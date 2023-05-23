The United States Golf Association announced in May that it has selected Johnny Miller, a 25-time PGA Tour champion who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1998, as the recipient of the 2023 Bob Jones Award.

It’s the “association’s highest honor that recognizes character, respect and a commitment to sportsmanship in the game of golf,” the USGA said in a report at usga.org on May 11.

Miller will be honored by the USGA on June 13 at a ceremony in Los Angeles, the host community of the 2023 U.S. Open Championship, the association reported at usga.org.

The 123rd U.S. Open Championship is June 15-18 at The Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course.

Miller is a two-time major champion and a former co-owner at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa. His victories include the 1973 U.S. Open and the 1976 Open Championship. He also won Kaiser International Open titles at Silverado in 1974 and 1975.

Miller was the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 1974, when he captured eight titles. He won four more times in 1975.

“Johnny’s contributions to our game are significant, and honoring him with the Bob Jones Award reflects everything he means to the game and everything the game means to him,” Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA, said in a report at usga.org.

In the report, the USGA said: “Bob Jones was a nine-time USGA champion whose integrity and spirit are considered the gold standard in golf. The award has been presented annually by the USGA since 1955.”

Miller retired as the lead golf analyst in 2019 after 29 years with NBC Sports. He is an eight-time Emmy award nominee.

Johnny Miller started the Johnny Miller Junior Golf Foundation in 1993 as a way to promote junior golf. In 2015, the foundation was renamed, as the Johnny Miller “Champ” Foundation, to honor Miller’s father, Larry Otto Miller, and his legacy in golf.

“This is such a great honor to receive the Bob Jones Award,” Miller said in the report, at www.usga.org. “It was always about the USGA events for me. Growing up at The Olympic Club (in San Francisco) was such a privilege because it was a U.S. Open course and my father always told me that’s the one I needed to win, the U.S. Open.”

Miller added: “When I think of my career, I think of the turning points and winning the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship was definitely one of those. The USGA has played such an important role in my career and in my life. Being a recipient of the Bob Jones Award is the highest honor you can receive from the USGA, and I am truly honored for it to come on the 50th anniversary of my 1973 U.S. Open Championship win.”

Miller also works as a golf course designer. He re-designed the North Course at Silverado in 2011.

***

Three Napa County teams are listed in the MaxPreps North Coast Section Softball Rankings, as announced at maxpreps.com on May 18.

Vintage High (17-10 overall, 9-3 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 11.

American Canyon High (14-11 overall, 7-5 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 21.

St. Helena High (21-4 overall, 14-0 North Central League I) is No. 23.

***

Napa’s Aaron Shortridge (3-2), a right-hander, got the win for Altoona (Pa.), starting and pitching six innings as the Double-A Curve beat the Bowie Baysox in an Eastern League game, 13-11, on May 18 at Prince George Stadium in Bowie, Md.

Shortridge, a 2015 Vintage High graduate, allowed five hits and two runs (both earned), walked two and struck out four. He faced 24 batters and threw 76 pitches (47 strikes).

Shortridge was selected in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley as a junior

Bowie is the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

Shortridge got a no-decision after starting and pitching six innings of shutout ball in host Altoona’s 2-1 victory over the Akron RubberDucks at Peoples Natural Gas Field on May 12.

He gave up four hits, walked one and struck out three. He faced 19 batters and threw 81 pitches (52 strikes).

Akron is the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

***

Two Napa Valley teams placed at the 55th Northern California Golf Association Four-Ball Net Championship May 15-16 at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach.

A team from Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards tied for 37th, shooting 69-73 – 142.

A team from Napa Golf Club tied for 40th, shooting 76-69 – 145.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena placed fourth in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car’s Morgan Cup, a 25-lap “A” feature race, on May 12 at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

It’s a half-mile semi-banked track.

Abreu was also:

* Fifth on May 16 in a 35-lap High Limit Sprint Car Series race, Sheldon Haudenschild's Buckeye Brawl, at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio.

* Second in a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car 35-lap “A” feature race on May 19 at Attica Raceway Park, a 1/3rd-mile track, in Attica, Ohio.

* Fifth in a 30-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car “A” feature on May 20 at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio.

Abreu is 15th in World of Outlaws sprint car driver points, as of May 20.

***

Julia Sangiacomo, who played on volleyball and beach volleyball teams, was presented with the Carroll Williams Award, Santa Clara Athletics announced in a report at santaclarabroncos.com on May 16.

The Carroll Williams Award is “presented annually to one senior student-athlete who best defines what it means to be a ‘Santa Clara student-athlete’: someone who excels in the classroom and athletically while making an outstanding contribution in community service,” it was reported at www.santaclarabroncos.com.

Sangiacomo is a Justin-Siena High graduate.

The school’s annual student-athlete awards were presented on May 15.

***

University of Oregon sophomore Harper McClain, who is from St. Helena, placed in two events at the 2023 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, Calif.

