all-state boys basketball team, it was announced in a report by CalHiSports.com at calhisports.com on May 1.

Hightower, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, was named Divisional All-State 2023.

Hightower is first-team Division 3.

Justin-Siena (28-6 overall) won the Vine Valley Athletic League title, going 12-0.

***

Katie Robinson, a sophomore at Alabama State, was the low medalist at the Women’s Collegiate Golf Championships at Eagle’s Landing Country Club in Stockbridge, Ga., last month.

Robinson, who is from American Canyon, shot 78-81 – 159 and finished two shots in front of Darinka Velaquez of Chicago State.

With the win, Robinson will receive exemption to an Epson Tour event, to be determined at a later date, according to a report at bamastatesports.com on April 26.

Robinson is an American Canyon High graduate.

***

Thea Michovsky of the UC Davis women’s gymnastics team was named to the 2023 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation All-Academic squad, UC Davis Athletics announced in a report at ucdavisaggies.com on April 13.

It’s the second time in her career that the Napa High graduate has earned the scholar-athlete honor.

Michovsky, a senior, is a viticulture and enology major.

***

Lucas Bollinger, a freshman from Napa, was named second-team All-Big West Conference in men’s tennis for UC Davis, the conference announced on May 4.

Bollinger received the honor for doubles play.

Bollinger is a Vintage High graduate and won Vine Valley Athletic League and CIF North Coast Section individual titles as a senior.

***

Four Napa players were among those who came short of advancing at a 2023 U.S. Open local qualifying at The Fountaingrove Club in Santa Rosa on May 1.

Andy Miller tied for eighth with a 1-over-par 73.

Chris Kuester (82) tied for 52nd, Jack Sennott (83) tied for 55th, and Kevin Alexander (85) was 58th.

Kuester, Sennott and Alexander are amateurs.

***

A team from Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards in American Canyon finished 10th at the 2023 Northern California Golf Association Northeast Bay Zone Championship. It was played May 1-2 at Poppy Hills, located at Pebble Beach.

Chardonnay shot 134-141 – 275.

***

Charlie Keller of Napa finished in 11th place in the boys 16-18 division of the Junior Golf Association of Northern California’s Tilden Park Spring Junior #1.

Keller shot 82-82 – 164 at Tilden Park Golf Course in Berkeley.

The event was held April 29-30.

***

Hannah Chau finished sixth in the women’s 5,000-meter run at the Steve Scott Invitational for the UC Irvine women’s track and field team on April 28 at Anteater Stadium in Irvine.

Chau, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Fairfield, had a personal-record time of 16:19.73.

***

Right-hander Aaron Shortridge of Napa started for Altoona (Pa.) on April 29 and got the win as the Curve won its Double-A Eastern League game, 4-3 over the host Reading Fightin’ Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pa.

Shortridge, a 2015 Vintage High graduate, allowed four hits and two runs (both earned), walked one and struck out three in five innings.

He retired eight of the last nine hitters he faced. He threw 75 pitches (53 strikes).

He was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley as a junior.

Shortridge (2-2) took the loss after starting and pitching 5 2/3 innings as Altoona dropped a 3-1 decision to the host Richmond Flying Squirrels on May 5 at The Diamond in Richmond, Va.

Shortridge gave up five hits and three runs (all earned), walked four and struck out three. He threw 91 pitches (57 strikes).

***

Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident Scott McCarron tied for 57th place at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event, May 5-7 at TPC Sugarloaf, in Duluth, Georgia.

McCarron shot 71-69-78 – 218.

It was the ninth of 28 PGA Tour Champions events in the 2023 season.

***

Sierra Crocker, a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, was named first-team All-North Star Athletic Association for the Valley City State (Valley City, N.D.) softball team, the conference announced May 4.

Crocker is hitting .397, with 56 hits, including 12 doubles and six home runs, and has 47 RBIs for the Vikings. Crocker is a senior catcher/infielder.

Valley City State is an NAIA school.

***

Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena High graduate who played golf for the Braves and the University of Oregon, tied for 41st place at the Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes. The Epson Tour event was May 5-7 in Garden City, Kansas.

Scavo shot 71-69-71 – 211.

***

Four Napa players were in the field for the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship Series’ Northern California Local on May 7 at Silverado Resort and Spa. It was played on the North Course.

Charles Keller of Napa tied for first place in the boys 16-18 division, shooting a 5-over-par 77.

Jack Keller of Napa was first in the boys 14-15 division, with a 3-over-par 75. Jack Sennott of Napa was fourth in the division, with an 80.

Brooke Gongora of Napa was first in the girls 12-13 division, with an 87.

***

Tammie Mansuy of Napa is in her first year as the head coach of women’s golf at CSU Maritime Academy in Vallejo.

“I am thrilled to select Tammie as our next head women’s golf coach,” Karen Lee Yoder, a Napa resident and the Keelhaulers’ Director of Athletics and Physical Education, said in a report at gokeelhaulers.com on Feb. 7. “Her diverse coaching background will help cadets enjoy success on the golf course and in the classroom. Combined with the excitement and passion current cadet-athletes possess for the campus’ newest intercollegiate sport, I am excited to watch this program grow throughout the upcoming years.”

Mansuy said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity to be a part of Cal Maritime Athletics. I look forward to coaching the women's golf team and getting to know these amazing cadets.”

Mansuy is a P.E. teacher in the Napa Valley Unified School District.

She is a former Napa Valley College and Napa High head softball coach. She is also a former head golf coach and head JV volleyball coach at Vintage High.

***

Don January, who played in both PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions events at Silverado Resort and Spa over the years, died on May 7, it was announced by the PGA Tour at pgatour.com. He was 93.

January won 10 PGA Tour titles, including the 1967 PGA Championship, and was a 22-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions.

He also played on U.S. Ryder Cup teams in 1965 and 1977.