McClain, a St. Helena High graduate, was eighth in the women’s 10,000 meters in a personal-best time of 33:42.26 on May 12.

McClain was sixth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a personal-best time of 10:12.35 on May 13.

***

Hannah Chau, a Justin-Siena High graduate, placed in three events at the Big West Conference Championships May 12-13 for the UC Irvine women’s track and field team.

She was fifth in the 10,000 meters in 34:30.59 at Titan Track Complex in Fullerton. Her time was a personal best and ranks sixth in program history, according to ucirvinesports.com.

Chau was third in the steeplechase in 10:31.40.

She was also seventh in the 5,000 meters in 17:06.48.

***

Brooke Gongora of Napa tied for 12th, shooting an 86, in the Junior Tour of Northern California’s First Flight Tournament I at Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey on May 14.

***

Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, tied for 36th place at the Regions Tradition, a PGA Tour Champions event, May 11-14.

McCarron had rounds of 72, 70, 72 and 70 and finished at 4-under 284 at Greystone Golf & Country Club, in Hoover, Alabama.

It was the 10th of 28 PGA Tour Champions’ events during the 2023 season.

***

Lauren Gebauer, a Napa physician, won the 2023 Women's Golf Association of Northern California Legacy Stroke Play Championship for the second year in a row.

The two-day event was played May 16-17 on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa and Napa Valley Country Club.

Gebauer, an Orinda resident, shot 3-under-par 141, with rounds of 70 and 71.

Gebauer played college golf at the University of Notre Dame.

***

The Santa Rosa Junior College baseball team, which has Vintage High graduates Ian Avalos, a first baseman, and Alex Dehzad, an infielder, concluded the 2023 season, advancing to the California Community College Athletic Association regionals, super regionals and sectionals.

Avalos and Dehzad are both sophomores for SRJC (34-12 overall, 17-7 Big 8 Conference).

Avalos batted .306 in 40 games, with 33 hits, including eight doubles, a triple and a home run, and had 24 RBI.

Dehzad batted .364 in 15 games, with 12 hits, including two doubles and a home run, and had four RBIs.

***

Juan Madrigal, a sophomore from American Canyon, took third place in the 100-yard butterfly (52.27) for the Santa Rosa Junior College men’s swimming team at the Big 8 Conference Championships, April 20-22 at San Joaquin Delta College-Stockton.

Madrigal, an American Canyon High graduate, also placed in five relays for SRJC at the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships, May 4-6 at East Los Angeles College, in Monterey Park.

Madrigal was 16th in the 200 free relay (1:33.95), 12th in the 400 medley relay (3:35.34), 15th in the 200 medley relay (1:38.42), 10th in the 800 free relay (7:15.12), and 15th in the 400 medley relay (3:13.89).

***

Kimberlee Walston completed her senior season of softball for Holy Names University (Oakland) with a .247 batting average in 36 games (20 starts).

Walston, an outfielder who is from Napa, had 18 hits, with five doubles, five RBI and five stolen bases.

Walston is a Napa High graduate.

***

Napa’s Jacob Aaron, who is a freshman on the men’s golf team at Santa Barbara City College, shot 83-83 – 166 at the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional.

It was held May 8 at Industry Hills Golf Club in the City of Industry.

Santa Barbara finished fifth.

Aaron, a Vintage High graduate, also shot 79-78 – 157 at the Western State Conference Championships at Las Posas Country Club in Camarillo last month.

The Vaqueros won the team title.

***

Three Napa players each placed in the Tilden Park Spring Junior #2: 12-18. The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was played May 20-21 at Tilden Park Golf Course, in Berkeley.

Jack Keller finished fifth in the boys 14-15 division, shooting 81-74 – 155.

Charlie Keller finished 16th in the boys 16-18 division, shooting 81-83 – 164.

Brooke Gongora was second in the girls 12-13 division, shooting 86-84 – 170.

***

John Bland, a native of Johannesburg, South Africa who had five wins on the PGA Tour Champions, including one in Napa, died May 9 of cancer at age 77, the PGA Tour announced at pgatour.com.

Bland won The Transamerica in 1996 at Silverado Resort and Spa. He had rounds of 69, 69 and 66 for a 12-under-par 204 total on the Silverado South Course.

Bland made 306 PGA Tour Champions starts. In addition to his five victories, he also had six runner-up finishes and seven third-place finishes. His last official start was in 2009, according to pgatour.com.

***

Sierra Crocker, a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, compiled some very impressive statistics during the 2023 season for the Valley City State (Valley City, N.D.) softball team.

Crocker, a senior catcher/infielder, batted .405 with 66 hits, including 14 doubles and seven home runs, in 47 games played (40 starts).

Crocker had 54 RBIs, a .445 on-base percentage and .620 slugging percentage for Valley City State, which is an NAIA school.

